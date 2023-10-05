Does Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 238 reveal Yuji's Cursed Technique? Explained

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 238 spoilers were released and they delivered the absolute domination of Sukuna over his fight against Kashimo. Unfortunately, this chapter also delivered Hajime Kashimo's defeat as well as his death. Sukuna vs. Kashimo had managed to become one of the most anticipated fights after Gojo's defeat.
Itadori Yuji and Higuruma's arrival towards the end of chapter 238 managed to steal the spotlight and become the prominent highlight of Jujutsu Kaisen's latest chapter. This chapter also teased Itadori Yuji's cursed technique with his newly transformed hands that now eerily resemble Sukuna's as many readers pointed out.
Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 238 has teased Yuji's technique and possibly his awakening
Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 238 may have finally unveiled Itadori Yuji's highly anticipated cursed technique, while also laying the groundwork for an epic showdown between Sukuna and Itadori.
Amidst the suspenseful events, the true extent of his power remains shrouded in secrecy, leaving fans to endlessly speculate. This chapter tantalizingly hints at Yuji's transformative journey and his enigmatic hands, leaving readers pondering the nature of this newfound ability.
The anticipation leading up to this moment has been absolutely captivating. With Sukuna's imposing presence and Gojo's recent defeat still fresh in readers' memories, the stakes have never been higher.
Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 238 plunges readers into the midst of a fierce battle, contrasting Sukuna's overwhelming power with Hajime Kashimo's determined struggle. Amidst all the chaos, Yuji's enigmatic transformation takes center stage, adding to the chapter's sense of intrigue.
The readers were first teased with Yuji's cursed technique in chapter 222 where Yuji and Kusakabe had switched bodies. This development has sparked intense debates about Yuji's hidden potential. Fans are excited at the prospect of Sukuna's technique merging with Yuji's, potentially unlocking Sukuna's own Cursed Technique inside Yuji.
Yuji's unwavering resolve, evident in his deep dive into Tsukumo Yuki's soul research and his courageous decision to consume death painting wombs, demonstrates his determination to overcome the challenges posed by Sukuna.
In addition, the introduction in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 238 Higuruma brings a revolutionary aspect to the story. His special technique, which can neutralize opponents' cursed energy could help Yuji fight Sukuna. Fans of Yuji in the community have been busy crafting various theories about his Cursed Technique, exploring the intricate possibilities that lie within.
Some strongly believe that his power is intricately connected to souls, finding evidence in the events of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 222 where hints of a soul-based ability surfaced. Others imagine Yuji gaining access to a shrine similar to Sukuna's malevolent shrine, delving into the depths of his power.
However, with Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 238 came a significant shift in the speculation landscape. A captivating new theory emerged – the possibility that Yuji has somehow acquired Sukuna's Cursed Technique. This revelation is marked by his eerily transformed hands resembling Sukuna's, sparking excitement and intrigue among the readership.
Final thoughts
Chapter 238 of Jujutsu Kaisen set up arguably Sukuna's final matchup with Yuji coming to the battlefield. Yuji's weird transformation and foreshadowing regarding Yuji acquiring Sukuna's cursed technique and the disappearance of Sukuna's 20th finger fueled many theories regarding Yuji's awakening.
Higuruma and Yuji tagging into the battlefield along with the absence of Maki, Yuta, and Ieiri have managed to setup up the biggest fight in the series along with the much-awaited potential return of Gojo.
