Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 173 spoilers reveal the name of Takaba’s Curse Technique, Yuta reappears

Detailed text spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 173 have just been leaked on Twitter, and most of the speculations from the last chapter have come true.

While Jujutsu Kaisen spoilers usually come out on Thursdays, a reputed leaker Myamura (@king_jin_woo on Twitter), posted text spoilers today, which two other users confirmed. However, since no raw scans have come out yet, the spoilers are unsupported.

[Spoilers ahead for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 173]

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 173 spoilers: Angel reappears, new characters introduced

Shonen Jump @shonenjump Jujutsu Kaisen, Ch. 172: Megumi springs another trap on his opponent, will he slip out again? Read it FREE from the official source! bit.ly/3rEzL59 Jujutsu Kaisen, Ch. 172: Megumi springs another trap on his opponent, will he slip out again? Read it FREE from the official source! bit.ly/3rEzL59 https://t.co/RoV1x4J6uB

In chapter 172, Reggie Star and Fushiguro Megumi continued to fight even after Megumi released his Domain. Reggie’s Curse Technique was fully explained, but in the end, Megumi defeated Reggie by using his Black Divine Dog. While Reggie was defeated and he did collapse, it was left unclear whether or not he died.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 173 spoilers

According to Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 173 text Spoilers, Reggie is barely alive and has a short conversation with Megumi. He gives Megumi his points before finally dying.

The chapter then switches to where Takaba Fumihiko is still fighting Hazenoki Iori, but none of Hazenoki’s explosions are effective against Takaba. On top of that, all of his previous injuries are being rapidly healed. Takaba’s Curse Technique repels damage and it is similar to how Gojo’s technique works.

According to the spoilers, his Curse Technique is called “Comedian”.

Myamura @king_jin_woo #JJK173

TAKABA'S CURSED TECHNIQUE "COMEDIAN" IS SUPPOSED TO BE ON PAR WITH GOJO'S

#JJKSpoilers #JJKLeaks twitter.com/king_jin_woo/s… Myamura @king_jin_woo #JJK173

• Reggie transfers his points before dying



• Five New Characters are introduced



• Megumi falls down n an Angel shows up in the sky



• Yuta defeats a new player at end

(Current Points: 35)

#JJKSpoilers #JJKLeaks • Reggie transfers his points before dying• Five New Characters are introduced• Megumi falls down n an Angel shows up in the sky• Yuta defeats a new player at end(Current Points: 35) #JJK173• Reggie transfers his points before dying• Five New Characters are introduced• Megumi falls down n an Angel shows up in the sky• Yuta defeats a new player at end(Current Points: 35)#JJKSpoilers #JJKLeaks TAKABA'S CURSED TECHNIQUE "COMEDIAN" IS SUPPOSED TO BE ON PAR WITH GOJO'S #JJK173 TAKABA'S CURSED TECHNIQUE "COMEDIAN" IS SUPPOSED TO BE ON PAR WITH GOJO'S#JJKSpoilers #JJKLeaks twitter.com/king_jin_woo/s…

However, as soon as Kogane announces Reggie’s death, Hazenoki quits the fight and leaves. Elsewhere, Remi sees a shadow chasing her, which appears to be a dog, but is later revealed to be Megumi, who promptly collapses and loses consciousness. As Remi crouches down to examine him, Angel appears above them.

Myamura @king_jin_woo



Takaba's CT is 'Comparable' to Gojo's CT due to the way it avoids damage. Sorry for wrongly translating it as 'On Par with Gojo's CT'



And '4 New Characters were introduced in Sendai', it's not 5

#JJKSpoilers #JJKLeaks #JJK173 There are some rectificationsTakaba's CT is 'Comparable' to Gojo's CT due to the way it avoids damage. Sorry for wrongly translating it as 'On Par with Gojo's CT'And '4 New Characters were introduced in Sendai', it's not 5 #JJK173 There are some rectificationsTakaba's CT is 'Comparable' to Gojo's CT due to the way it avoids damage. Sorry for wrongly translating it as 'On Par with Gojo's CT'And '4 New Characters were introduced in Sendai', it's not 5#JJKSpoilers #JJKLeaks

In Sendai Colony, four or five new characters have been speculated to be introduced. One of them is a special grade curse spirit called Kurourushi, who looks like a praying mantic with human hands. Kurourushi has 54 points, but is currently inactive.

Okkotsu Yuta defeats one of these four characters. Yuta currently has 35 points.

Speculations

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 173 spoilers don’t clarify what the conversation between Reggie and Megumi was about, but with Reggie’s death and his points having been transferred, Megumi currently has 51 points.

It was speculated that Angel, aka Hana Kurusu, would show up in this chapter, and it is surprising that she showed up near Megumi. Kurusu is most definitely a past sorcerer, and with her motives being unknown, she might pose a threat to the unconscious Megumi, especially with Remi there.

Takaba’s Curse Technique is partially revealed, but Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 173 spoilers don’t clarify anything beyond the name and it being similar to Gojo’s. It is also unclear what Hazenoki meant by “I quit”, since once a player has entered the Culling Game, they cannot quit it until the game is over.

Myamura @king_jin_woo



It's face looks like Praying Mantis n has Human Hands



It's a Special Grade but currently inactive



Points possessed: 54

#JJKSpoilers #JJKLeaks #JJK173 twitter.com/king_jin_woo/s… Myamura @king_jin_woo



Takaba's CT is 'Comparable' to Gojo's CT due to the way it avoids damage. Sorry for wrongly translating it as 'On Par with Gojo's CT'



And '4 New Characters were introduced in Sendai', it's not 5

#JJKSpoilers #JJKLeaks #JJK173 There are some rectificationsTakaba's CT is 'Comparable' to Gojo's CT due to the way it avoids damage. Sorry for wrongly translating it as 'On Par with Gojo's CT'And '4 New Characters were introduced in Sendai', it's not 5 #JJK173 There are some rectificationsTakaba's CT is 'Comparable' to Gojo's CT due to the way it avoids damage. Sorry for wrongly translating it as 'On Par with Gojo's CT'And '4 New Characters were introduced in Sendai', it's not 5#JJKSpoilers #JJKLeaks One of the 4 Characters introduced in Sendai is a Cursed Spirit called KUROURUSHI, a CockroachIt's face looks like Praying Mantis n has Human HandsIt's a Special Grade but currently inactivePoints possessed: 54 One of the 4 Characters introduced in Sendai is a Cursed Spirit called KUROURUSHI, a CockroachIt's face looks like Praying Mantis n has Human HandsIt's a Special Grade but currently inactivePoints possessed: 54#JJKSpoilers #JJKLeaks #JJK173 twitter.com/king_jin_woo/s… https://t.co/oLPzI0w9FB

With the introduction of the Sendai Colony, it is clear that the manga will move on from Tokyo No. 1 Colony. It seems that more and more characters are being introduced, but very few of them are of actual consequence to the plot at this point beyond being a plot device. The Special grade curse spirit seems to be important, however, and could be Yuta’s next opponent.

Yuta has 35 points, which means he has at least killed 7 sorcerers by this point. It seems antithetical to the entire debate surrounding Megumi’s justification for killing Hari Chizuru. However, circumstances may have forced Yuta to kill those sorcerers, or someone could have given him their points.

From the information Akutami gave us so far about the Culling Game, it is unclear if killing Cursed spirits is worth any points at all. If they are, it is possible that Yuta collected his points by exorcizing instead of killing.

Final thoughts

Since the Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 173 spoilers are not supported by raw scans like they usually are, the official chapter could be drastically different. However, it seems unlikely as the progression of events fits what has happened so far in the manga. Either way, it can only be said for certain once the chapter is officially released.

Also Read Article Continues below

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 173 will be available on Manga Plus and Viz after its official release on Sunday, January 30.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Click here to stay updated with latest news and updates.

Edited by R. Elahi