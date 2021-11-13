Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2: Expected release date, spoilers, leaks and more

Fans have long been asking when Season 2 of Jujutsu Kaisen comes out, yet no official release info has come out as of this writing.

Even without official release information, we can piece together a rough estimate of when Season 2 of Jujutsu Kaisen will come out.

Warning: Heavy anime spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen ahead.

All you need to know about Jujutsu Kaisen

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 expected release date and time

While we have no official word on when does Season 2 of Jujutsu Kaisen come out, we can predict a rough time frame given some known facts.

A 24 episode season of anime takes roughly 18 months to produce, with this range swinging depending on the detail and pacing the anime is made with. Jujutsu Kaisen Season 1 debuted October 3, 2020, and finished airing March 27, 2021.

While we don’t know for sure, it’s still a safe bet that Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is already in pre-production. Given the Shibuya arc is highly anticipated, we can assume MAPPA Studio will take their time in making sure the final product is acceptable.

Therefore, fans should be expecting Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 to come out in late 2023 or even early 2024, depending on production timing. While the wait will certainly be long, it’ll be a wait worth undertaking. The Shibuya Incident arc will shake up the anime world when it gets adapted, and the more time MAPPA takes on this arc, the better.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 expected plot

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2, unfortunately, has no official release information right now. However, given where Season 1 of the series ended, we can predict what Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 will cover.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 should be opening with the Gojo’s Past arc, covering his time in Tokyo Jujutsu high with former classmate and friend Suguru Geto. Geto and Gojo are tasked with escorting the Star Plasma Vessel to Master Tengen. Along the way, many different curse-using groups try and interfere with their mission.

Afterward, the series should go directly into the Shibuya Incident arc. This arc will cover Geto’s master plan, which we see him briefly discuss with his Cursed spirit leadership in Season 1. As stated earlier, massive anime spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen will be addressed from here on out.

The key visual for the Jujutsu Kaisen manga's Shibuya Incident arc. (Image via Shueisha)

The Shibuya Incident arc will see Geto and Mahito enact their plan to seal Satoru Gojo, taking away humanity's number one defense against Cursed spirits. They successfully do so (and in quite an underwhelming manner, no less), and as a result, they bring about a new Golden Age for Cursed spirits.

When Season 2 of Jujutsu Kaisen does come out, fans will be absolutely raving over the quality and high-octane energy the Shibuya Incident arc boasts. Almost every episode covering the arc will have a fight of some sort of significant plot development, a great foot to start on.

Although fans still don’t have an exact answer to when Season 2 of Jujutsu Kaisen comes out, they can rest assured their patience will be rewarded.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 production details

While no official production information has come out, it’s more likely than not that Season 2 of Jujutsu Kaisen is in some sort of production phase.

Likely still in pre-production, the Jujutsu Kaisen adaptation team is working to make sure Season 2 represents the Shibuya arc the way it deserves. Fans everywhere are hopeful that MAPPA Studios will return for animation, as they did a fantastic and universally praised job with S1.

Sunghoo Park, director of Jujutsu Kaisen S1, is also hoped and expected to make his return to the show. Park did a great job with S1, having the adaptation be nearly identical to the manga and literally identical whenever possible. One of the biggest critiques of anime adaptations is their choice to leave some things in the manga, so Park’s decision to include everything was very well received.

While this is all speculatory, all signs point to a Season 2 of Jujutsu Kaisen almost certainly coming. The manga sales have been great, with the manga still ongoing, and S1 was extremely well received. S1 was so well received it convinced some fans to switch to the manga instead of waiting for the anime. Truly a great and respectable accomplishment by the S1 team.

Final thoughts

While the question of when Season 2 of Jujutsu Kaisen comes out has no official answer yet, we can predict the series to return from late 2023 to early 2024.

Although this wait is quite long, the Shibuya Incident arc will make it more than worthwhile. Shibuya is widely hailed as one of the best animanga arcs in recent memory and has solidified the series status as one of the best new-gens in many fans' eyes.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 may be a ways away, but in the meantime, fans can watch the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie, releasing on December 24, 2021.

