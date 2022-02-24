Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 176 raw scans: Uro Takako vs Okkotsu Yuta begins

The raw scans of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 176 confirm the beginning of Okkotsu Yuta’s fight against Uro Takako. Unlike Yuta’s fight against Kurourushi, which ended in a single chapter, his battle with Uro seems to be much longer.

Uro is a past sorcerer as well, and it comes into play as they fight. It appears that the Sendai Colony timeline hasn’t caught up with Tokyo No. 1 Colony yet.

There are conflicting spoilers and not a lot of visual evidence. However, a rough idea can be formed.

[Spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen ahead]

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 176 raw scans show Uro’s reaction to Yuta’s Michizane blood

Previously, Yuta decided to fight Kurourushi without his Reverse Cursed Technique or Rika in order to hide his powers from Uro and Ishigori, who were observing the fight.

However, with the Festering Life blade, Kurourushi forced him to use Reverse Cursed Technique to exorcize the Cursed spirit, bringing Yuta’s tally up to 40 points. Immediately after the fight, Uro appeared beside him, and the Sky seemed to distort.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 176 is titled “Sendai Colony (Part 3).”

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 176 raw scans

According to Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 176 raw scans, Uro’s attack presumably distorts the sky and space surrounding an object. Anything caught in it is stretched and distorted alongside the space. Yuta realizes it and removes his arm from her range, and asks her about her motives in joining the game.

Uro recognizes Yuta as the descendant of Michizane and asks him if he belongs to the Fujiwara family. She begins referring to him as Michizane-Sama (Lord Michizane). Uro doesn’t attack Yuta and instead becomes perplexed as to why he is fighting her when he is from the Fujiwara clan. She has a flashback of someone, presumably from that clan as well.

Ducky @IDuckyx #JJKSpoilers

Chapter starts off with Uro fighting with Okkotsu, Okkotsu 'sees' his arms bend out of proportion, so he's surprised and backs off to be on defense



Chapter starts off with Uro fighting with Okkotsu, Okkotsu 'sees' his arms bend out of proportion, so he's surprised and backs off to be on defense

after that Okkotsu talks with her, asking about what's her motives for joining the Games.

Ishigori takes advantage of the confusion to launch his own attack at the pair, but both Uro and Yuta dodge it. The spoilers are unclear on exactly what his attack entails, but it includes his hair and is called “Granite Blast.” Yuta sprints towards him, continuously dodging his attacks and appears behind him. The chapter ends with Yuta starting a one-on-one fight with Ishigori.

Final thoughts

Ducky @IDuckyx #JJKSpoilers

Uro feels very irritated While talking to Okkotsu, and after hearing his words she, to her anger, asks if he is from the Fujiwara clan. Then she has a flashback to someone, I am guessing someone from the Fujiwara clan.

Considering that Yuta is the descendant of Michizane Sugawara, a sorcerer from the Heian Period and one of Japan’s three most infamous vengeful spirits, the spoiler might have mistranslated Sugawara as Fujiwara. Michizane was modelled after Sugawara no Michizane (Michizane of the Sugawaras), a real-life poet in the Heian period.

Given that Uro was a General affiliated with Toh, she might have had a connection with Michizane in the past. Being as smart as Yuta is, he could use this connection to get her on his side or at the very least get her to transfer her points to him.

But before that, he needs to be aware that such a transfer is possible. Unless the timeline of the Sendai Colony catches up with the Tokyo Colony, Yuta will remain unaware of the developments that have already taken place.

Myamura @king_jin_woo

If a person's hands get caught in that distortion, it gets stretched n becomes squishy (?)



RYU's attack had a big impact. Rikka is protecting the stones that flew from the attack so that people in the stadium are not harmed

#JJKSpoilers #JJKLeaks #JJK176 twitter.com/king_jin_woo/s… Myamura @king_jin_woo #JJK176

URO hasn't attacked YUTA

She's frustrated as to why's YUTA fighting? She thinks, Isn't he from Fujiwara clan? & smth like that



But RYU steps. As expected, he attacked YUTA through his cannon like hair. The attacks name is "Granite Blast"(?)

URO's Space distortion:
If a person's hands get caught in that distortion, it gets stretched n becomes squishy (?)

RYU's attack had a big impact. Rikka is protecting the stones that flew from the attack so that people in the stadium are not harmed

Ishigori seems like a wild card. His motives are unknown, and his interference with the ongoing fight suggests that he does not have a specific plan of action. The details of his attack are also unknown, and his Cursed Technique has not been explained yet. Hopefully, the official scan of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 176 will clear things up further.

