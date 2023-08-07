Why is Gojo Satoru the most powerful sorcerer in Jujutsu Kaisen? Explained

Jujutsu Kaisen has recently gained immense popularity and relevance. It is published in the esteemed Weekly Shonen Jump by Shueisha and brought to life through captivating animation by Studio MAPPA. This series has emerged as one of the most significant stories worldwide.
Satoru Gojo, the mightiest special grade sorcerer, takes center stage in this narrative. His exceptional command over cursed energy and innovative combat strategies give him a formidable advantage in battle. However, Gojo's significance goes beyond his extraordinary abilities - his very existence heralded a new era within the world of Jujutsu Kaisen.
Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Shibuya Incident arc and Jujutsu Kaisen manga.
Gojo Satoru's birth changed the balance of Jujutsu Kaisen
Satoru Gojo, hailing from the esteemed Gojo Clan, one of Jujutsu Kaisen's renowned Three Great Families, brought about a significant change that hadn't occurred since the Heian era. His arrival began a transformative era in Jujutsu, characterized by unparalleled influence akin to the Heian era. Satoru Gojo, the first member of the Gojo Clan in over four centuries to possess both the elusive Limitless cursed technique and the Six-eyes mutation, held undeniable significance.
Even at a mere 11 years old, he faced hitmen with indomitable strength, thwarting all their attempts. His very existence shifted the power dynamic in favor of Jujutsu sorcerers. However, this newfound balance came at a cost - cursed spirits grew mightier, leading to a surge in Special grade cursed spirits. In fact, many attribute nearly everything in the modern age to his birth. Gojo Satoru has many techniques and attributes that contribute to his status as the strongest.
Limitless: Neutral form
Gojo Satoru uses the unique cursed technique of the Gojo Clan called "Limitless." This technique forms the basis for the "Neutral Form," a specialized application that acts as a protective barrier with filtering capabilities. It functions as a defensive shield, preventing direct contact between specific objects and Gojo.
Satoru Gojo possesses the ability to activate or deactivate this form at his own discretion, even granting permission to selected items to pass through the barrier. The barrier operates automatically, utilizing an algorithm developed by Gojo after the events of the Hidden Inventory arc to filter out objects.
Jujutsu Kaisen: Satoru Gojo's Blue, Reversal Red, and Hollow Purple
Gojo Satoru possesses a range of intricate cursed techniques, including the enigmatic Blue, Red, and Hollow Purple. One of his remarkable abilities is the Cursed technique Blue, which allows him to manipulate negative distance by summoning an attractive force towards specific points at his will. During his encounter with Toji Fushiguro in the Hidden Inventory arc, Gojo demonstrated maximum output and effectively cleared the surrounding area of any obstacles.
In a seamless fusion, the Cursed technique reversal known as Red combines two sources of Cursed energy to create a powerful positive force. This force, wielded through his technique named Red, manifests as an expansive repulsive energy. Gojo utilized this technique in a rematch against Toji Fushiguro, projecting an imposing strength that launched his opponent into the air.
Satoru Gojo's Domain Expansion
Gojo Satoru, the most powerful sorcerer, has achieved the pinnacle of jujutsu sorcery through his extraordinary Domain Expansion technique. This advanced ability allows him to establish a domain, an encompassed area where Gojo's dominance takes hold. Within this remarkable realm, he overwhelms those caught within it with vast and all-encompassing universal knowledge, rendering them powerless and incapacitated.
During the Shibuya Incident arc, Gojo revealed his domain for a mere 0.2 seconds, causing a significant aftermath. This resulted in the need for six months of rehabilitation for thousands of civilians to reintegrate into society.
Final thoughts
Gojo Satoru possesses the Six-eyes, an innate mutation within the Gojo Clan. This extraordinary ability grants him enhanced perceptual faculties. By scrutinizing Cursed Energy in intricate detail, he optimizes his cursed energy output to a remarkable extent. As a result, he can effectively avoid fatigue and has an unending reservoir of energy at his disposal.
thermore, Gojo possesses the extraordinary Six-eyes ability, granting him 360-degree vision and exceptional attention to detail. He effectively manages the overwhelming sensory input by wearing a blindfold - an impressive display of his adaptability. By harnessing the profound insights of the Six-eyes, Gojo maximizes his techniques to their fullest extent, ultimately making him the strongest sorcerer in Jujutsu Kaisen.
