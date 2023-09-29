Jujutsu Kaisen theory all but confirms Gojo's return (but not as we know him)

The Jujutsu Kaisen theory revolving around rebirth has been making circles in the Jujutsu Kaisen community for quite some time. Chapter 236 was released and managed to become quite a phenomenon worldwide, and fans were shocked by the death of Gojo, one of the series' most iconic characters. This unexpected event left many fans feeling disbelief and longing for answers.
Since that moment, the Jujutsu Kaisen community has been buzzing with theories, attempting to unravel the mystery surrounding Gojo's potential revival. The unexpected nature of Gojo's demise, which may have appeared anticlimactic given his significance, has sparked numerous speculations among fans.
They are diving deep into the intricacies of the story, exploring themes rooted in Buddhist symbolism, analyzing the enigmatic Reverse Cursed Technique (RCT), and noting the recurring motif of rebirth that prevails throughout the series.
The fervent discussion surrounding Gojo's return to the Jujutsu Kaisen universe has been driven by notions of binding vows and the symbolic depth of the Lotus flower. This atmosphere of uncertainty and intrigue has made his potential comeback all the more mysterious, challenging the very essence of his existence.
Disclaimer- This article contains heavy spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.
Jujutsu Kaisen Theory: Gojo return
In the captivating world of Jujutsu Kaisen, fans eagerly discuss Satoru Gojo's fate. Despite the narrator's claim of Gojo's demise, the intricate storytelling raises questions about this supposed finality.
One crucial aspect is the enigmatic nature of the narrator, who previously declared Gojo as victorious, leading to doubts about the credibility of these pronouncements.
There is a Jujutsu Kaisen theory that provides some hope for Gojo's potential return, and it centers around the enigmatic Reverse Cursed Technique (RCT). This technique involves sorcerers transforming negative cursed energy into positive energy to facilitate healing. The theory hinges on a crucial revelation that emerges during the intense battle between Kashima and Hakari.
Through Kashimo's attempt to counter Hakari's infinite cursed energy by targeting his brain directly, an important discovery is made - the brain is the origin of reversed cursed energy. This leads to the Jujutsu Kaisen theory that despite his severed torso, Gojo still has his brain and stomach intact, raising the possibility that he could utilize RCT to heal himself.
There is also a Jujutsu Kaisen theory regarding the need for cursed energy from the stomach for Reverse Cursed Technique. However, Gojo's situation is quite different, as his gut (the source of cursed energy) and brain (the source of reversed cursed energy) remain intact. This unique circumstance opens up the possibility of his revival, defying the established norms of sorcery in the series.
Another Jujutsu Kaisen theory explores the enigmatic afterlife scene portrayed in chapter 236. During Gojo's conversation with past characters, particularly Nanami, who chose the southern path to maintain his identity, there is a suggestion that Gojo may journey north for self-transformation and a second awakening.
Symbolism within this sequence, such as glimpses of the Lotus flower representing spiritual rebirth, aligns with recurring themes depicted on various manga covers. The airport setting serves as a metaphorical crossroads where Gojo must decide whether to embrace his current self or push his sorcery to unprecedented heights and confront Sukuna once again.
Moreover, the speculations cannot overlook the immense popularity of Gojo among fans. His status as the most adored character raises doubts about the creators' willingness to permanently eliminate him from the storyline.
The popularity of Gojo among the fans may prevent editors and the creator from eliminating his character from the series. This leaves the possibility for his return, albeit in a changed form.
There is also a Jujutsu Kaisen theory suggesting that Gojo could make a binding vow to facilitate his return. This would involve sacrificing his six eyes or giving up the use of his infinity technique, granting him a temporary power boost to face Sukuna in an ultimate battle. However, this victory would come at the price of losing his beloved abilities, leaving him to navigate the world without his signature techniques.
Jujutsu Kaisen draws inspiration from Japanese folklore and Buddhism, incorporating themes and symbolism into its narrative. Fans have developed intriguing theories, including one that suggests Gojo is a deity on the path to enlightenment.
Another Jujutsu Kaisen theory argues whether Gojo, like a divine figure, will achieve true enlightenment and return to defeat Sukuna once and for all. Kashimo's epithet as the Thunder God adds further mysticism to the story. With Gojo's absence in chapter 237, fans are left intrigued and eagerly awaiting the unfolding spiritual saga.
With a potential awakening, the mysterious Reverse Cursed Technique, or a binding vow involving sacrifice, Gojo's return would begin a new era. This would pose challenges to his enemies and question the very core of his existence.
Final Thoughts
The Jujutsu Kaisen theory surrounding the potential revival of Gojo in Jujutsu Kaisen explores various possibilities, drawing on Buddhist symbolism and the enigmatic Reverse Cursed Technique (RCT). These theories delve into intriguing concepts, such as Gojo's intact brain and stomach, binding vows, and theme of rebirth.
Through a blend of complex narrative elements and fan interpretations, Gojo's demise becomes a captivating exploration of life, death, and the essence of existence. As fans eagerly await future chapters, the mysterious path of Gojo Satoru serves as a testament to the depth of the series, leaving the Jujutsu Kaisen community filled with anticipation and speculation.
Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.