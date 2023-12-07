Jujutsu Kaisen fans mourn Yuji Itadori's fate as he loses everything

When compared to the first installment, the atmosphere of the Jujutsu Kaisen anime has completely changed. The use of comedy for relief was a lot more frequent in comparison to the Shibuya Incident arc. Quite evident is this fact in the series's recent episode, which featured one of the bone-chilling moments, leaving the entire fanbase shocked.

The death of Kugisaki Nobara hit hard, and the one who seemed the most affected by this event was none other than Yuji Itadori. Sometimes, it’s easy to forget that he is just a teenager. At the beginning of the series, he loses his grandfather, followed by a series of events that lead to the revival of Sukuna and Yuji's emergence as the King of Curses's vessel.

He was later informed that the only focus of his life was to help people and to kill Sukuna, which meant his life was disposable. The death of Nobara Kugisaki after Nanami's annihilation and Gojo's capture has led to fans worrying about the protagonist, with many taking to X (formerly known as Twitter) to express their sympathy.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Fans sympathize with Yuji Itadori as he watches his close friend die before his eyes

Expand Tweet

Jujutsu Kaisen fans have acknowledged the pain that Yuji Itadori has gone through ever since the start of the series. The first-ever loss he experienced after the loss of his grandfather was Junpei, whom Mahito killed. He was overcome with pain and anguish.

Things did not end there, and the Shibuya Incident arc took it to a whole new level as he witnessed the deaths of Nanami Kento and Kugisaki Nobara. Fans responded in huge numbers and hoped that he’d eventually catch a break.

Fans acknowledge Yuji' sadness (Screengrab via X)

Mahito, as fans of Jujutsu Kaisen recognize, is one of the most detestable characters in the show. He is someone who enjoys seeing people lose something they treasure. Mahito was the one who killed Junpei in front of Yuji, played a role in killing Nanami, and finally killed Kugisaki Nobara as well.

The frustration and fear in Yuji’s voice when he screamed at Nobara to run away were extremely intense. Yuji would do anything to make sure Nobara was safe, and this was quite evident in his facial expression. The protagonist of the Jujutsu Kaisen series is known for his smile and his bubbly personality. However, the Yuji that we saw in the latest episode was anything but that.

Expand Tweet

Fans even directed their frustration and anger towards the mangaka of the series, Gege Akutami. It’s safe to say that fans adore Yuji Itadori, and they couldn’t bear to watch him being treated this way.

Fans want Gege Akutami to treat the character better and not make him endure life-altering and traumatizing events. Netizens spammed the comments section with “you’ll pay for this” and directed this threat to Gege Akutami.

Fans are upset with the mangaka for treating Yuji the way he did in the manga (Screengrab via X)

In a way, fans got what they wanted. A sizable portion of the fanbase wanted Jujutsu Kaisen to explore darker themes. However, fans didn’t expect some of the main characters to die this soon.

While it is sad to see fan-favorite characters die and make the protagonist witness this, the author did an excellent job of creating a grim atmosphere. The sense of vengeance has intensified, and as many fans have stated, witnessing Mahito's demise will undoubtedly be one of the most fulfilling parts of the show.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.