'Jujutsu Kaisen 0' film North American release date, English dub cast announced

Earlier today, the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 production team announced the film’s North American release date and English dub cast. Additionally, a new subtitled trailer for the film has been released, featuring the film’s North American release date of March 18.

Other international releases for Jujutsu Kaisen 0 have been confirmed as well, including the U.K., Australia, Ireland, and Latin America. For now, however, the only confirmed Jujutsu Kaisen 0 release date is the North American one.

Follow along as this article breaks down all the news pertaining to Jujutsu Kaisen 0’s English dub and more.

'Jujutsu Kaisen 0' film announces March 18 North American release day, various countries for future release

Plot summary

Serving as a prequel to the mainline series, Jujutsu Kaisen 0 follows Yuta Okkotsu and his journey into Jujutsu High. Yuta is brought to Jujutsu High due to his childhood friend, Rika, becoming a curse and causing trouble for him while she follows him around.

Satoru Gojo notices Yuta and his situation, resulting in Gojo bringing Okkotsu to Jujutsu High to learn more about and break the curse. This is where Jujutsu Kaisen 0’s story begins, as Yuta tries to break free from Rika’s curse in a short time.

The canon film also ties into the mainline series, further endearing it to fans everywhere for both its quality and relevance.

Dub cast

Anairis Quiñones the Queen of Curses 💙 @anairis_q



BLESSED to share that I am the English voice of Rika Orimoto, the beautiful Queen of Curses herself, in Jujutsu Kaisen 0! This role was so much fun and I cannot wait for you all to see what we did 🏾 Yuuutaaa…when we both grow up, let’s get married…BLESSED to share that I am the English voice of Rika Orimoto, the beautiful Queen of Curses herself, in Jujutsu Kaisen 0! This role was so much fun and I cannot wait for you all to see what we did Yuuutaaa…when we both grow up, let’s get married…💍 BLESSED to share that I am the English voice of Rika Orimoto, the beautiful Queen of Curses herself, in Jujutsu Kaisen 0! This role was so much fun and I cannot wait for you all to see what we did 🙏🏾💙 https://t.co/ly7eW7XYT3

The protagonists of the film, Yuta Okkotsu and Rika, will be played by Kayleigh McKee and Anairis Quiñones, respectively. Returning to their roles from season one of the mainline series are Allegra Clark as Maki Zen’in, Xander Mobus as Toge Inumaki, Matthew David Rudd as Panda, Kaiji Tang as Satoru Gojo, and lastly, Lex Lang as Suguru Geto.

Myamura @king_jin_woo



• Kayleigh McKee as YUTA (Pic 1)

• Anairis Quiñones as RIKA (Pic 2)

• Allegra Clark as MAKI (Pic 3)

• Xander Mobus as TOGE

• Matthew David Rudd as PANDA

• Kaiji Tang as GOJO

• Lex Lang as GETO

#JujutsuKaisen0 #JujutsuKaisen #JJK JJK-0 MOVIE ENGLISH CAST REVEALED• Kayleigh McKee as YUTA (Pic 1)• Anairis Quiñones as RIKA (Pic 2)• Allegra Clark as MAKI (Pic 3)• Xander Mobus as TOGE• Matthew David Rudd as PANDA• Kaiji Tang as GOJO• Lex Lang as GETO JJK-0 MOVIE ENGLISH CAST REVEALED• Kayleigh McKee as YUTA (Pic 1)• Anairis Quiñones as RIKA (Pic 2)• Allegra Clark as MAKI (Pic 3)• Xander Mobus as TOGE • Matthew David Rudd as PANDA• Kaiji Tang as GOJO• Lex Lang as GETO#JujutsuKaisen0 #JujutsuKaisen #JJK https://t.co/HtAL5LZIuG

The latter five are best known for their work on Jujutsu Kaisen season one, due in large part to the anime becoming a near-overnight success. Kayleigh McKee is known for her work as Pina in Beastars and as Randgriz in Record of Ragnarok. Anairis Quiñones is best known for her work as My Hero Academia’s Mirko, and Attack on Titan’s Yelena.

North American release date, subbed trailer, future release territories

As announced in the new, subtitled trailer, Jujutsu Kaisen 0 will be released in North America on March 18, 2022. Both the subbed and dubbed versions will be launching in theaters for fans to view. United States tickets went on sale last Friday, whereas Canadian tickets will enter pre-sale on March 1.

The film is slated to launch in more than 1,500 theaters, including some IMAX theaters as well. In addition to the North American release news, other international territories were slated as eventual destinations for the film.

The announced territories included Ireland, the U.K., New Zealand, Australia, France (with CRG events), Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg, Austria, Switzerland, Sweden, Finland, the Netherlands, Latin America, and French-speaking Africa. Alongside this list came the confirmation that more territories would be announced at a later date.

In summation

With the North American release announced, Jujutsu Kaisen 0 gives fans of the mainline series something to look forward to in the near future. While the anime’s second season was unfortunately confirmed for a 2023 release, the film’s arrival will be good enough to hold American fans over until next year.

The cast seems to feature a series of all-stars, both in new additions Kayleigh McKee and Anairis Quiñones, as well as the returning cast from season one. The film was a massive success in Japan and hopefully will garner a similar turnout and support in the US.

Be sure to keep up with all Jujutsu Kaisen anime, manga, and film news as 2022 progresses.

