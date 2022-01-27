Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 173 spoilers reveal the name of Takaba’s Curse Technique, Yuta reappears

Detailed text spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 173 have just been leaked on Twitter, and most of the speculations from the last chapter have come true.
While Jujutsu Kaisen spoilers usually come out on Thursdays, a reputed leaker Myamura (@king_jin_woo on Twitter), posted text spoilers today, which two other users confirmed. However, since no raw scans have come out yet, the spoilers are unsupported.
[Spoilers ahead for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 173]
Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 173 spoilers: Angel reappears, new characters introduced
In chapter 172, Reggie Star and Fushiguro Megumi continued to fight even after Megumi released his Domain. Reggie’s Curse Technique was fully explained, but in the end, Megumi defeated Reggie by using his Black Divine Dog. While Reggie was defeated and he did collapse, it was left unclear whether or not he died.
Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 173 spoilers
According to Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 173 text Spoilers, Reggie is barely alive and has a short conversation with Megumi. He gives Megumi his points before finally dying.
The chapter then switches to where Takaba Fumihiko is still fighting Hazenoki Iori, but none of Hazenoki’s explosions are effective against Takaba. On top of that, all of his previous injuries are being rapidly healed. Takaba’s Curse Technique repels damage and it is similar to how Gojo’s technique works.
According to the spoilers, his Curse Technique is called “Comedian”.
However, as soon as Kogane announces Reggie’s death, Hazenoki quits the fight and leaves. Elsewhere, Remi sees a shadow chasing her, which appears to be a dog, but is later revealed to be Megumi, who promptly collapses and loses consciousness. As Remi crouches down to examine him, Angel appears above them.
In Sendai Colony, four or five new characters have been speculated to be introduced. One of them is a special grade curse spirit called Kurourushi, who looks like a praying mantic with human hands. Kurourushi has 54 points, but is currently inactive.
Okkotsu Yuta defeats one of these four characters. Yuta currently has 35 points.
Speculations
Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 173 spoilers don’t clarify what the conversation between Reggie and Megumi was about, but with Reggie’s death and his points having been transferred, Megumi currently has 51 points.
It was speculated that Angel, aka Hana Kurusu, would show up in this chapter, and it is surprising that she showed up near Megumi. Kurusu is most definitely a past sorcerer, and with her motives being unknown, she might pose a threat to the unconscious Megumi, especially with Remi there.
Takaba’s Curse Technique is partially revealed, but Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 173 spoilers don’t clarify anything beyond the name and it being similar to Gojo’s. It is also unclear what Hazenoki meant by “I quit”, since once a player has entered the Culling Game, they cannot quit it until the game is over.
With the introduction of the Sendai Colony, it is clear that the manga will move on from Tokyo No. 1 Colony. It seems that more and more characters are being introduced, but very few of them are of actual consequence to the plot at this point beyond being a plot device. The Special grade curse spirit seems to be important, however, and could be Yuta’s next opponent.
Yuta has 35 points, which means he has at least killed 7 sorcerers by this point. It seems antithetical to the entire debate surrounding Megumi’s justification for killing Hari Chizuru. However, circumstances may have forced Yuta to kill those sorcerers, or someone could have given him their points.
From the information Akutami gave us so far about the Culling Game, it is unclear if killing Cursed spirits is worth any points at all. If they are, it is possible that Yuta collected his points by exorcizing instead of killing.
Final thoughts
Since the Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 173 spoilers are not supported by raw scans like they usually are, the official chapter could be drastically different. However, it seems unlikely as the progression of events fits what has happened so far in the manga. Either way, it can only be said for certain once the chapter is officially released.
Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 173 will be available on Manga Plus and Viz after its official release on Sunday, January 30.
