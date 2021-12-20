Jujutsu Kaisen 2nd Character Popularity Poll results come with big surprises

The second official character poll for Jujutsu Kaisen has been completed, and the results are in! The standings were released in this week's issue of Shonen Jump. Fans can check out how their favorite characters rank before the upcoming release of the first Jujutsu Kaisen movie.

Popularity poll results for top 15 most popular Jujutsu Kaisen characters

The top 15 Jujutsu Kaisen characters, according to the 2nd Popularity Poll, are:

Megumi Fushiguro Yuji Itadori Satoru Gojo Suguru Geto Kento Nanami Toge Inumaki Choso Yuta Okkotsu Toji Fushiguro Naoya Zen'in Nobara Kugisaki Maki Zen'in Ryomen Sukuna Aoi Todo Utahime Iori

Fans of Jujutsu Kaisen who follow the anime may be unfamiliar with some characters represented in this list, as the manga is roughly 100 chapters ahead of the final episode in Season 1 of the anime. With that being said, if you are a fan who is not up to date with the latest manga chapters, beware! Spoilers ahead!

Biggest surprises of the 2nd JJK Popularity Poll

1) Maki Zen'in came in at number 12

One of the first reactions to this list for hardcore Jujutsu Kaisen fans is likely the underrepresentation of female characters. Only three of the top 15 are women, and they all land near the bottom of the list. This is particularly surprising for the second-year Tokyo Jujutsu High weapons expert, Maki.

This heavenly-restriction sorcerer was granted a big role in the Shibuya Arc. Maki and Nanami teamed up with Special Grade 1 sorcerer and 26th head of the Zen'in clan, Naobito. The three sorcerers confronted the cursed womb Dagon with beautifully coordinated attacks.

Dagon eventually evolved into a special grade cursed spirit and dragged the three sorcerers into his domain. This Jujutsu Kaisen scene went from riveting to epic as Megumi appeared to assist his comrades.

Kushikime @LewdsnReviews Jujutsu Kaisen 108



Megumi coming in clutch here was really cool. This domain expansion with the sea was really neat and seemed rather powerful. I think they still on the defensive against this monster though. Lots of nice 2 page spreads here too. Jujutsu Kaisen 108Megumi coming in clutch here was really cool. This domain expansion with the sea was really neat and seemed rather powerful. I think they still on the defensive against this monster though. Lots of nice 2 page spreads here too. https://t.co/43caeDWxMa

Not only did Maki get to show her stuff in the Shibuya Arc. She underwent a serious transformation at the beginning of the Jujutsu Kaisen Perfect Preparation Arc. Maki and her older sister Mai were trapped by their father and set up to be killed. Mai made a shocking choice and sacrificed herself to grant Maki increased strength. Enraged at the betrayal and overflowing with power, Maki rampages through the entire Zen'in clan.

Considering all of this, it's pretty shocking that Maki didn't rank higher.

MaesieDaisies @maesie_daisies @WSJ_manga Japanese fans missed miserably on this one. 😐 Gimmie the real list, AINT no way Maki isn’t top five. @WSJ_manga Japanese fans missed miserably on this one. 😐 Gimmie the real list, AINT no way Maki isn’t top five. https://t.co/uRtVV2zk9o

2) Ryomen Sukuna ranked 13

Sukuna (Image via YouTube)

One of the focal points of Jujutsu Kaisen is the presence of cursed spirits. Gege Akutami has devoted plenty of time to showcasing and explaining the cursed spirits that possess Yuta and Itadori. Itadori shares his body with Sukuna, "King of Curses".

Fans of the series have been craving more of Sukuna ever since he first appeared. A big portion of the Shibuya Arc was dedicated to Sukana when Itadori was force-fed 10 of Sukuna's fingers. The King of Curses took control of Itadori's body and wreaked havoc while fighting the cursed spirit Jogo.

Jay (WTC&HNK) @Umigurashi5 When we get another Sukuna Rampage in Culling Game arc>>>>>< When we get another Sukuna Rampage in Culling Game arc>>>>>< https://t.co/I3DQptJcxd

The constant demand for more of Sukuna and the high quality of his fights make his popularity placement at number 13 a bit of a head-scratcher.

3) Toge placed in top 10

This cursed speech user doesn't usually have much to say. Due to his cursed technique, Toge has to be very careful with uttering phrases aloud. Clearly, his limited yet powerful words speak loud enough to place him at number 6 in the poll.

Hopefully, Jujutsu Kaisen fans will see more of this second-year high schooler from Tokyo in upcoming chapters. Although he makes a big impact every time he shows up to a fight, action has been limited for Inumaki. His powerful technique comes with serious physical drawbacks.

kei @dekukzm as a society we need more inumaki screentime 😞 as a society we need more inumaki screentime 😞 https://t.co/SHQvP8jGrJ

Keep a lookout for appearances from your favorite characters in this week's chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen as the series moves deeper into the Culling Games Arc.

