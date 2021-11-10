"It's in my head right now": Squid Game Season 2 confirmed by Director Hwang Dong-hyuk

The hit Netflix Thriller series “Squid Game” has now been confirmed to be returning for a second season.

Earlier today, director Hwang Dong-hyuk spoke to AP Entertainment and confirmed that he is currently planning for Squid Game’s season 2. The hit series was released in September 2021 and has gone on to break multiple Netflix viewership records.

The first season of the series had registered over 3 billion minutes of streaming on Netflix by the second week alone, becoming the 6th Netflix show to date to join the “3-billion club.” Director Hwang Dong-hyuk confirmed that there would indeed be a sequel to the first season but claimed that it was only in the “planning stages”.

Hwang Dong-hyuk revealed that the love and support that Squid Game’s season 1 received has left him with little choice but to create a season 2. He claimed that season 2 was “in his head”:

“So there has been so much pressure, so much demand and so much love for a second season. So I almost feel like you leave us no choice. But I will say that there will indeed be a season 2. It’s in my head right now.”

AP Entertainment @APEntertainment COMEBACK SQUID: Hwang Dong-hyuk, the director, creator, writer of #SquidGame says the show will be back with more Gi-hun adventures. COMEBACK SQUID: Hwang Dong-hyuk, the director, creator, writer of #SquidGame says the show will be back with more Gi-hun adventures. https://t.co/uqC1DIdZqy

So far, there has been no official confirmation by Netflix that Squid Game will indeed return to the platform for another season. However, the director claimed that season 2 was still in the planning stages, and he hasn’t yet decided on a timeline:

“I’m in the planning process currently. But I do think it is too early to say when and how that’s going to happen. So I will promise you this.”

Squid Game Season 1 took a total of $21 million to produce, and has already generated revenue of around $900 million for Netflix. It was watched on the platform for about 1.9 billion minutes at the end of the first week. Over 111 million Netflix accounts viewed the global hit for at least two minutes within 28 days of its release.

In such a scenario, creating a season 2 makes perfect financial sense for the global streaming platform. Additionally, Season 1 of Squid Game ended with plenty of scope for a potential sequel. The main protagonist, “Seong Gi-hun,” played by Korean actor Lee Jung-jae, chose not to escape South Korea after winning the ₩45.6 billion grand prize in a bid to stop the perpetrators of the dystopian contest.

