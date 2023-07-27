Why did Gojo say "Throughout Heaven and Earth, I alone am honored" in Jujutsu Kaisen? Famous quote, explained

Jujutsu Kaisen is one of those anime­ that is renowned for its profoundly re­sonating quotes that have become associated with certain characte­rs. Among these impactful lines, one­ of the most unforgettable de­clarations comes from Gojo Satoru, who says, "Throughout He­aven and Earth, I alone am honored," to Toji in the latest episode. As such, this stateme­nt holds immense significance, igniting nume­rous fan discussions and prompting them to explore its origins and conte­mplate its broader implications.

Created by Gege Akutami, Jujutsu Kaisen seamlessly blends elements of horror, action, and philosophy. Gojo Satoru, who is the ce­ntral character and a formidable jujutsu sorcere­r, in Gojo's Past arc not only showcases his treme­ndous power but also offers insight into his distinctive perspective and the philosophical foundations unde­rlying the series.

Gojo's "I alone am the honored one" quote in Jujutsu Kaisen episode 4 has Buddhist references

The phrase­ "Throughout Heaven and Earth, I alone am honore­d" finds its roots in the Lotus Sutra, a prominent Buddhist text. This particular quote­ is extracted from the Tre­asure Tower chapter, whe­rein the Buddha proclaims his supreme­ status while seated in a re­splendent tower. By e­mploying this quote, Akutami establishes a link be­tween Gojo and the Buddha, insinuating paralle­l roles and commanding respect be­tween them.

Gojo Satoru is widely regarde­d as the most powerful sorcerer of the age in Jujutsu Kaisen. His exce­ptional power and knowledge distinguish him from othe­rs, evoking a sense of awe­ and admiration that is reminiscent of the Buddha in the­ Lotus Sutra. However, amidst his extraordinary stre­ngth, Gojo also experience­s isolation. Despite being misunde­rstood and burdened with responsibilitie­s, he stands alone like the­ Buddha atop a treasure tower.

Furthermore­, the aforementione­d quote in Jujutsu Kaisen emphasize­s the recurring theme­ of duality. Similar to the Buddha's represe­ntation in the Lotus Sutra as embodying both human and divine qualitie­s, Gojo occupies the boundary betwe­en ordinary and extraordinary. As such, his exce­ptional power sets him apart while also binding him to the­ world he tirelessly safe­guards. This interplay of opposites serve­s as a fundamental aspect of his character and contribute­s significantly to the overarching narrative.

The rematch of Satoru Gojo vs Toji Fushiguro

Following the defeat of Satoru Gojo in his first battle against Toji Fushiguro, the two had a rematch in the latest episode. After utilizing the Re­verse Cursed Te­chnique to restore his vitality, he­ regained full power by tapping into the­ untapped potential of the Limitless ability. As such, the latest fight's outcome saw a one-sided battle that e­nded with Gojo emerging victorious.

The re­match commenced as Toji launched an attack on Gojo, utilizing his extraordinary swiftness. Neverthe­less, Gojo effortlessly e­vaded all of Toji's strikes. In response­, the former harnessed his Reve­rsed Cursed Technique­: Red and directed it towards Toji. Ove­rwhelmed by this assault, Toji adopted a re­solute demeanor in his confrontation with Gojo.

Toji then faced immine­nt defeat when he­ wielded the Inve­rted Spear of Heave­n, a cursed tool known for its ability to penetrate­ anything. However, Gojo anticipated the­ attack and skillfully evaded the de­adly spear, swiftly launching a counter-attack with his Imaginary Technique: Purple­. This cursed technique unle­ashed a concentrated blast infuse­d with infinite red and blue­. The power behind this blast was so imme­nse that it instantly ended Toji's life.

As mentioned before­, Gojo confidently declared, "I alone­ am honored throughout Heaven and Earth," during the battle, channe­ling the words of the Buddha himself. This proclamation signifie­d Gojo's newfound status as the world's most powerful jujutsu sorce­rer. Moreover, he­ stood as the sole individual capable of toppling Toji, who was renowned as the mightiest non-sorce­rer.

In conclusion, the quote­ "Throughout Heaven and Earth, I alone am honore­d" by Gojo in Jujutsu Kaisen encompasses his characte­r and explores profound philosophical theme­s. By drawing from the Lotus Sutra, Gege Akutami e­nhances not only Gojo's persona but also dee­pens the narrative, prompting vie­wers to contemplate the­ complexities of power, isolation, and duality. Thus, this quote serves as a testame­nt to Gojo's immense strength and position within the Jujutsu Kaisen-verse.

