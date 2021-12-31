Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 171: Expected release date and time, where to read and more

Jujutsu Kaisen is one of Shonen Jump’s most successful and profitable titles at the moment. Jujutsu Kaisen 0: The Movie already broke records on the first day of release. Fans are quite excited and eagerly await the release of the upcoming chapters.

At the time of writing, Jujutsu Kaisen has released 169 chapters, and the raw scan of chapter 170 is out. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming chapter 171 of Jujutsu Kaisen.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 171 release details

Multiple sources have differing release dates for chapter 171 of Jujutsu Kaisen. Chapter 170 is set to release on January 3, 2022 (January 4 for a few regions) after a short hiatus. Assuming that the series will release the chapter on time, chapter 171 will most likely be released on January 10, 2022. The release times for the various regions are mentioned below:

Philippine Time: 11.00 pm

India Time: 8.30 pm

British Time: 3.00 pm

European Time: 4.00 pm

Pacific Time: 7.00 am

Eastern Time: 10.00 am

Central Time: 9.00 am

The latest chapters of Jujutsu Kaisen will be available on Shueisha’s Manga Plus and Viz. The last three chapters will be available for free and the reader would have to pay for a monthly subscription in order to access the rest of the chapters that have been released earlier.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 170 recap

Since TCB scans have released the translated version of the raw scans, fans are hyped and are already waiting for the next chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen. Chapter 170 completely focuses on the fight between Reggie and Fushiguro. During this fight, Fushiguro seems to be struggling and looks quite fatigued.

FingersCrossed @FingersCro55ed

.

.

.

Luckily I only got spoiled on the last page. I was pleasantly surprised at how useful Reggie's technique is. The fact he can conjure non-material things from his receipts is extremely convenient and allows for a myriad of possibilities

#JujutsuKaisen #JJK Jujutsu Kaisen 170Luckily I only got spoiled on the last page. I was pleasantly surprised at how useful Reggie's technique is. The fact he can conjure non-material things from his receipts is extremely convenient and allows for a myriad of possibilities Jujutsu Kaisen 170...Luckily I only got spoiled on the last page. I was pleasantly surprised at how useful Reggie's technique is. The fact he can conjure non-material things from his receipts is extremely convenient and allows for a myriad of possibilities#JujutsuKaisen #JJK https://t.co/40VuCQM92J

During the course of the battle, Reggie reveals more about his cursed technique and did something that took Megumi by surprise. He had a receipt for a full body oil massage, and with his Contract Object Reproduction, his body felt like it was soaking in a hot spring. His curse technique allowed him to rejuvenate mid-battle.

FingersCrossed @FingersCro55ed

.

.

.

LET'S FUCKING GO MEGUMI!!! I'll never not get hyped reading "Domain Expansion" 👌🏽😩

Looks like Megumi is using a new shikigami this time. Idk exactly what this thing is supposed to be, looks like a spine? Is it a nervous system?



#JujutsuKaisen #JJK Jujutsu Kaisen 170LET'S FUCKING GO MEGUMI!!! I'll never not get hyped reading "Domain Expansion" 👌🏽😩Looks like Megumi is using a new shikigami this time. Idk exactly what this thing is supposed to be, looks like a spine? Is it a nervous system? Jujutsu Kaisen 170...LET'S FUCKING GO MEGUMI!!! I'll never not get hyped reading "Domain Expansion" 👌🏽😩Looks like Megumi is using a new shikigami this time. Idk exactly what this thing is supposed to be, looks like a spine? Is it a nervous system?#JujutsuKaisen #JJK https://t.co/H7By4PlsbN

Also Read Article Continues below

Fushiguro flees from the place and lures Reggie into an empty gymnasium. He lands a few blows on Megumi, weakening him further. Readers were shocked as Megumi hid a trick up his sleeve and proceeded to use it when he was cornered. Megumi lured him into the gym to use Domain Expansion: Chimera Shadow Garden.

Edited by Saman