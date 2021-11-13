Who is Yuta in Jujutsu Kaisen?

Jujutsu Kaisen is an extremely popular manga series that has been well-received by people all over the world. This manga also has an anime adaptation with 24 episodes released so far. MAPPA’s animation paired with dynamic fight scenes and good characters, makes this show an interesting one.

Those who haven’t read the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, might wonder who Yuta Okkotsu is. Yuta is a character from Jujutsu Kaisen volume 0. This article talks about Yuta Okkotsu and his power levels in Jujutsu Kaisen.

Note: This article might contain spoilers from the upcoming movie Jujutsu Kaisen 0, as it talks about Yuta Okkotsu and his powers in Jujutsu Kaisen.

Yuta Okkotsu in Jujutsu Kaisen

Yuta Okkotsu is a character that was introduced in volume 0 or the prequel to Jujutsu Kaizen manga. Yuta was cursed by a childhood friend, Rika, who died in front of him during a road accident. Her spirit clung onto him and would come out on its own anytime someone tried to bully Yuta.

In the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, he states that he has tried to kill himself. He comes across Gojo Satoru and is appointed as a student in Tokyo Metropolitan Jujutsu Technical High School. On his first day in Jujutsu High, his peers are extremely shocked as they see a curse attached to him. Jujutsu Kaisen fan-favourite Gojo Satoru intervenes and explains Yuta’s case.

In Jujutsu Kaisen, curses stem from people's agony, anger, and pain.

Later, Yuta trains with Maki in weapon combat to embed the curse energy into the katana given by Gojo. Yuta Okkotsu goes on to display the control he has gained over Rika. In addition to that, he is able to replicate Toge Inumaki’s speech. His curse energy is said to match the levels of Gojo Satoru himself, making Yuta Okkotsu one of the most powerful characters in Jujutsu Kaisen.

The fight between Geto Suguru and Yuta Okkotsu is supposed to be one of the best fights in the manga so far. When he goes up against Geto, Jujutsu Kaisen fans can notice how unhinged he can get when he is fighting with his cursed energy.

It will be interesting to see the extent of his powers in the upcoming chapters of Jujutsu Kaisen.

Edited by R. Elahi