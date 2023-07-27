Why did Gojo say "Throughout Heaven and Earth, I alone am honored" in Jujutsu Kaisen? Famous quote, explained

Jujutsu Kaisen is one of those anime that is renowned for its profoundly resonating quotes that have become associated with certain characters. Among these impactful lines, one of the most unforgettable declarations comes from Gojo Satoru, who says, "Throughout Heaven and Earth, I alone am honored," to Toji in the latest episode. As such, this statement holds immense significance, igniting numerous fan discussions and prompting them to explore its origins and contemplate its broader implications.
Created by Gege Akutami, Jujutsu Kaisen seamlessly blends elements of horror, action, and philosophy. Gojo Satoru, who is the central character and a formidable jujutsu sorcerer, in Gojo's Past arc not only showcases his tremendous power but also offers insight into his distinctive perspective and the philosophical foundations underlying the series.
Gojo's "I alone am the honored one" quote in Jujutsu Kaisen episode 4 has Buddhist references
The phrase "Throughout Heaven and Earth, I alone am honored" finds its roots in the Lotus Sutra, a prominent Buddhist text. This particular quote is extracted from the Treasure Tower chapter, wherein the Buddha proclaims his supreme status while seated in a resplendent tower. By employing this quote, Akutami establishes a link between Gojo and the Buddha, insinuating parallel roles and commanding respect between them.
Gojo Satoru is widely regarded as the most powerful sorcerer of the age in Jujutsu Kaisen. His exceptional power and knowledge distinguish him from others, evoking a sense of awe and admiration that is reminiscent of the Buddha in the Lotus Sutra. However, amidst his extraordinary strength, Gojo also experiences isolation. Despite being misunderstood and burdened with responsibilities, he stands alone like the Buddha atop a treasure tower.
Furthermore, the aforementioned quote in Jujutsu Kaisen emphasizes the recurring theme of duality. Similar to the Buddha's representation in the Lotus Sutra as embodying both human and divine qualities, Gojo occupies the boundary between ordinary and extraordinary. As such, his exceptional power sets him apart while also binding him to the world he tirelessly safeguards. This interplay of opposites serves as a fundamental aspect of his character and contributes significantly to the overarching narrative.
The rematch of Satoru Gojo vs Toji Fushiguro
Following the defeat of Satoru Gojo in his first battle against Toji Fushiguro, the two had a rematch in the latest episode. After utilizing the Reverse Cursed Technique to restore his vitality, he regained full power by tapping into the untapped potential of the Limitless ability. As such, the latest fight's outcome saw a one-sided battle that ended with Gojo emerging victorious.
The rematch commenced as Toji launched an attack on Gojo, utilizing his extraordinary swiftness. Nevertheless, Gojo effortlessly evaded all of Toji's strikes. In response, the former harnessed his Reversed Cursed Technique: Red and directed it towards Toji. Overwhelmed by this assault, Toji adopted a resolute demeanor in his confrontation with Gojo.
Toji then faced imminent defeat when he wielded the Inverted Spear of Heaven, a cursed tool known for its ability to penetrate anything. However, Gojo anticipated the attack and skillfully evaded the deadly spear, swiftly launching a counter-attack with his Imaginary Technique: Purple. This cursed technique unleashed a concentrated blast infused with infinite red and blue. The power behind this blast was so immense that it instantly ended Toji's life.
As mentioned before, Gojo confidently declared, "I alone am honored throughout Heaven and Earth," during the battle, channeling the words of the Buddha himself. This proclamation signified Gojo's newfound status as the world's most powerful jujutsu sorcerer. Moreover, he stood as the sole individual capable of toppling Toji, who was renowned as the mightiest non-sorcerer.
In conclusion, the quote "Throughout Heaven and Earth, I alone am honored" by Gojo in Jujutsu Kaisen encompasses his character and explores profound philosophical themes. By drawing from the Lotus Sutra, Gege Akutami enhances not only Gojo's persona but also deepens the narrative, prompting viewers to contemplate the complexities of power, isolation, and duality. Thus, this quote serves as a testament to Gojo's immense strength and position within the Jujutsu Kaisen-verse.
