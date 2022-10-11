Is Nobara Kugisaki dead in Jujutsu Kaisen manga? Explained

The Jujutsu Kaisen manga's Shibuya Incident was fraught with death as a number of major characters were either gravely injured or had died altogether. Seems like creator Geje Akutami is not afraid to kill off characters as the story progresses.

One such character whose death has been questioned is the series' female protagonist, Nobara Kugisaki. Last seen fighting Mahito in the subway, Nobara has been missing from the scene. This has led to fans wondering - Is Nobara Kugisaki dead in the Jujutsu Kaisen Manga?

Is Nobara Kugisaki dead in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga?

How did Nobara die?

Presently, Nobara Kugisaki is dead in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga. She met her demise in the fight against the curse Mahito in Shibuya.

During the Shibuya incident, Yuji and Nobara were face to face with the curse Mahito. One of the strongest curses alive, Mahito's cursed technique allowed him to reshape a soul through a touch, his own or his target's. In doing so, he could painfully manipulate his target's body to match their soul.

Mahito split himself into two and faced Yuji and Nobara individually. However, Nobara's cursed technique allowed her to attack her opponents' souls through severed body parts, thus making her the perfect match to fight Mahito. The curse soon realized this and switched places with his double.

This left both sorcerers confused. While Yuji took down the double, Mahito seized the opportunity and took advantage of a confused Nobara to touch her. With Idle Transfiguration, the side of Nobara's head exploded.

Due to Yuji not having obtained control of Sukuna's powers, he was unable to use Reverse Cursed Energy to save her.

Is redemption in the books for Nobara Kugisaki?

Deaths in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga are normally clearly stated. The characters who die have their fate revealed in some way or the other. But there is good news for fans - Nobara's fate is still a mystery. With new chapters of the manga being released, nothing about her has been stated so far. There is reason to believe that Nobara could return. Here's why:

Arriving on the scene with Todo Aoi was Arata Nitta. He is one of the few Jujutsu Sorcerers who possesses a healing ability. While he cannot raise the dead, he did use his cursed technique to freeze her body and its injuries. Essentially, with this technique, her body remained stuck in the brief moments after her passing.

This raises the chances for her to be healed and even so resurrected by someone who can use Reverse Cursed Techniques, like Okkotsu Yuta or Shoko Ieiri. Nonetheless, it is unclear whether any other Jujutsu Sorcerers got to her in time.

Final Thoughts

To answer the question - Is Nobara Kugisaki dead in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga? Yes, Nobara Kugisaki died fighting the curse Mahito in Shibuya.

But could she return as well? Yes, this possibility of Nobara's return exists too. Geje Akutami is known to have aces up his sleeve and this could very well be one of them.

The upcoming chapters might be perfect for her resurgence. Being a fan favorite and a crucial part of Team Gojo, Nobara's return in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga would be well-received and especially important if she plays a role in defeating Kenjaku.

