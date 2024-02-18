Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 251: Sukuna fatally wounds Yuta as Yuji fails to wake Megumi

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 251 was officially released earlier this weekend, bringing with it a truly devastating and harrowing update to the series. While Yuji Itadori does finally make contact with Megumi Fushiguro’s soul during the issue’s events, the latter has seemingly lost the will to live, let alone fight to regain control of his body.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 251 also sees Ryomen Sukuna begin to turn the tables on Yuta Okkotsu and Yuji, landing a devastating injury on the former as the issue comes to an end. However, this also sets up the arrival of Maki Zen’in, who lands a crucial hit on Sukuna thanks to the King of Curses not noticing her.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 251 puts Yuta’s status and safety into great question following Sukuna’s latest attack

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 251: The final finger found

The location of Sukuna's final finger is revealed in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 251 (Image via MAPPA Studios)

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 251 began immediately where the last issue ended, seeing Sukuna question how Yuta copied his Cursed Technique. Yuta asks him if he was able to retrieve his final finger, confirming that Yuta ate the last Sukuna finger in order to gain his Cursed Technique.

Sukuna call’s this quite the meal as Yuta and Yuji begin attacking him yet again, with Sukuna eventually trapping Yuji in a headlock. Yuji spits blood into Sukuna’s eye in response, allowing Yuta to land an uppercut which frees Yuji. Now lying on the ground, Yuji tells himself to get up and that this is no time to rest, since this will be his last chance to bring down Sukuna and take back Megumi.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 251 sees Sukuna think to himself that his Cursed Energy output and control of Megumi’s body are both weakening significantly. He ponders this as Rika swings and throws him into one of Yuji’s kicks. However, in response, Sukuna releases Hollow Wicker Basket in an attempt to fire off a single use of the World Bisecting Slash.

Thankfully, Yuji and Yuta reveal they were prepared for this, with Yuji and Rika restraining Sukuna’s arms as Yuta punches Sukuna’s second mouth. Rika squeezes two of Sukuna’s hands off his arms, while Sukuna tries to attack Yuta but is unsuccessful. Yuta then recognizes that Sukuna is forced to use chants, hand signs, or both to maintain Hollow Wicker Basket, meaning he can’t fire off the World Bisecting Slash while using the former ability.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 251 sees Yuta claim he won’t let Sukuna do either while charging at him, closing the distance without fear due to Sukuna’s slashes weakening. Yuji then uses Blood Manipulation to cause the blood he spit into Sukuna’s eye to burst. This starts a flashback to Yuji and co planning their assault on Sukuna, pointing to Yuki Tsukumo’s notes which claim that souls can be mixed together to some degree, but will never truly become one.

Choso suggests that Yuji and Sukuna were a special case, prompting Yuji to reaffirm that Tsukumo claims that two souls won’t ever conjoin to become one or erase one another. Yuji then brings up Mahito’s Cursed Technique, but emphasizes that as long as something like that isn’t in play, he can shake Megumi’s soul awake.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 251: Loss of will

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 251 sees Hana Kurusu suggest that her and Angel’s Cursed Technique will be beneficial, since it’s the “eradication of its target’s Technique.” She explains that they can eradicate Sukuna due to his incarnated form being a mix of his Cursed Technique, personality, and a Cursed Object.

Likewise, since Cursed Techniques are connected to the brain, the survival rate of the target body is extremely low. However, she suggests that separating the two souls and weakening Sukuna’s synchronicity with Megumi’s body will yield a much higher chance of survival. Returning to the present, Yuta launches a Maximum Output Jacob’s Ladder on Sukuna, burning him to a crisp before slicing his arm open with a katana.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 251 then sees Yuji tell Megumi to wake up before punching Sukuna one last time, finally connecting to Megumi’s soul. The narrator emphasizes that from the angle of soul composition, Yuji and Yuta’s plan was flawless. However, it’s revealed that Megumi’s soul has lost all will to live, with Megumi telling Yuji that it’s enough and that he’s had enough.

Yuta's status is brought into major doubt in the final moments of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 251 (Image via MAPPA Studios)

Sukuna then begins chanting the words “scale of the dragon,” “recoil,” and “twin meteors,” activating a World Bisecting Slash which hits Yuji, Rika, and Yuta. The lattermost takes the most apparent damage here, with his body having seemingly been run through clean, including the hand on which his ring from Rika is worn. Likewise, his Domain Expansion’s barrier begins breaking immediately after as the three go down.

However, Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 251 then shows Sukuna with a shocked expression as light falls over Yuta’s Domain Expansion, revealing a shadowy figure behind him having stabbed him. The narrator explains that this was a common strategy amongst sorcerers, and that Sukuna would have instinctively avoided such a mediocre plan under normal circumstances.

The narrator claims that this was a surprise attack on the individual assured of their own victory, meaning Sukuna, as it’s revealed that Maki Zen’in has appeared and stabbed him with her Split Soul Katana. The chapter ends with Sukuna looking back at Maki and smiling, seemingly happy to have found a new opponent.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 251: In summation

Overall, Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 251 is an incredibly exciting chapter, but also a devastating and worrisome one thanks to the damage sustained by Yuji, Yuta, and Rika. While fans have some theories involving Shoko Ieiri and Ui Ui to explain how all three can still survive, nothing is certain as of this article’s writing in that regard.

One thing that does seem to be certain in the issue’s aftermath is that Maki Zen’in is next up to fight Sukuna, which will certainly be an exciting battle. Although it could be revealed that Maki’s victory is all but secured thanks to stabbing Sukuna with the Split Soul Katana, fans will have to wait and see what the next installment reveals.

