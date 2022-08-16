8 complex cursed techniques in Jujutsu Kaisen that blew people’s minds, ranked

Jujutsu Kaisen has some of the most complicated power systems among recent shonen anime, with even minor characters wielding fascinating innate cursed techniques. Mangaka Gege Akutami has introduced several new characters in the Culling Game story arcs, and readers were mindblown by some of the abilities showcased.

While some of these techniques remain unnamed, this list compiles only those which have been named and somewhat explored in the manga.

This article reflects the author’s personal opinions and contains major spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen anime and manga.

These are some of the most complicated cursed techniques in Jujutsu Kaisen

8) Idle Transfiguration

Mahito is one of the first major antagonists introduced in Jujutsu Kaisen, armed with an innate cursed technique. Born out of hatred, jealousy, and resentment towards other humans, Mahito’s cursed technique symbolizes his existence.

Idle Transfiguration allows him to access people’s souls just by touching them and disfiguring them as he wishes. The cursed technique allows him to even manipulate his own soul, warping it to change his own dimensions.

7) Ratio Technique

Many jujutsu techniques in Jujutsu Kaisen are based on logical or mathematical theories. Kento Nanami’s Ratio Technique divides any of his targets into ten equal parts, allowing Nanami to forcibly create a weak spot while striking at the point which marks the 7:3 ratio.

For weaker curses, Nanami can slice through the point even with the dull side of his wrapped blade. When coupled with a Binding Vow called “Overtime,” Nanami can drastically increase his cursed energy and use his extended technique called “Collapse.” This allows him to amplify the 7:3 ratio to cover a larger area, forcibly creating a weak spot and inflicting substantial damage.

6) Sky Manipulation

Takako Uro’s Sky Manipulation is a cursed technique that is fascinating to see. Introduced in the Sendai Colony arc of Jujutsu Kaisen, Uro’s technique allows her to turn the “sky” into a tangible fabric-like surface and warp it as she likes.

But what makes this technique fascinating is her ability to affect not just the “sky” but anyone or anything within the expanse of that space. This becomes obvious when she uses an offensive extended technique called “Thin Ice Breaker,” where she manipulates the sky to act as a solid surface and smashes it, thus shattering her opponent, who gets trapped within the technique’s range.

5) Mimicry

The Sendai Colony arc of Jujutsu Kaisen introduces Yuta Okkotsu’s cursed technique. Yuta is seen as capable of manifesting ‘Rika,’ even though the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 manga shows Rika Orimoto’s spirit passing on. But the true nature of his technique becomes clearer after he uses Cursed Speech and even copies Takako’s Sky Manipulation.

The specific conditions that need to be fulfilled for Yuta to copy a cursed technique are still a mystery, but his fights against Kurourushi, Takako, and Ishigori have revealed a few clues. Yuta can copy not only innate techniques but also inherited techniques. He can copy, store and use multiple techniques, which, coupled with his vast cursed energy reserves and Reverse cursed technique, makes him a dangerous opponent.

4) Limitless

Satoru Gojo’s Limitless is one of the first cursed techniques to be properly explored in the author’s notes of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga. Akutami defines it as an inherited cursed technique that brings the concept of “infinity” into reality.

Satoru is the first member of the Gojo clan to inherit both Limitless and Six Eyes in the past 400 years and can unlock the cursed technique’s full potential. In its neutral state, Infinity, Limitless slows down anything approaching the user by repeatedly dividing the space between the attack and the user and slowing the object down infinitely.

Limitless also has two extended techniques, Cursed Technique Lapse: Blue and Reversal: Red. The former increases the output of cursed energy and attracts objects toward the user, while the latter reverses the technique and creates a repulsive force.

The advanced Hollow Technique: Purple combines both Lapse: Blue and Reversal: Red and the result seems to be a physical manifestation of “motion.” The Hollow Purple technique annihilates its target.

3) Contractual Re-creation

Contractual Re-creation is the innate cursed technique belonging to the reincarnated jujutsu sorcerer Reggie Star. In the Tokyo No. 1 Colony arc of Jujutsu Kaisen, Reggie begins targeting Megumi after the latter refuses to ally with him and unleashes his cursed technique. Contractual Re-creation allows him to use cursed energy to burn receipts and summon its contents like shikigami.

He can manipulate them to follow a single mental order, following which the contracted item disappears. Rather than the mechanism itself, what is fascinating about this technique is its range and the ingenuity with which Reggie uses it to his advantage.

He cannot only summon smaller items like knives and potted plants but even large items like trucks and cars, as well as a two-storey house.

2) Love Rendezvous

Kirara Hoshi’s cursed technique, Love Rendezvous, is first seen in the Perfect Preparation arc of Jujutsu Kaisen and quickly proves powerful enough to single-handedly deal with Megumi’s multiple shikigami and Panda’s attacks.

Love Rendezvous is based on the constellation of Crux and the five major stars that make up the cluster. Kirara can mark their target with any one of the five stars- Imai, Acrux, Mimosa, Ginan, and Gacrux, forcing them to follow a definite path.

Akutami considers the depth of constellations, with each of the stars having a different distance from the Earth and thus, must move in a specific path to go from one star to another. Similar to Todo’s Boogie Woogie, Kirara’s technique works on any person or inanimate object that possesses or is imbued with cursed energy.

1) Projection Sorcery

Projection Sorcery is a Zenin clan’s inherited cursed technique, passed on in Jujutsu Kaisen from Naobito to his son Naoya Zenin. This cursed technique allows the user to treat their range of vision as a viewing angle reference, subsequently dividing a second into 24 frames per second.

Once the sorcerer mentally traces a set of movements in advance, the technique allows the sorcerer to go through those motions within a second, making them too fast to follow, much less catch.

Projection Sorcery can further be used to hinder an opponent by touching and mentally tracing a path for them. Anything that has been touched and falls within the range of this cursed technique must follow the predetermined set of motions or freeze for a second. Since it is virtually impossible to guess the correct movements, the attack is a sure-hit.

Jujutsu Kaisen has several other intriguing techniques which have failed to make it into this list, either because of a lack of enough information or the distinction of a specific cursed technique. Charles Bernard and Sukuna are such examples.

Charles can conjure a cursed tool that allows him to see the future whenever he attacks his opponent. Sukuna has two attacks he is seen using in Jujutsu Kaisen, Dismantle and Cleave, along with an undisclosed fire-based ability. But much about the techniques remain unknown, including their names.

