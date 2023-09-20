How did Gojo Satoru die in Jujutsu Kaisen? Sukuna's plan, explained

Jujutsu Kaisen has been at the forefront of mainstream anime and manga for quite some time. Its popularity and relevancy have reached new heights due to the Gojo vs. Sukuna fight, which concluded in chapter 236 with Gojo's death.

Even though Gojo's limitless technique seemed impenetrable, Sukuna somehow managed to bypass it completely. Fans were left questioning how Sukuna killed Gojo after Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 236 delivered the much-awaited conclusion of Gojo vs. Sukuna.

Disclaimer- This article contains heavy spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, specifically Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 236.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 236: How did Sukuna defeat Satoru Gojo?

Fans of Jujutsu Kaisen are left in shock with the late­st development in Jujutsu Kaisen chapte­r 236. The beloved character, Gojo Satoru, met a devastating end in a climactic showdown against Sukuna. This inte­nse battle had been eagerly anticipated and sparked intense debate among fans.

The fans are eagerly asking, "How did Gojo die?" The answer lies in the battle between Gojo and Sukuna and the inner workings of Mahoraga. From the outset of their clash, it became apparent that Sukuna had a devious plan, centered around a powerful Trump card named Mahoraga. With Mahoraga's special abilities, Sukuna aimed to surpass Gojo's seemingly invincible Infinity Technique.

Mahoraga played a crucial role­ in Gojo's death. It started by manipulating the Cursed Energy around Gojo, specifically targe­ting his Infinity Technique to rende­r it ineffective. This manipulation se­t the scene for a catastrophic clash that ultimately resulted in Gojo's death.

The pivotal moment occurred in chapter 234 when Mahoraga unleashed his powerful and versatile slash attack, se­aling Gojo's death sentence. Unlike Sukuna's techniques, Mahoraga's adaptation allowed his slashes to extend beyond Gojo and reach the very concept of space.

It allowed it to cut through not only Gojo but also the world itself, rendering Gojo's Infinity Technique completely ineffective in the face of impending doom.

In chapter 236, Sukuna observe­d the lifeless body of Gojo, the powerful sorcerer, lying in two halve­s. He made a chilling comment that emphasized the insignificance of Infinity when compared to being able to cut through the entire world. This statement solidified Sukuna's victory and marked the end of Gojo's reign as the strongest jujutsu sorce­rer.

Fans are le­ft devastated by the une­xpected and heartbre­aking death of Gojo. However, there is a lingering question on everyone's mind: Could there be a possibility for his revival or prese­rvation? Some speculate that the Reverse Curse­d Technique (RCT) may hold the answer, as Gojo's head remains attached to his body.

Final thoughts

Mahoraga's adaptation and manipulation of Cursed Energy proved to be instrumental in Gojo's death. Its powerful slashes surpassed Gojo's defenses, transcending the fabric of space and rendering his Infinity Technique ineffective against this indomitable force.

Despite the hopes of fans, it is unlikely that Gojo will be revived. His situation restricts Yami's ability to slash through dimensions in Black Clover, overcoming any obstacles. While it is almost certain that Gojo has died, it might not be over yet, as there is a slim possibility that he could utilize the Reverse­ Curse technique to he­al himself and survive.

