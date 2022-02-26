Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 176 dives into direct confrontation between Yuta, Takako Uro and Ishigori

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 176, titled “Sendai Colony Part 3,” jumps straight into the fight between Okkotsu Yuta and Takako Uro. Chapter 175 showed Yuta and Kurourushi’s showdown reaching a quick and decisive end, but at the expense of Yuta revealing his prowess at Reverse Cursed Technique to the two other players.

The chapter ended with Uro seemingly teleporting to Yuta’s location right after exploding a special grade cursed spirit by biting into it with his teeth and channeling positive energy into its body.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 176 highlights

1) Yuta versus Takako Uro

The cover page features Uro Takako suspended in space, pulling at the sky like a tangible fabric. Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 176 opens with Uro launching a sudden attack which takes Yuta by surprise.

Before he can react, however, she appears right in front of her, engaging in close-range combat and dealing out blow after blow.

Yuta attempts to strike back but she distorts the space where he has swung his fist, bending it like wrinkled cloth. She attacks him with another powerful blow, pushing him back.

Yuta notices that his arm is back to normal and realizes that Uro can manipulate space. But he also notes that her cursed technique isn’t harmful to people and compares it to seeing a distortion through a lens.

2) Uro’s cursed technique

Uro begins to speak, revealing how her cursed technique works. In the Jujutsu Kaisen series, sorcerers often form binding vows which enable them to amplify the effect of their cursed technique after being revealed, aptly named “Showing one’s cards.”

Uro revealing her technique suggests that she might have had a self-imposed binding restriction on herself.

Uro explains that her cursed technique allows her to manipulate space or “sky” like tangible matter, distorting physical space.

The technique seems simplistic enough in theory, but Yuta analyzes her previous attacks, believing that there has to be some kind of a trick involved. He tries to distract her and buy time to figure out the trick, and begins asking questions.

3) Yuta and Uro talk

Yuta makes the assumption that Uro is a reincarnated sorcerer who wouldn’t mind being killed. He keeps provoking her, asking why she is participating actively in a fight like this, since she is powerful enough to get points whenever she wants. Uro takes the bait and goes on a rant about how difficult reincarnating is.

She even reconfirms that Kenjaku made a deal with these reincarnated sorcerers, but not even she knows what his real plan is. Similar to what Reggie Star did in the Tokyo Colony arc of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, Uro is also collecting points to deal with whatever Kenjaku might throw at them in the Culling Game.

Yuta listens to Uro’s rant, startling her by asking if she doesn't have any friends or a lover, wondering why she would unhesitatingly kill people and try to save herself, just because of regrets she had in her past lives, hundreds or thousands of years ago.

His mindset irks Uro, prompting her to call Yuta a “Fujiwara”, the clan whose assassination team she was a part of in the Heian period. Her accusation is pretty ironic, considering that Yuta is a descendant of the Sugawara Clanof the Jujutsu Kaisen universe, a major rival to the Fujiwara clan.

4) Ishigori Ryu joins the fray

An angry Uro begins retaliating, only for both of them to be sidetracked by Ishigori, who launches an attack, named “Granité Blast,” at them from a nearby rooftop. In Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 173, Ishigori was mentioned to have the highest cursed energy output among all the Culling Game players.

Yuta realizes that even with Rika protecting the civilians, Ishigori’s attack can cause a lot of collateral damage, deciding to take Ishigori on first. Uro came to a similar conclusion with the other two playing out of the way, wanting to defeat both Yuta and Ishigori together as well.

5) Yuta attacks

Much to Ishigori’s surprise, Yuta starts rushing towards him, impressing the former. He begins directing cursed energy and blasting them towards Yuta-like canon shells, which Yuta keeps dodging fluidly.

An exceptionally intense blast provides the perfect smokescreen for Yuta, while Ishigori wonders if the blast killed his enemy.

Yuta jumps up right behind him though, having jumped into the hole he created. Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 176 ends with Ishigori and Yuta gearing up for close-quarters combat, while Takako Uro is nowhere to be seen.

What to expect in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 177

Chapter 177 is bound to be another action-packed chapter featuring the fight between Ishigori Ryu and Okkotsu Yuta. Defeating Ishigori might be harder for Yuta compared to his endeavor against Kurourushi in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 175, but the odds depend on how Takako Uro will use this situation to her advantage.

