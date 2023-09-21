Will Gojo come back to life after Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 236? Explained

While in the previous chapter it seemed Satoru Gojo's amplified Hollow Purple had granted him victory against Sukuna, the latest Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 236 leaks and spoilers have proven otherwise. Much to everyone's shock, Sukuna Ryomen was able to bypass the impenetrable limitless technique of Gojo and cut him in half vertically.

Undoubtedly, the spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 236 have taken the internet by storm as several fans took to social media to ask, "Is Gojo dead?", or "Will Gojo come back?". Considering Satoru Gojo is arguably the most famous character in Jujutsu Kaisen, his death has had a big impact on every fan of the series.

That being said, is there a chance for Gojo to come back? This article explains the fate of the strongest sorcerer of modern times.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative in nature and reflects the author's own opinions.

Satoru Gojo might be reincarnated following his death in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 236, based on a theory

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 236 has brought an end to the long battle between Satoru Gojo and Ryomen Sukuna, with the latter emerging victorious. As mentioned previously, the ancient sorcerer was able to bypass Satoru Gojo's limitless technique and vertically slice him in half from the torso region.

Gojo's death was further reinforced through a visual of him being in the purgatory or afterlife along with Geto, Nanami, Haibara, and others. During his last moments in purgatory, Gojo mentioned how glad he was to be killed by a sorcerer stronger than him. Moreover, he also expressed his contentment at not having to succumb to old age and illness.

However, is it still possible for Gojo to defy death and come back once again? While it seems improbable, there's a theory that he could still return from his death, albeit not as Gojo Satoru, the "Strongest One". As per the leaks from Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 236, Gojo Satoru asked Nanami about his final moments.

According to Nanami in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 236, Mei Mei once told him that if he was looking for a new side to himself, he should seek the path leading to the North. On the other hand, if he wanted to stay as he was, he should go to the South. Nanami, surprisingly, picked the latter, and he was relieved to see Haibara there to keep him company.

From the unofficial translations of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 236, it seemed Gojo Satoru decided to go to the North. It was implied that he didn't join the others on the plane to Okinawa (which is the southernmost prefecture in Japan). In that case, Gojo might go to the North and rediscover a new aspect of himself.

Now, why would Gojo choose to go down this path and not South where he could join his friends? During the fight against Toji Fushiguro, Gojo Satoru attained enlightenment and proclaimed himself the "Honored One".

"Throughout heavens and Earth, I alone am the honored one," Gojo said in Jujutsu Kaisen.

This particular quote originates from the Lotus Sutra of Buddhism. By using this quote, the author, Gege Akutami, likened Gojo Satoru to a being that transcends the ordinary form of a human being. He was likened to the Lord Buddha himself. Interestingly, Buddha traveling to the North is mentioned in one of the sacred Buddhist texts.

If Gojo's character was truly influenced by Buddha, he might take the northern route and learn another aspect of his character. However, unlike the Enlightened One, Gojo Satoru might return, albeit in a different avatar or form, after Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 236.

According to general Buddhist thought, a human being is caught in a continuous cycle of life, death, and rebirth. The ultimate aim of a Buddhist is to become free of this cycle, known as Samsara. Gojo Satoru, despite proclaiming himself as the Enlightened One, has a self-assured hubris.

A person can truly be free of rebirth once they reach the true level of enlightenment, Moksha, or Nirvana. While it's true that Gojo unlocked his true powers in an enlightened state, it's hard to believe he would be free from the cycle of Samsara following Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 236.

Moreover, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 236 also subtly hints at Gojo Satoru's reincarnation or rebirth with the visuals of the lotus flowers. Fans would like to know that Lotus symbolizes rebirth, self-regeneration, and enlightenment, along with beauty, purity, and honesty. As it was established that Gojo has yet to attain true enlightenment, it's possible that he might be reincarnated.

However, he might have to pay a heavy price for it. When he reached the enlightened state for the first time in Jujutsu Kaisen, against Toji Fushiguro, Gojo lost everything that mattered to him, resulting in loneliness.

As such, if Satoru manages to rediscover himself after his death, he could come back, although this might end in him sacrificing his powers afterward. It's possible that he might be able to live the rest of his life as Satoru Gojo, but not as 'The Strongest One'.

However, this is only speculation at this point, with no concrete evidence. As for his powers, fans would like to know that Six Eyes and the Limitless are recurring techniques. So, it's possible that it'll be passed down to the next generation.

