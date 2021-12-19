Jujutsu Kaisen Jump Festa 2022 reveals official movie trailer, theme song, and more

Jujutsu Kaisen Super Stage was one of the most anticipated events of Jump Festa 2022 Day 2. With the new prequel movie premiering in Japan on December 24, 2022, fans have been expecting more updates on the movie and the second season of the anime.

Unfortunately, the event has not announced the second season of Gege Akutami’s beloved manga but revealed enough new information to keep fans sated and hyped.

Jujutsu Kaisen Jump Super Stage highlights

This Jump Festa 2022 event itself blew viewers’ minds when it began. Jujutsu Kaisen Super Stage opened with the participating voice actors acting out manga panels from the manga chapter 0, beginning with Maki Zenin’s voice actor, Mikako Komatsu. Megumi Ogata (Yuta Okkotsu) acted out a scene between herself and Kana Hanazawa (Rika Orimoto).

But the biggest surprise came with Junya Enoki’s narration, who does not appear in the movie at all. Enoki acted out snippets of some of Yuuji’s most epic fight sequences from the infamous Shibuya arc of the manga, which is expected to be adapted into the second season of the anime.

The actors also discuss some of the characters relevant to Jujutsu Kaisen 0, Nanami being an interesting addition. Some of the most iconic moments from episode 24 of season 1 of the anime, specifically, Yuuji and Nobara using Black Flash in tandem while fighting against the death paintings.

The performers also read out a message from the elusive Gege Akutami, who rarely appears at events in person, this time being no exception.

Reveals and Announcements

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 official trailer #2 and theme song

The Jump Super Stage event also released the second official trailer for the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie premiering in Japan on December 24. It reveals some fantastic action sequences, including Maki using a cursed spear to fight against a powerful curse.

It also shows Yuuta engaged in combat with Suguru Getou while Maki, Panda and Toge lie on the ground, defeated. Another theme song for this movie is revealed, titled “One Way,” by King Gnu. The band members also briefly made an appearance.

New art by Gege Akutami

Gege Akutami has released some new illustrations for Jump Festa 2022, including a special tribute sketch to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Tite Kubo’s Bleach.

New Jujutsu Phantom Parade smartphone game release

Finally, the Jujutsu Kaisen Super Stage also reveals a new smartphone game based on the series, scheduled to be launched on December 20, 2021. More details about the game will be available on its launch. Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is the first movie in the franchise, adapting Gege Akutami’s prequel manga of the same name.

The four-chapter manga is set a year before the main protagonist of the series, Yuuji Itadori, enters Tokyo Jujutsu High and features several characters who also appear in the anime's first season, including Gojo Satoru, Suguru Getou, Maki Zenin, Toge Inumaki and Panda. Yuuta Okkotsu, the manga's protagonist, also appears in later chapters of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

