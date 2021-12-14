Haikyuu!! to release season 5 key visual at Jump Festa 2022

Haikyuu!! season 5 is long overdue, but with the Jump Festa Expo right around the corner, fans finally have hope. Jump Festa is a Shueisha-sponsored mega-event that almost every anime and manga enthusiast is looking forward to.
With so many series delayed due to the pandemic in 2020-2021, Jump Fest 2022 is a hotbed for announcements and reveals for several new anime, as well as much-awaited sequels and movies.
It was announced in October 2021 that Haikyuu!! will have a Jump Studio Stage at this year’s celebration, due to it being the series’ 10th anniversary. With the official Jump Festa website announcing that the performers for this stage would be Ayumu Murase and Kaito Ishikawa doing a special talk show, questions regarding season 5 of the show have risen.
This also makes it the best opportunity to reveal the new key visual for Haikyuu!! season 5, something that a huge part of the fandom is hoping for.
The Shonen Jump magazine itself had teased the reveal of new information on the series at Jump Festa 2022. With the manga already having reached its conclusion, it is almost certain that there will be new information regarding the confirmation and production of Haikyuu!! season 5, even if there isn’t an official 2022 release date yet.
Schedule for Haikyuu!! stage at Jump Festa 2022
18.12.2021
The first day of Jump Festa 2022 will feature a Haikyuu!! Studio stage at Jump Studio RED. The event will feature a special talk show by the voice actors of Shoyo Hinata and Tobio Kageyama as they discuss the Haikyuu!! series on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of its serialization. The Jump Festa 2022 official site also asks viewers to keep an eye out for special illustrations drawn by the creator of the series, Haruichi Furudate.
The Studio stage will be an online event, beginning at 1:55 PM (JST).
About Haikyuu!! season 5
The fourth season of the anime was broken up into two courses, with the first 13 episodes dealing with the first years of Karasuno attending summer camp and their first match at Nationals against Tsubakihara.
The second half of season 4, also known as Haikyuu!! To the Top focuses completely on the Karasuno vs. Inarizaki match. With Karasuno’s win, their next opponent is Nekoma, their longtime Tokyo rivals.
It is this Nekoma vs. Karasuno match, nicknamed “Battle at the Garbage Dump” that would feature in season 5. The match would finally pit Kenma against Hinata, and that is something fans have been itching to see.