Jujutsu Kaisen: Yuta Okkotsu's Domain Expansion, explained

One of the most-awaited moments in Jujutsu Kaisen is finally happening and judging by initial looks, it is everything that fans have been waiting for. Yuta Okkotsu has arrived on the battlefield and wasted no time in unleashing his Domain. Since the prequel, fans have been wondering what his version of the technique could be.

The wait is finally over as spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 249 show the dark-haired sorcerer uttering the words fans were waiting to hear, "Domain Expansion". This article will delve into Yuta Okkotsu's version of the technique and what is likely possible.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Yuta Okkotsu's Domain

Expand Tweet

Spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 249 will be heavily welcomed given that Yuta has chosen to use his Domain after all. Speculation surrounded what he might or might not use versus Ryomen Sukuna and this one was high up on the "do" list. Anyhow, fans will now finally get to see it in action and potentially be a deciding factor.

Yuta Okkotsu's Domain has been named "True & Mutual Love". It takes the form of what could be described as a battlefield now, scattered with katanas. Each katana represents all of the techniques Yuta has copied so far, i.e., in all the battles he has fought in so far.

With all Domains, his one too has a guaranteed hit effect. What makes it so formidable is the sure-hit effect being applied to all his copied techniques. For instance, Sukuna attempted to counter with “Hollow Wicker Basket”. However, Yuta immediately responds with “Thin Ice Breaker”, Takaka Uro's technique.

Hana Kurusu aka Angel in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via Gege Akutami, Shueisha)

Again, from what was seen so far, he also uses Hana Kurusu, aka Angel's Cursed Technique (CT) "Jacob's Ladder". It is an extension technique that conjures a four-winged trumpet composed of light in the user's hands along with an enormous circle of light in the sky above. Any CT under the light is extinguished.

Coming back to Yuta's Domain's effects, with the katanas representing copied CTs, he will likely be able to use them unconditionally while the Domain is active. Also, it is likely that he can use multiple techniques at once - Jacob's Ladder staying active while something like “Thin Ice Breaker” is also being fired.

In Conclusion

Expand Tweet

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 249 is around four days away and the hype is reaching its maximum after a sneak peek at the spoilers. Yuta managed to damage Sukuna's face a little with Uro's technique and immediately proceeded to use Domain Expansion.

The King of Curses did attempt to counter with a move of his own but Yuta continued the assault. Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 249 spoilers finally saw Yuji and Yuta team up against Sukuna. Additionally, their intention wasn't just to defeat Sukuna but also to free Megumi.

This meant that, despite Sukuna going back to his Heian period form, Megumi was still alive in there somewhere, leaving fans hopeful that the deuteragonist would return.