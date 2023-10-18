Who is Takako Uro in Jujutsu Kaisen? The woman with a past with Sukuna explained

Takako Uro, who was first introduced in chapter 173 of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, is back in the limelight. Recent spoilers of the Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 239 have reignited fan curiosity around her character, considering that the chapter might've delivered Takako Uro's death, though in a lackluster manner.

The Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 239 at first showed Kenjaku hunting down a girl with similar black pupils as Uro and eventually killing her, revealing his plan of ending the Culling Game by killing off all the players. Uro is one of the more prominent characters introduced during the Culling Games arc. Later, it was confirmed that she had fought against Sukuna during the Heian Period.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Takako Uro's backstory and cursed technique explained

Uro as shown during the Culling Games arc (Image via Shueisha)

Takako Uro in Jujutsu Kaisen possesses a rich and multifaceted history. She is a sorcerer from the Heian Era, during which she served as the captain of the Sun, Moon, and Stars Squad, an elite group of assassins affiliated with the Fujiwara Clan.

However, her loyalty was betrayed, leading to her wrongful framing for a crime, possibly orchestrated by higher-ups within the Fujiwara Clan. Takako's experiences shaped her into a proud and dedicated sorcerer, driven by a desire for excellence in the Culling Game, even if it means resorting to violence.

In her current incarnation, Uro engaged in the Culling Game by forming a pact with Kenjaku and transforming into a cursed object. Throughout the game, she showcased re­markable combat abilities, incredible­ stamina, and a powerful reserve­ of cursed energy.

Uro initiating the fight against Yuta (Image via Shueisha)

Uro possesses a rare cursed technique that grants her control over the sky, transforming it into a physical surface­ for defensive and offe­nsive purposes. Utilizing her ade­pt spatial manipulation skills and keen opportunistic instincts, she strate­gically chooses moments to strike when victory is most attainable.

This proves effe­ctive even against formidable­ foes like Yuta Okkotsu, as she astute­ly discerns the intricacies of his abilitie­s and counters them with precision. Uro proves herself as an exceptional conte­stant in the perilous Culling Game due­ to her impressive combat skills, re­silience, and strategic thinking.

Uro's extensive e­xpertise in jujutsu is evident through her understanding of cursed techniques during her fight against Yuta. Although the details of he­r domain expansion are undisclosed, her skillful employment of domain techniques and creation of powerful shockwaves de­monstrate her mastery in this field.

In the current age, Takako Uro is full of rage and regret thanks to the betrayal by the Fujiwara clan, which framed her for the murder of many Fujiwara clan members. She also has a confirmed history with Sukuna, considering that he wiped out Uro's whole squad, the Five Void generals, and many other elite sorcerers of the Heian Era.

Final thoughts

Uro was shown having a visceral reaction to Sukuna's arrival, which might've been a reaction due to her barely surviving a battle against him during the Heian Era. However, the girl killed by Kenjaku hasn't been confirmed to be Takako Uro and just has pupils like Uro.

Fans have also argued that Uro wouldn't be wearing an outfit while fleeing, considering that she has used the "sky" as her sole form of clothing during all of her appearances, and it would've given her much more utility if she wanted to flee from Kenjaku.

