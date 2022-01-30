Jujutsu Kaisen 173 marks Yuta’s return while "Angel" makes an appearance

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 173, titled “Tokyo No. 1 Colony (part 13),” marks the end to both Megumi and Reggie’s fight, as well as the Tokyo Colony No. 1 arc of the manga.

With the last few chapters being focused on Fushiguro Megumi, fans anticipated chapter 173 to elaborate either on Itadori Yuuji’s whereabouts, or on Hakari and Panda’s search for Angel in Tokyo colony No. 2.

But Akutami once more subverted expectations with the chapter, with no news on any of them. The unofficial english translation of chapter 173 is full of clues which are sure to spur new speculations and theories among fans soon.

Major spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 173.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 173 highlights

Reggie’s death

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 173 begins with a dying Reggie musing about being lured into the gymnasium, expressing his surprise at losing to a modern-day sorcerer, especially one as young as Megumi.

The latter asks about his relationship to Tengen, to which he makes a remark about the old hermit still being alive. This confirms Megumi’s suspicions as he decides that Tengen cannot be trusted either, although the possibility seems unlikely based on Reggie’s reaction.

Reggie Star transfers all his points to Megumi and just as he is dying, asks him to do him a favor. His next words to Megumi, “Let fate toy with you, become a clown, then die,” feel both ominous and fatalistic.

Takaba’s cursed technique

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 173 then moves on to Takaba and Hazenoki who are still engaged in combat. Takaba keeps cracking lame jokes while fighting, and Hazenoki’s explosive attacks seem to be having little effect.

Takaba appears to suddenly be covered in slime when Hazenoki tries to attack again, while the former suggests that it’s actually sauce.

He notes that the other should have died multiple times from the barrage of explosions he has been using, but Takaba seems barely injured, and his earlier wounds seem to have healed already.

But it is made clear that the newly-awakened sorcerer isn’t using reverse cursed technique like Hazenoki himself. He abandons the fight when Kogane informs him that Reggie is dead.

Takaba keeps following, asking him to give him at least one point. The chapter then reveals his cursed technique, called “Comedian,” which allows him to manifest into reality any situation he finds funny.

The technique is specifically mentioned to be effective even against Gojo. However, Takaba himself has no clue about how his cursed technique works.

“Angel” appears

The chapter shifts back to Remi running with Divine Dog chasing her. She mentions another yet un-introduced character called Wolf-san, who she seems to have a soft spot for. These emotions perhaps stem from him keeping her sheltered from the intricacies of adult-life.

Just as Divine Dog is about to kill a cornered Remi, Tsumiki’s voice acts as Megumi’s conscience. He dispels the shikigami and collapses, the exhaustion from the fight presumably having caught up with him.

Feathers seem to be falling from above just as Megumi collapses, and the chapter shows Kurusu Hana, or “Angel” floating over his unconscious form. Hana was mentioned by Tengen in the Perfect Preparation arc of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga as someone who was capable of nullifying all techniques and opening the back of the Prison Realm to free Gojo.

She was mentioned to be alive a thousand years ago, suggesting that she is a reincarnated sorcerer.

Sendai deadlock and Yuta’s return

The final section of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 173 focuses on Sendai where the situation is much worse than in Tokyo. A four-way deadlock is already in place between three sorcerers and one special grade curse, released by Kenjaku using Getou’s Cursed Spirit Manipulation technique.

Two of these sorcerers, Dhruv Lakdawala and Takako Uro, are confirmed to be reincarnated beings.

The chapter ends with Okkotsu Yuta killing Lakdawala and breaking the deadlock. Yuta is shown to already have 35 points, suggesting he has probably killed seven sorcerers so far. Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 173 describes him as a prodigy, a modern-day sorcerer second only to Gojo Satoru himself.

Speculations for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 174

Chapter 173 leaves several clues as to what might happen in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga in the near future. Reggie’s words suggest that Tengen might have his own plans and intentions regarding the Culling Game.

Tsumiki being Megumi’s moral compass only adds fuel to the already popular theory that she would be eventually killed and the event would cause him to go berserk, ultimately falling into darkness.

It is still unclear if Kurusu Hana would prove to be an ally or an enemy; the latter possibility would put Megumi’s life in grave danger. Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 174 would hopefully elaborate on Megumi and Yuta’s current situations.

