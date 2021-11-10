'Squid Game' Season 2: 5 characters who may return for the hit Netflix series

With director Hwang Dong Hyuk officially confirming Squid Game season 2, it seems like 2021 will end on a good note. The class-divide-focused K-drama made waves across borders with its downright dangerous yet intensely emotional story. It surpassed Bridgerton to become the biggest Netflix drama ever.

At the Associated Press screening and Q&A in Los Angeles, Hwang Dong Hyuk shared the stage with lead Lee Jung Jae and revealed Squid Game season 2 is "currently being planned."

Warning: Spoilers for Squid Game Season 1

These characters might return in 'Squid Game' season 2

Squid Game season 1 ended on a cliffhanger, leaving fans yearning for more. Multiple character storylines came to a close, with several loopholes and plausible theories emerging. With that being said, the following character could make a comeback in the sequel.

5) Kang Sae Byeok's family

North Korean defector Kang Sae Byeok's desire to win the contest had everyone bawling, as familial struggles often evoke such a response. Sae Byeok joined the games to aid her mother's escape from North to South Korea and for her brother to have a family.

In the finale, Seong Gi Hun brings her brother from the orphanage and drops him off at Cho Sang Woo's mother with a suitcase full of cash. However, the bond the siblings shared was precious, with viewers seeing a glimpse of it when Sae Byeok met him at the orphanage. If Gi Hun is trying to honor Sae Byeok's sacrifice, audiences might get to see the brother in the sequel.

4) Kang Sae Byeok, aka Player 067

With her tsundere personality, Jung Ho Yeon’s Kang Sae Byeok became a fan-favorite in no time. After a tearful separation from Ji Yeong, she reached the top three in the Squid Game. While viewers saw Sae Byeok’s throat slit by a knife-wielding Cho Sang Woo, some fan theories believe she might be alive.

The theory states that an injured Sae Byeok uses her dagger (the one she brought into the games at the start) to carve a space in the gift-wrapped coffins just before masked men throw it into the fire. However, this seems improbable given that she had glass stuck in her abdomen and a cut on the neck. Theorists believe that her throat wasn't slit. The blood was from Sang Woo.

Considering the massive popularity of Sae Byeok’s character, along with the emotional stories of her brother and mother, her character might return in the sequel. It could also be in the form of a flashback scene.

3) Hwang Jun Ho, aka the detective and the front man's brother

Another theory circulating among fans is that Hwang Jun Ho, the detective and the front man’s brother, is not dead. After a goose chase, the front man shoots Jun Ho as he falls off the cliff. But the bullet was aimed towards the shoulder. He could have likely survived the fall and crawled to safety.

Director Dong Hyuk once shared that he would like to explore the front man’s story, so there is a high chance of Jun Ho's reappearance.

2) The salesman

Veteran actor Gong Yoo’s cameo in Squid Game is another unforgettable character of the story. While fans may argue he was likely only roped in for the cameo, Squid Game season 2 might explore the secretive organization more. Hence, Gong Yoo’s role as a recruiter or salesman is a crucial detail in the narrative. Dong Hyuk even revealed that the salesman was one of the masked men.

When Gong Yoo agreed to the cameo, he probably didn't foresee the show's international success. Given the massive attention on the sequel, he might take on a more significant role.

1) VIPs

There’s a high chance that the VIPs of season one may not return to the sequel because they were criticized for their over-the-top acting. Given their massive influence over the organization, it is likely that another set of VIPs will be featured. This shadowy cabal of individuals bankrolled the entire operation. They are going to be recurring characters in the plot.

As the Squid Game season 2 announcement broke Twitter, some dreaded the sequel might not hold up to sky-high expectations. Either way, viewers will have to wait a while before the next season drops. Until then, spicy theories should keep audiences occupied.

This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

