Jujutsu Kaisen crosses over with Dragon Ball as Goku vs. Gojo sets up the battle between the strongest

Jujutsu Kaisen and Dragon Ball fanbases often find themselves in heated debates about stronger characters. Both these series are shonen anime and manga titles that are incredibly popular. However, the Dragon Ball series was popular in a different era, whereas the Jujutsu Kaisen series seems to be the most popular modern shonen anime title.

It’s quite common for fans to create crossovers and put various characters from one series in scenarios that were highlighted in another series. In this case, one fan decided to put Goku in the same frame as Gojo Satoru, and it seemed like the two characters were about to duke it out.

Naturally, such an image sparked a series of heated debates and it was quite entertaining to see the reactions of fans, from a neutral standpoint. Here are some of the reactions from the respective fanbases with regard to the victor in this hypothetical battle.

Jujutsu Kaisen and Dragon Ball fans discuss the result of Gojo vs Goku fight

Expand Tweet

There is no doubt that Gojo is one of the strongest characters in the Jujutsu Kaisen series. He has some of the most impressive abilities in the series, and there are very few characters who can beat him. One of the most ridiculously powerful abilities in his arsenal is the Limitless.

This ability allows him to literally distort space. It was said that his birth tipped the scale of power in favor of jujutsu sorcerers. Such is the power he commands in the anime and manga series. Therefore, plenty of fans had reason to believe that Gojo Satoru would be able to beat kid Goku in this scenario.

Jujutsu Kaisen fans believe that Gojo would be able to beat Goku in this scenario (Screengrab via X)

However, the majority of netizens who took part in this discussion firmly believed that kid Goku from the Dragon Ball series will beat the Jujutsu Kaisen character. Goku has achieved some of the most ridiculous feats in the anime series. He has literally destroyed planets and broken galaxies with his power. The sheer scale of the attacks and the power that he generates would absolutely obliterate any human being.

Dragon Ball fans believe that Goku would be able to beat Gojo with relative ease (Screengrab via X)

The Goku in the image looks like a child, but it seems like this is from DAIMA series. The premise states that Goku and other supporting characters have turned small. Assuming this statement only accounts for his physical appearance, he would most likely retain all his current techniques and powers. If that’s the case, the Dragon Ball character would emerge victorious should he fight Gojo Satoru.

Final Thoughts

If it is kid Goku that has been featured here, Gojo Satoru will most likely emerge victorious since the former wasn’t extremely strong. However, if the Goku featured in the image is from DAIMA and he retained all of his powers and abilities, then Goku would be able to decimate the jujutsu sorcerer with relative ease.

It was interesting to see the respective fanbases back their favorite characters passionately. While most debates like this result in petty spats, this interaction was rather civil. The editing done on the image was also quite good since the compositing was seamless and didn’t look jarring in any way.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2024 progresses.