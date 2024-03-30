Akutami could be setting up a Gojo vs Sukuna rematch in Jujutsu Kaisen (& for a good reason)

The Gojo vs Sukuna fight is singlehandedly the most important and talked-about fight in recent history. The epic clash between The Honored One and The King of Curses in the recent chapters of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga brought a decisive end to the countless debates about which one of the two characters would emerge victorious in a fight.

That said, the conclusion of the fight was hated by almost the entire fandom, as fans were left unsatisfied with how Gojo lost the Battle of the Strongest. However, a recent development may have hinted at a potential Gojo vs Sukuna rematch, with fans being left to theorize about the possibility of it happening.

Gege Akutami's latest Jujutsu Kaisen art may hint at a potential Gojo vs Sukuna rematch

The legendary showdown between Satoru Gojo and Ryomen Sukuna ended with the former's untimely death. Since then, many Jujutsu Kaisen fans have been tirelessly theorizing about Gojo's return to the story, which has gone from wishful thinking to an absolute necessity due to the current state of the manga.

Following the release of the latest Satoru Gojo art by Gege Akutami for the initial page of Jujutsu Kaisen Volume 26, fans of the character have been wondering if it was indicative of a possible Gojo vs Sukuna rematch in the near future.

In the latest art, Gojo can be seen with a shocked expression on his face. The fact that the art showed Gojo with his eyes wide open but with slashes all over his face led fans to arrive at two possible scenarios.

According to the fans, the art either depicts Gojo's face when he was hit by Sukuna's World Splitting Slash or it could be him waking up after being revived in Shoko's lab.

The second scenario is definitely a possibility, especially since it was revealed that Gojo's body was transported from the battlefield by Ui Ui, who took him to Shoko Ieiri. Considering that Shoko is basically Jujutsu High's primary doctor due to her specialization in the Reverse Cursed Technique, fans are holding on to hope that she somehow manages to bring Gojo back to life.

Although the first scenario is certainly more logical, a Gojo vs Sukuna rematch has become an absolute necessity due to the events of the recent chapters of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga. After Gojo's shocking death, the remaining Jujutsu sorcerers rushed to the battlefield to try and stop Sukuna's rampage.

So far, however, Sukuna has managed to dominate every single one of his opponents despite being in a weakened state. Even characters like Yuta Okkotsu and Hiromi Higuruma fell prey to the overwhelming power of the King of Curses.

While Miguel and Larue's recent appearance sparked some hope in the Jujutsu Kaisen fandom, things may take an unexpected turn at any point in the story. As such, fans believe that it's high time that Gojo makes his return to the story and finishes his battle against Sukuna, especially since the former's death left a huge power vacuum that perhaps no other sorcerer will ever be able to fill.

However, it can also be argued that a Gojo vs Sukuna rematch at this point in the story would also negate all of the other sorcerers' efforts. In other words, Gojo returning only to fight and defeat Sukuna would be proof that none of his students will ever be able to live up to his expectations, which is undoubtedly not a good direction for the narrative.

