Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku reveals key visual, teaser, and more on Jump Festa 2022 Day 2

The Jigokuraku manga getting an anime adaptation has been highly anticipated among fans. Jump Festa 2022 became the perfect occasion for its official reveal. The anime was first announced in January 2021 and the wait has been worthwhile, with new updates on the anime revealed during Jigokuraku Jump RED Stage on Day 2.

Highlights of Jigokuraku Jump RED Stage

The Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku Jump Festa 2022 event featured a panel of Yoshikawa Kitchomu, Haruna Iikubo, and Sekai from the Japanese band FANTASTICS from EXILE TRIBE. They discussed the characters of the series, certain manga panels, as well as fan-recommended battles.

There are several significant spoilers, but for those who haven’t checked out the manga yet, the panel chooses the battles to reinforce the fantastic art style of the Hell’s Paradise manga.

ꕤ @graveblossoms jigokuraku anime……….,,,,,,,, i know i will go ham drawing it bcs LOOK AT THESE jigokuraku anime……….,,,,,,,, i know i will go ham drawing it bcs LOOK AT THESE https://t.co/HAlDST9OUb

Both grotesque and fascinating, author and illustrator Yuji Kaku treads the fine line that makes or breaks a dark manga like this and does it masterfully. Kaku also conveys a brief message regarding the new anime adaptation. The panel also briefly discusses Yuji Kaku’s current and ongoing project after Jigokuraku, titled Ayashimon.

Key visual and teaser

The Jigokuraku RED stage fulfilled its promise and released the first key visual for the new anime. The key visual features the two main characters, Gabimaru and Sagiri, with Gabimaru being reflected on Sagiri’s blade. The art is minimalist and clean and the dark background makes the characters stand out beautifully.

The event also released the first teaser of the Jigokuraku anime, animating some of the manga panels discussed by the panel earlier during the stage. The series has a fair amount of violence and nudity. Although toned-down, the teaser suggests that the anime will probably get an 18+ rating.

Anime Corner @animecorner_ac



The anime has revealed a teaser visual and trailer at the Jump Festa.



#地獄楽JF NEWS: "Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku" will be produced by MAPPA!The anime has revealed a teaser visual and trailer at the Jump Festa. NEWS: "Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku" will be produced by MAPPA!The anime has revealed a teaser visual and trailer at the Jump Festa.#地獄楽JF https://t.co/cdGwEqykYt

Studio and release date

Jigokuraku Jump RED stage event does not stop here. While production under TWIN ENGINE was revealed during the first announcement for the anime adaptation, the teaser confirms that the studio in charge of animating this series is MAPPA.

SIMPathy😼 @alpha_bijin tom @batkaitom Mappa is currently animating Jujutsu Kaisen, Chainsaw Man, Attack on Titan and now Jigokuraku 💀 Mappa is currently animating Jujutsu Kaisen, Chainsaw Man, Attack on Titan and now Jigokuraku 💀 I’m happy knowing Jigokuraku will get an anime adaptation and it’s by Mappa but I just hope Mappa will pay their staff right🧍🏻‍♀️I hope the employees would still have a rest despite all the anticipated titles that they will release next year😣 twitter.com/batkaitom/stat… I’m happy knowing Jigokuraku will get an anime adaptation and it’s by Mappa but I just hope Mappa will pay their staff right🧍🏻‍♀️I hope the employees would still have a rest despite all the anticipated titles that they will release next year😣 twitter.com/batkaitom/stat…

However, this development has garnered mixed emotions, with some approving of MAPPA picking up the series and hoping that it will get a treatment similar to Jujutsu Kaisen. In contrast, others have complained that MAPPA has too much on its plate. They worry that the studio would either rush the series’ animation or put less effort into it because the anime is a new series.

Also Read Article Continues below

While no exact release date has been decided, the anime has been confirmed to air in 2022.

Edited by Srijan Sen