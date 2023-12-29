Jujutsu Kaisen: Yuji's Mother's Cursed Technique is one of the most broken yet

By now, every Jujutsu Kaisen manga reader must be familiar with the mystery of Yuji Itadori's mother. In chapter 143 of the manga, it was revealed to be none other than Kenjaku himself, who hijacked Yuji's mother's body after her death. Readers learned that her name was Kaori Itadori, the late wife of Yuji's father, Jin Itadori.

Apparently, Kenjaku used Kaori for more than just giving birth to Yuji. He was seen using her innate Cursed Technique - the Antigravity system, in his battle against Special Grade sorcerer Yuki Tsukumo and emerged as the victor because of it.

The fight proved that Kaori's Cursed Technique is not just incredibly powerful, but it is one of the most broken techniques seen in the entire story, as it helped Kenjaku escape death from a literal black hole that could have swallowed the whole world.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

How powerful is Kaori Itadori's Antigravity Cursed Technique in Jujutsu Kaisen?

As seen in chapter 143 of Jujutsu Kaisen, Kaori Itadori had stitch marks on her forehead, which meant that Kenjaku had taken control of her body after her death. His body-swapping technique has allowed him to live for over 1000 years, and it seemed for a time that he took over Kaori's body for the sole purpose of giving birth to Yuji Itadori.

However, in Jujutsu Kaisen manga chapter 208, Kenjaku used Kaori's Cursed Technique, Antigravity System, to survive his brutal battle against Yuki Tsukumo. Apparently, Kenjaku's Cursed Technique also allows him to acquire the innate techniques of anyone he takes over. Apart from Suguru Geto's Cursed Spirit Manipulation, he was also able to use Kaori's Cursed Technique in his fights.

Yuki Tsukumo as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 (image via MAPPA)

Throughout the battle, Yuki seemed to dominate the fight with her unique ability to manipulate mass. However, Kenjaku had the perfect counter for her ability and managed to overpower her. Towards the end of their battle, Yuki turned herself into a black hole as a last-ditch attempt to take down the ancient sorcerer along with herself. However, by using Kaori's Cursed Technique, Kenjaku managed to survive the attack and emerge as the decisive victor.

The fact that the 1000-year-old sorcerer was able to counter a literal black hole by using Kaori's technique shows just how powerful the Antigravity System is. Although not much is revealed about the technique in particular, it can be assumed from the battle's outcome that it can counteract gravitational forces, especially the immense gravity of a black hole.

During his fight with Choso and Yuki in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, Kenjaku had originally kept the technique a secret. He revealed it once Choso launched supernova attacks at him from all directions and activated Cursed Technique Reversal of Antigravity to intensify the gravity around him.

When Yuki transformed herself into a black hole, Kenjaku used his own body as a domain to raise the technique's lapse limit on the activation time and unstable output. He acknowledged it to be a risky gamble that even he was unsure of pulling off.

In conclusion, by using Kaori Itadori's Cursed Technique, he successfully defeated both Choso and Yuki, who was once revered as the strongest sorcerer of the modern era. Kenjaku brought out the full potential of the Antigravity System and gave the readers a full understanding of its destructive potential.

Final thoughts

Although the Jujutsu Kaisen manga has confirmed that Kenjaku was the one who birthed Yuji Itadori by taking over Kaori Itadori's body, it was never revealed how he managed to carry it out.

Readers got a glimpse of Yuji's past in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 143, where his grandfather, Wasuke Itadori, was seen arguing with his father, Jin Itadori. Although the short scene did not reveal much, it gave fans the understanding that the ancient sorcerer might have caused Kaori's demise to create Yuji and seize control of her incredibly powerful abilities.