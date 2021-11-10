Twitter loses it as Squid Game Season 2 is officially confirmed

Squid Game took the world by storm when it was released on Netflix. The hit show was on top of the streaming platform for weeks and became one of the most popular things on social media, too. Even though the story was primarily self-contained, fans of the hit show pleaded for more seasons. Gi-Hun's story was mainly resolved after the first season's final events, but that wasn't enough of one of the most popular shows in recent memory.

It was so popular that Netflix was sued for causing way too much Internet traffic. All that combined to drive rumors that Netflix might renew Squid Game for more seasons, and that has officially been confirmed. The show's creator said, "You leave us no choice!" and sent Twitter into a frenzy.

Twitter reactions to Squid Game being confirmed for a second season

From the moment the show finished for many people, they were hoping for more. Not many shows have taken the world by storm like that, so it makes perfect sense.

Squid Game has officially been renewed for a second season, the show's creator said (Image via Netflix)

Many users immediately took to Twitter to voice their excitement.

ben @bnwkr Squid Game returning for Season 2 LET'S GOOOO Squid Game returning for Season 2 LET'S GOOOO

While this new Squid Game season will ultimately take a long time, it'll likely be worth the wait.

The creator and the star of the show officially confirmed the return, prompting fans to get excited. One pointed out that, while it's not really the focus, this season will be yet another huge moneymaker.

Fold Universe @folduniverse



You guys would be leaving at least 1 trillion won on the table if no Season 2 !!!



But it's not so much about the $ but more to entertain the fans and spreading fun culture. @APEntertainment Yaaas !!!You guys would be leaving at least 1 trillion won on the table if no Season 2 !!!But it's not so much about the $ but more to entertain the fans and spreading fun culture. @APEntertainment Yaaas !!!You guys would be leaving at least 1 trillion won on the table if no Season 2 !!!But it's not so much about the $ but more to entertain the fans and spreading fun culture.

"Everybody cheered" isn't factual, but it's probably pretty close to the truth.

Many fans express their predictions that the next season will be equally as good as the first, as difficult a task as that will surely be.

The news is shocking to others.

presh⁷ D-21 @Ioveablekoo WAIT THERES GOING TO BE A SEASON 2 OF SQUID GAME?! WAIT THERES GOING TO BE A SEASON 2 OF SQUID GAME?!

It's not all excitement, though. One user is concerned about having to reach or top the level of the first season.

hushmami💸 @latoyaaofficial Season 2 of Squid Game?!!?? I feel like it’ll fall off 🥴 Season 2 of Squid Game?!!?? I feel like it’ll fall off 🥴

Another user felt like season one was enough and told the story.

jay. @DariusJAY706 Squid Game season 2 is coming and I’m kinda sad about that. I thought it was a great season that wrapped everything up very nicely Squid Game season 2 is coming and I’m kinda sad about that. I thought it was a great season that wrapped everything up very nicely

Unfortunately, that happens a lot with popular shows. Spinoffs, sequels, extra seasons, and more occur due to the popularity, even if they're not necessary.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar