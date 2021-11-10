×
Create
Notifications

Twitter loses it as Squid Game Season 2 is officially confirmed

Squid Game was a huge hit for Netflix, rising to the top of its lists (Image via Netflix)
Squid Game was a huge hit for Netflix, rising to the top of its lists (Image via Netflix)
Zachary Roberts
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Nov 10, 2021 01:45 AM IST
News

Squid Game took the world by storm when it was released on Netflix. The hit show was on top of the streaming platform for weeks and became one of the most popular things on social media, too. Even though the story was primarily self-contained, fans of the hit show pleaded for more seasons. Gi-Hun's story was mainly resolved after the first season's final events, but that wasn't enough of one of the most popular shows in recent memory.

It was so popular that Netflix was sued for causing way too much Internet traffic. All that combined to drive rumors that Netflix might renew Squid Game for more seasons, and that has officially been confirmed. The show's creator said, "You leave us no choice!" and sent Twitter into a frenzy.

Twitter reactions to Squid Game being confirmed for a second season

From the moment the show finished for many people, they were hoping for more. Not many shows have taken the world by storm like that, so it makes perfect sense.

Squid Game has officially been renewed for a second season, the show&#039;s creator said (Image via Netflix)
Squid Game has officially been renewed for a second season, the show's creator said (Image via Netflix)

Many users immediately took to Twitter to voice their excitement.

Squid Game returning for Season 2 LET'S GOOOO

While this new Squid Game season will ultimately take a long time, it'll likely be worth the wait.

@bnwkr wont be out for a couple years but luckily it’s confirmed

The creator and the star of the show officially confirmed the return, prompting fans to get excited. One pointed out that, while it's not really the focus, this season will be yet another huge moneymaker.

@APEntertainment Yaaas !!!You guys would be leaving at least 1 trillion won on the table if no Season 2 !!!But it's not so much about the $ but more to entertain the fans and spreading fun culture.

"Everybody cheered" isn't factual, but it's probably pretty close to the truth.

#SQUIDGAME SEASON 2 IS CONFIRMED EVERYBODY CHEERED https://t.co/1TW4daANuv

Many fans express their predictions that the next season will be equally as good as the first, as difficult a task as that will surely be.

squid games season 2 confirmed 🔥🔥

The news is shocking to others.

WAIT THERES GOING TO BE A SEASON 2 OF SQUID GAME?!

It's not all excitement, though. One user is concerned about having to reach or top the level of the first season.

Season 2 of Squid Game?!!?? I feel like it’ll fall off 🥴

Another user felt like season one was enough and told the story.

Squid Game season 2 is coming and I’m kinda sad about that. I thought it was a great season that wrapped everything up very nicely

ALSO READArticle Continues below

Unfortunately, that happens a lot with popular shows. Spinoffs, sequels, extra seasons, and more occur due to the popularity, even if they're not necessary.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar
comments icon
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी