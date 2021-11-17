Is Jujutsu Kaisen anime finished? Everything we know about Season 2 so far

Jujutsu Kaisen fans have thoroughly enjoyed the show owing to the top-tier animation, exciting plot, and well-designed characters. The makers have released one season and announced the release date for the upcoming movie.

The fan base is wondering what will happen to the series after the movie. A ray of hope is that one of the most anticipated arcs, the Shibuya Arc, will be animated in the coming years.

Note: The article might contain spoilers from the Jujutsu Kasien manga.

Everything we know about Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2

This series has garnered attention from fans all over the world. Since the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Movie announcement, fans have been waiting in anticipation.

Some even wondered if the Jujutsu Kaisen anime would end after the film. This is not true, as the manga has made some decent progress, giving enough content for an entire season to be animated.

There are no official statements concerning the release of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2, but fans have attempted to predict a rough time frame based on existing information. Jujutsu Kaisen released its first episode on October 3, 2020, and finished airing the season’s last episode on March 27, 2021.

A good number of anime series spend about a year and a half in pre-production and production stages. Assuming that Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 has entered the pre-production stage, the second season might come out in 2023.

That being said, MAPPA is not a series that will rush the animation process by compromising on quality.

What to expect in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2

Based on what we saw at the end of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 1, it is most likely that the second season will feature Gojo’s past arc and immediately move into the Shibuya Incident arc.

The latter arc is one of the most exciting, filled with great fighting sequences. In this arc, we will see Geto and Mahito attempt to seal Gojo Satoru.

This is a crucial arc as Gojo Satoru’s strength and power levels are so high that he is considered the biggest threat to the cursed spirits. While no official statements have been made with respect to the release of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2, fans believe the series will resume in 2023.

