Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 176: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

With Yuta’s fight with Kurourushi already over, Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 176 is expected to delve into Yuta’s battle against Uro Takako. The last panel of the last chapter left the readers on a cliff-hanger. There are many questions regarding Uro’s powers and her emphasis on Yuta’s Reverse Cursed Technique that are expected to be answered in this chapter.

The Sendai Colony Arc continues, but the display of Yuta’s power has fans wondering if this fight will also end in one chapter. There will be no break this week.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 176: Speculations and release date

Release date, time, and where to read

According to the simul-release notice on Manga Plus, the official English translation of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 176 will be released on Sunday, February 27, at the following international times:

Pacific Time: 7 AM

Central Time: 9 AM

Eastern Time: 10 AM

British Time: 3 PM

Central European Time: 4 PM

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 PM

Philippine Time: 11:00 PM, February 28

Australian Central Time: 12:30 AM, February 28

Upon official release, Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 176 will be available for free reading on Manga Plus, Viz, and the official Shonen Jump App.

Recap of Chapter 175

In Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 175, titled Sendai Colony (Part 2), Yuta’s fight with Kurourushi ended as swiftly as it began. Yuta sent Rika to protect the civilians at the stadium, and faced Kurourushi and the Festering Life blade by himself. Yuta realized that since Kurourushi was Cursed Spirit, he could use the positive energy from the Reverse Cursed Technique to defeat him like he did with Yuji.

However, he was aware that Uro and Ishigori were observing the fight from a distance. With both of them being stronger than Kurourushi, he did not want to reveal the existence of Rika or his proficiency with Reversed Cursed Technique. As such, Yuta planned to win the fight with his endless reserve of Curse Energy and his sword.

However, Kurourushi used the Festering Life Blade to wound Yuta’s shoulder, and some sort of life form grew from the cut, which rendered his arm useless for a while. Kurourushi had trapped Yuta within his grip and planned to devour him. Both Ishigori and Uro believed it to be the end of the fight, but Yuta bit Kurourushi’s face and channeled a surge of positive energy directly into his brain to destroy him.

Ishigori realized what Yuta had done. Kogane informed Yuta that he had gained five points, which proved that exorcizing Cursed Spirits carried the same points as killing Sorcerers. But before he could rest, Uro appeared beside him, hanging upside down in the air. She commented on his use of Reverse Cursed Technique and the sky seemed to glitch and warp.

What to expect in Chapter 176

Yuta’s power is on a different level from Megumi and Yuji, therefore expecting his fights to last as long as theirs would be foolish. While it can be expected that he will take a little longer to defeat Uro than he did with Kurourushi, it shouldn't take him too long. He had defeated Lakdawalla with a single strike before, after all.

However, Uro is a reawakened sorcerer and is said to command the sky. The glitch in the last panel of Chapter 175 looked like the sky caving in. She may pose a threat to Yuta in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 176, which might lengthen their fight.

The current timeline of the Sendai Colony is still behind the Tokyo No. 1 Colony. The rule that Yuji implemented will likely be announced in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 176, in the middle of Yuta’s second fight. Following that, Yuta could shift his focus towards gaining the points that Uro and Ishigori hold. Yuta is currently at 40 points after Kurourushi’s death.

Ishigori is likely to be set up as Yuta’s final opponent. In a way, the individual segments seem to be moving upwards on a difficult scale. Yuji half-fought Higuruma, who relented after realizing his potential. Megumi had to fight Hari Chizuru, Hazenoki, and Reggie, albeit with some help from Takaba.

Compared to them, Yuta has defeated seven sorcerers already and is shown fighting three more with Kurourushi having just been eliminated. Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 176 will showcase more of why he is labeled as the second most powerful sorcerer after Gojo.

