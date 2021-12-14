Haikyuu!! to release season 5 key visual at Jump Festa 2022

Haikyuu!! season 5 is long overdue, but with the Jump Festa Expo right around the corner, fans finally have hope. Jump Festa is a Shueisha-sponsored mega-event that almost every anime and manga enthusiast is looking forward to.

With so many series delayed due to the pandemic in 2020-2021, Jump Fest 2022 is a hotbed for announcements and reveals for several new anime, as well as much-awaited sequels and movies.

Haikyu!! will celebrate its 10th Anniversary in 2022! There are many super exciting projects in the works!



More info will be revealed at Jump Festa 2022 (12/18) and included in the next issue of Weekly Shonen Jump!



【NEWS】

Haikyu!! will celebrate its 10th Anniversary in 2022! There are many super exciting projects in the works!

More info will be revealed at Jump Festa 2022 (12/18) and included in the next issue of Weekly Shonen Jump!

(Via: Weekly Shonen Jump Issue #3/4 Preview)

Performers and additional details will be revealed at a later date.



A "Haikyu!!" Jump Studio stage will be held at this year's Jump Festa! Jump Festa 2022 will be held both in-person and online on December 18th and 19th.

Performers and additional details will be revealed at a later date.

#ハイキュー #hq_anime

It was announced in October 2021 that Haikyuu!! will have a Jump Studio Stage at this year’s celebration, due to it being the series’ 10th anniversary. With the official Jump Festa website announcing that the performers for this stage would be Ayumu Murase and Kaito Ishikawa doing a special talk show, questions regarding season 5 of the show have risen.

Read: new info will be revealed on new Haikyuu project to commemorate series’ 10th anniv. it is most likely that the “new project” announcement will be a season 5 or an anime film. Get ready for Jump Festa! ready your hearts! ❤️❤️❤️Read: bit.ly/3oK5eCI new info will be revealed on new Haikyuu project to commemorate series’ 10th anniv. it is most likely that the “new project” announcement will be a season 5 or an anime film. Get ready for Jump Festa! ready your hearts! ❤️❤️❤️#Haikyuu #JumpFesta22Read: bit.ly/3oK5eCI https://t.co/Vkl630JyC3

This also makes it the best opportunity to reveal the new key visual for Haikyuu!! season 5, something that a huge part of the fandom is hoping for.

The Shonen Jump magazine itself had teased the reveal of new information on the series at Jump Festa 2022. With the manga already having reached its conclusion, it is almost certain that there will be new information regarding the confirmation and production of Haikyuu!! season 5, even if there isn’t an official 2022 release date yet.

MHA NEWS🇧🇷 @animenews_news This Jump Festa 2022 it's going to be one of the strongest in terms of announcements, something from MHA S6, a trailer for Chainsaw man with the cast, Bleach return, maybe new Haikyuu season, Black Clover movie trailer maybe, new Spy x Family trailer and cast... This Jump Festa 2022 it's going to be one of the strongest in terms of announcements, something from MHA S6, a trailer for Chainsaw man with the cast, Bleach return, maybe new Haikyuu season, Black Clover movie trailer maybe, new Spy x Family trailer and cast...

Schedule for Haikyuu!! stage at Jump Festa 2022

18.12.2021

The first day of Jump Festa 2022 will feature a Haikyuu!! Studio stage at Jump Studio RED. The event will feature a special talk show by the voice actors of Shoyo Hinata and Tobio Kageyama as they discuss the Haikyuu!! series on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of its serialization. The Jump Festa 2022 official site also asks viewers to keep an eye out for special illustrations drawn by the creator of the series, Haruichi Furudate.

The Studio stage will be an online event, beginning at 1:55 PM (JST).

"Haikyu!!: Karasuno High School Broadcasting Club! Jump Feata 2022 Special Version"

Performers: Ayumu Murase (Hinata Shoyo), Kaito Ishikawa (Kageyama Tobio), and Kenji Nojima (Kita Shinsuke).



A special program "Haikyu!!: Karasuno High School Broadcasting Club! Jump Festa 2022 Special Version!" will also be livestreamed on TOHO animation's youtube channel!

12/18 (JST) 13:30〜14:15

"Haikyu!!: Karasuno High School Broadcasting Club! Jump Feata 2022 Special Version"

Performers: Ayumu Murase (Hinata Shoyo), Kaito Ishikawa (Kageyama Tobio), and Kenji Nojima (Kita Shinsuke).

#ハイキュー #hq_anime

About Haikyuu!! season 5

The fourth season of the anime was broken up into two courses, with the first 13 episodes dealing with the first years of Karasuno attending summer camp and their first match at Nationals against Tsubakihara.

The second half of season 4, also known as Haikyuu!! To the Top focuses completely on the Karasuno vs. Inarizaki match. With Karasuno’s win, their next opponent is Nekoma, their longtime Tokyo rivals.

It is this Nekoma vs. Karasuno match, nicknamed “Battle at the Garbage Dump” that would feature in season 5. The match would finally pit Kenma against Hinata, and that is something fans have been itching to see.

