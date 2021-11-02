Komi Can't Communicate episode 3: Release date, where to watch, and more

Komi Can’t Communicate is a successful manga by Tomohito Oda which has garnered a lot of attention recently. Fans who have read this manga are excited as the anime adaptation has begun and episodes are being released on a weekly basis.

Komi Can’t Communicate has recently been aired and two episodes have been released. The third episode of the anime series is scheduled to release on November 4, 2021. The show is exclusively being aired on Netflix.

Komi Can’t Communicate synopsis

The show revolves around Shouko Komi who recently joined the prestigious Itan Private High School. She is extremely beautiful and her beauty makes her notably popular in the school. While this might be the case, Komi finds it very hard to communicate with people in general.

Hitohito Tadano is an average high school boy who tries to read the room and stay away from trouble. One fateful day, Tadano is everyone’s enemy as Komi sits next to him. He realizes that Komi has trouble speaking with others, and therefore decides to help her achieve the goal of making 100 friends.

Komi Can’t Communicate season 1 episode 3 release date

Komi Can’t Communicate has recently been adapted into an anime series. The adaptation was done since the manga garnered a lot of attention from fans all over the world. The third episode of the show is set for a Netflix release on November 4, 2021.

Each episode is released a week after the previous one. Fans cannot contain their excitement as it is one of the most popular slice of life anime series that is currently being aired.

Komi Can’t Communicate Season 1 episode 3 spoilers

The protagonist of the show tries her best, but in the end, all her efforts go in vain as she ends up with the wrong coffee. Komi proceeds to cry as she feels helpless and looks at her inability to communicate as a curse. Najimi and Tadano comfort her and also find her tantrums quite cute.

In the upcoming episode of Komi Can't Communicate anime, she tries to befriend another classmate while dealing with Najimi and Tadano pushing her to face her fears.

