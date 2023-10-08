Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 238: Another death sets up Heian-Era Sukuna vs Yuji and his new Cursed Technique

Everyone expected Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 238 to deliver yet another mind-boggling battle between two great sorcerers from the past. However, not only did Mangaka Akutami kill yet another character off-screen, but he also set up the long-anticipated Ryomen Sukuna vs. Yuji Itadori with hints of Yuji’s Cursed technique.

In the previous chapter, Hakari and Uraume also entered the battlefield and started to battle each other. Before being encased in Hakari’s Domain, Urame delivered a weapon to Sukuna via their ice. The weapon presumably helped Sukuna regain his original body and seemingly kill Megumi. He then faced Kashimo, who had released his Cursed Technique called Mythical Beast Amber.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 238 is titled “Inhuman Makyo Shinjuku Showdown, Part 15.”

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 238 marks the final moment of Hajime Kashimo as Itadori and Higuruma enter the battle with Sukuna

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 238 begins with Kashimo stating that Sukuna’s form is perfect. Even if he uses two hands to sign, he’d have two free; if he uses one mouth to chant, he can still breathe through the other. Even though his body is distorted, his bodily functions are not hindered.

It is revealed that using this form, with the aid of his two weapons called Kamutoke and Hiten, Sukuna had wiped out the Sun and Moon squad and the Five Void Generals of the Northern Fujiwara clan. He had also defeated the Angels and the Desshi Pacification Squad of the Abe Clan, the latter of which was made of what remained of the Sugawara clan.

For the first time in the series, Sukuna uses his chants for the Dismantle attack. The resulting attack cuts the ground in half, and Kashimo realizes that this attack ended Satoru Gojo. While he gives Sukuna an entertaining fight, he cannot escape the next net of Cleave attacks that Sukuna sends his way.

Kashimo has a flashback/vision, where Sukuna reminds him that as the strongest, the only love they receive is via the challenges of other people, and the only way to return that love is to treat your opponent with respect as you defeat them.

Sukuna is unrepentant in his hedonistic supremacy, and quite assuredly informs Kashimo that love is worthless. Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 238 then returns to the battlefield after Kashimo’s implied demise. The barrier of Hakari’s Domain breaks, but his expression as he and Uraume plummet downward suggests that he has not been defeated.

Higuruma Hiromi and Itadori Yuji also jump down alongside them, with Yuji’s forearms seemingly transfigured into beastly claws and exoskeleton. Upon seeing Yuji, Sukuna immediately begins to mock him.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 238 analysis

In chapter 237, Hakari appeared above Uraume, and now, Yuji and Higuruma are also seen jumping down from a greater height. This might suggest that the viewing room is situated right above the battlefield, likely ensconced inside a barrier or someone’s Domain. This would explain why Yuta thought he could reach Gojo on time in chapter 235, despite never having shown any talent for teleportation.

Hakari and Uraume’s battle does not seem to have injured anyone, so the motive must have been to keep them from interfering. Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 238 does not clarify whether Hakari or Uraume won, but it does imply that Yuji simply broke through the Domain itself, as he had previously done with Mahito’s Domain.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 238 marks the first time that Sukuna has used his chants. It is telling that he did not feel the need to use them against Gojo, but it remains unclear whether he needed his original body for it. Kashimo’s fate also remains equally unclear, but it is heavily implied that he dies off-screen.

Yuji’s forearms seemed to have a sharp, bone-like protrusion while his hands had grown claws. Given that Chapter 222 hinted at Yuji’s Cursed Technique being somewhat related to body-swapping, it’s unclear exactly what his technique might be.

There are three chief theories as to what this Transfiguration could be. The first one states that this is an Imprint of Sukuna’s Technique. The second suggests that Yuji ate the last finger and has somehow utilized that part of Sukuna. The last one believes that this is related to his status as a Death Painting Womb.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 238 review

Sukuna’s diatribe on love was a great insight into his thoughts. Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 238 clarifies that Sukuna is inherently respectful of his challengers because he values strength itself, but he does not value the strong. He also gives Kashimo and Satoru the respect of considering them the strongest alongside himself, even when they are so far beneath him.

Sukuna, in essence, is unapologetic about his views. He is untethered and finds it distasteful to try to alter himself for the sake of being understood. The prime difference between him and people like Gojo and Kashimo is that Sukuna is not bothered by solitude, and thus it does not drive him to seek out others who might be able to keep him company.

Sukuna is passive in a sense, he reacts to what comes his way but does not change his ways to seek out something. This character exposition, along with Yuji’s appearance and the fight sequence, might have made Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 238 one of the best chapters in the series had Akutami not sabotaged himself by killing Kashimo off-screen.

While he is excellent at writing emotional scenes, Gege Akutami has always struggled with giving his readers the necessary space to process the said scenes. In short, while Akutami is great at the climb up, he tends to sprint through the climb down. The Shibuya Incident arc stands as a great example of this pattern from our Mangaka.

Final thoughts

In the span of three chapters, Akutami has killed two fan-favorite characters and another who was starting to become a fan-favorite. He has also included a shocking development in terms of Sukuna’s Original body and made another equally shocking revelation via Yuji’s Cursed technique.

All of this needs a space to be processed. While Akutami cannot give that emotional space by making his characters react to it, readers will get some respite to internalize the deaths of Gojo and Megumi as the manga will be on break next week. Hopefully, when the manga returns in Weekly Shonen Jump issue 46, it won’t feature yet another death.

