Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 252: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 252 is set to release on Monday, Mar. 4, 2024 at 12AM JST according to the official MANGA Plus website. While the devastating injuries to Yuji Itadori, Yuta Okkotsu, and Rika from Ryomen Sukuna suggest that their victory is in danger, Maki Zen’in’s successful attack still gives hope for victory.

Unfortunately, there is no verifiable spoiler information for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 252 available as of this article’s writing. While spoilers will be made available later in the release week, there’s no telling exactly when these will be released. Likewise, even when released, there’s always a chance that the spoilers are inaccurate relative to the official release’s events.

Thankfully, fans do at least have officially confirmed release information for the highly-anticipated installment. Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 252, as well as speculates on what to expect in the issue and more.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 252 likely to begin Maki vs Sukuna, confirm if Split Soul Katana had any major effect

Release date and time, where to read

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 252’s Japanese release date and time is Monday, Mar. 4, 2024 at 12AM JST. This translates to a daytime release on Sunday, Mar. 3, 2024 for most international fans. Select international readers will instead see the issue release in the extremely early morning hours of Monday, Mar. 3, 2024, like domestic Japanese audiences.

Fans can read the issue via official sources on either Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGA Plus website, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. The former two services are free, allowing readers to view the first and latest three issues in a series. The lattermost is a paid, subscription-based service which grants readers access to a series in its entirety.

The chapter is set to release at the following local times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zone Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 7AM, Sunday, March 3, 2024 Eastern Standard Time 10AM, Sunday, March 3, 2024 Greenwich Mean Time 3PM, Sunday, March 3, 2024 Central European Time 4PM, Sunday, March 3, 2024 Indian Standard Time 8:30PM, Sunday, March 3, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 11PM, Sunday, March 3, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 12AM, Monday, March 4, 2024 Australia Central Time 1:30AM, Monday, March 4, 2024

Chapter 251 recap

Rika and Yuta's status is questionable at best heading into Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 252 (Image via MAPPA Studios)

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 251 began with Yuta revealing he copied Sukuna’s Cursed Technique by eating the final finger. Yuta and Yuji then launch an assault on Sukuna, with Yuji splitting blood in his face after being held captive. Yuji and Yuta then recognize this situation as their best chance for victory, pushing on despite their injuries. Sukuna then drops Hollow Wicker Basket to try and fire off a World Bisecting Slash, which Yuji and Yuta were prepared for.

With Rika’s help, they restrain or destroy all of Sukuna’s arms and mouths, while Yuta rushes at him due to the power of his slashing attacks weakening. Yuji then used Blood Manipulation to explore the blood he spit onto Sukuna’s face earlier. This led into a flashback where Yuji uses Yuki Tsukumo’s notes to explain that Megumi’s soul should still be separate from Sukuna’s, and that he intends to rouse it awake with his Cursed Technique.

Hana Kurusu comments that, in combination with Angel’s Jacob’s Ladder Cursed Technique, this should result in Megumi’s body surviving while Sukuna’s soul is exorcized. In the present, Yuta launches a Max Output Jacob’s Ladder, with Yuji then finally reaching Megumi’s soul. However, it’s revealed Megumi has lost the will to live. The chapter ends with Sukuna firing off the World Bisecting Slash, greatly injuring Yuki, Yuji, and Rika as Maki appears and stabs him.

What to expect (speculative)

Despite Yuta and co’s devastating injuries from Sukuna’s last attack, hope still remains in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 252 thanks to Maki’s surprise attack with her Split Soul Katana. As fans had theorized, her Cursed Tool could be used to successfully split Sukuna and Megumi’s souls from one another.

However, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 252 could see this prove useless due to Megumi losing the will to live, which Yuji was not able to communicate to the others before his devastating injury. Maki will likely make contact with Megumi’s soul and learn the same, kicking off an all out fight with no punches pulled between her and Sukuna.

Be sure to keep up with all Jujutsu Kaisen anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2024 progresses.