Is Itadori Yuji a Death Painting according to the Jujutsu Kaisen manga?

Jujutsu Kaisen features protagonist Itadori Yuji and many other sorcerers on their trecherous adventures in an ever-changing world. Although Itadori looks and acts like a normal human (normal being subjective here - Itadori Yuji is a silly kid who ate Sukuna's finger), this article will explain whether or not Itadori Yuji is a Death Painting Womb according to information available in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Note: This article contains spoilers.

Is Jujutsu Kaisen's Itadori Yuji a Death Painting Womb?

First of all, let's make sure we understand exactly what a Death Painting Womb is.

Death Paintings (Image via Shueisha)

In Jujutsu Kaisen, after being implanted into a human vessel, Death Painting Wombs can incarnate into half-human, half-curse beings capable of using Jujutsu. Despite their status as cursed objects, Death Painting Wombs still appear as small fetuses incapable of acting on their own until birth.

Any individual can be the vessel, even if they have no innate talent or ability to be a sorcerer. Death Painting Wombs who are fully incarnated are considered high-grade cursed spirits. Even Jujutsu Kaisen sorcerers may have difficulty determining if they are cursed spirits or curse users due to their flesh and blood bodies.

The bodies of these beings do not vanish upon death, unlike the bodies of cursed spirits. While it is known that a cursed spirit must interact with a fertile human in order to create a Death Painting Womb, few examples of how this happen have been provided so far in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Choso, Kechizu, and Eso (Image via Shueisha)

The first Death Paintings that were introduced are these three brothers. Itadori and Nobara become entangled in a tense encounter with Eso and Kechizu. It was later revealed that they are the brothers of Choso, who is by far the most human-looking of the three Jujutsu Kaisen Death Paintings.

Itadori Yuji reluctantly plays his part in killing Eso and Kechizu.

He later faces Choso in the subway station, and throughout their battle a lot of information is revealed. The most important notes from this sequence are that Choso can sense the status of his Death Painting brothers.

Additionally, while exchanging blows and words with Itadori, Choso is struck with the feeling of sensing Itadori's kinship. A memory that never happened is born into Choso's mind, depicting Itadori having a picnic with Choso, Eso, and Kechizu.

Later on, a very ominous flashback is revealed, depicting Itadori's mother. This is extremely crucial to understanding Itadori Yuji. Pay close attention to the scars on his mother's forehead - the same that Pseudo-Geto bears after being taken over by Kenjaku.

Itadori's mother (Image via Shueisha)

C moi Justine @itachitadori Ainsi, Kenjaku (羂索) pourrait s’apparenter Bouddha (बुद्ध) dans JJK. En effet, il a atteint l’éveil et a réalisé le nirvāna : il s’est réincarné dans plusieurs corps différents grâce à son sort inné : Kamo, la seconde femme du père de Yuji, Geto. Ainsi, Kenjaku (羂索) pourrait s’apparenter Bouddha (बुद्ध) dans JJK. En effet, il a atteint l’éveil et a réalisé le nirvāna : il s’est réincarné dans plusieurs corps différents grâce à son sort inné : Kamo, la seconde femme du père de Yuji, Geto. https://t.co/s5LIVFjXod

Further confirming that Itadori is the child of Kenjaku is this ominous conversation at the start of the Culling Game that Psuedo-Geto (Kenjaku) has with Itadori Yuji's former classmate and friend, Sasaki.

Kenjaku talking to Sasaki (Image via Shueisha)

Kenjaku thanks Sasaki for getting along with his "son". He can only be referring to the Jujutsu Kaisen protagonist. Kenjaku is a cursed spirit, which means that any child that Itadori's father had with his possessed wife would be a Death Painting Womb.

Furthermore, Choso puts the pieces together during a battle with Kenjaku and determines that Itadori Yuji is indeed his brother.

Choso puts the pieces together (Image via Shueisha)

In summary, plenty of pertinent information regarding Itadori Yuji and Death Paintings have been presented so far in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga. Following the line of logic, mangaka Gege Akutami has carefully laid out sufficient evidence that Itadori is indeed a developed Death Painting Womb.

