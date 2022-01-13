Who is Kenjaku in Jujutsu Kaisen?

With the recent release of the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 film, fans everywhere are looking for all the information they can get on Suguru Geto. Anime-only viewers know him as Suguru Geto, but manga fans know the true identity of Geto as the ancient sorcerer Kenjaku.

Kenjaku is undoubtedly a vexing entity in the story of Jujutsu Kaisen. Being an ancient sorcerer from the times of Sukuna, Kenjaku is incredibly powerful to have survived this long.

Follow along as this article breaks down all known information about the ancient sorcerer, Kenjaku.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Kenjaku's origins and his goals

Pre-series information of Kenjaku

Kenjaku is the central antagonist of the Jujutsu Kaisen story. Being an ancient sorcerer from the times of Ryoumen Sukuna, Kenjaku is incredibly powerful and talented. His overarching goal is to evolve humanity through cursed energy in the hopes of ushering in a Jujutsu Golden Age similar to the Heian era.

The Heian era is when Sukuna and Kenjaku both originally lived. While Sukuna was able to live this long naturally as a cursed spirit, Kenjaku used his Cursed Technique to transplant his brain into the bodies of others. This is how he survived for centuries on end, going from body to body to continue living and pursuing his goals.

One of Kenjaku’s most infamous possessions was that of Noritoshi Kamo. As Noritoshi, Kenjaku became known as history’s most evil sorcerer and has been regarded as a Kamo family stain. His experiments were vile enough to be completely erased from history, and the curses which resulted from them despise Kamo while showing no inherent hate for humanity at large.

Kenjaku as seen in the series

Currently, Kenjaku resides in the deceased Suguro Geto’s body. Kenjaku is known as Pseudo-Geto in this form since the real Suguru Geto was killed years ago by Satoru Gojo. Kenjaku targeted Geto for his Cursed Spirit Manipulation technique, yet the reason for this is currently unknown.

Another essential aspect of Kenjaku’s history and personality is his involvement with the Itadori family. During the Itadori’s extermination arc, a flashback reveals Yuji’s father and grandfather having a relationship around when Yuji was born. Yuji’s grandfather, Wasuke, tells Yuji’s father, Jin, he can live his life however he pleases but will die if he doesn’t give up on her.

The "her" seems to be Kaori, Jin’s first partner before his unnamed second partner, also seen in this flashback. Jin tells Wasuke not to say such things since babies remember more than people give them credit.

Wasuke continues saying he understands his son's desire for a child with this Kaori woman, but Jin’s second partner interrupts, calling Wasuke father-in-law. Shockingly, Jin’s second partner has stitches on her forehead with the same pattern Pseudo-Geto has.

While unconfirmed yet, this would imply that Yuji’s mother was Kenjaku, inhabiting the body of a yet unnamed woman. Furthermore, Kenjaku’s line about expecting great things from Yuji is even more mysterious and somewhat creepy. It seems as if all the current happenings of the Jujutsu Kaisen story result from Kenjaku’s meticulous and centuries-long plans.

In summation

While definitive information on Jujutsu Kaisen’s overarching antagonist is somewhat sparse, it does seem that Kenjaku has been planning the current story events for centuries. Going from body to body with his cursed technique, Kenjaku has been given the opportunity to carefully plan and set up his goals throughout several lifetimes.

While the Jujutsu Kaisen story indeed will reveal them soon, his exact goals beyond the reformation of a Jujutsu Golden Age are unknown. It’s possible this Golden Age could be Kenjaku’s end, but it seems more likely to be a means to a different end altogether.

Be sure to keep up with all Jujutsu Kaisen anime, manga, and film news as 2022 progresses.

