Gojo may not have a "single" successor in Jujutsu Kaisen (& the plot hints at it)

From the very beginning of the Jujutsu Kaisen series, Satoru Gojo stated that his primary motive behind turning to education was to nurture stronger, smarter, and better allies who had the potential to surpass him one day. Unfortunately for him, that no longer seems to be the case, especially after considering the current state of the manga.

Although Gojo may not exactly be the best teacher available, he is better suited to be a mentor to his students. He introduced them to the world of Jujutsu sorcery and guided them through it.

However, the current events of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga may hint at a darker future for the characters, where none of Gojo's students would ever truly manage to become his "successor."

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen manga and reflects the writer's opinion. Reader's discretion is advised.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Satoru Gojo's vision of creating a stronger successor may have been all for naught

Satoru Gojo as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Following the release of the latest chapters of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, it is clearly evident that Satoru Gojo's death left a massive power vacuum that perhaps nobody will ever be able to fill.

Gojo has stated several times throughout the story that his only purpose as a teacher at Jujutsu High was to nurture students who had the potential to catch up to his immense power one day.

Among all his students, Gojo had named Yuji Itadori, Megumi Fushiguro, Yuta Okkotsu, and Kinji Hakari as individuals capable of surpassing him one day.

Expand Tweet

During the Culling Game arc, Yuta was stated to be the strongest sorcerer of the modern era, second only to Satoru Gojo. Hakari, a former student of Jujutsu High, displayed an extremely broken ability in the form of his Domain Expansion, Idle Death Gamble, which effectively made him immortal for 4 minutes and 11 seconds.

Yuji, who is still new to Jujutsu sorcery, managed to learn the Reverse Cursed Technique and Blood Manipulation in preparation for his fight against Sukuna. Lastly, Megumi's Ten Shadows Technique was stated to have the potential to rival Gojo's Limitless, which is certainly an impressive feat.

Therefore, one can see that all four of Gojo's students have the potential to surpass him, granted that they get the opportunity and time to further improve their abilities. However, that is pretty much wishful thinking at this point, especially since half of these aforementioned students are down for the count in the current state of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Expand Tweet

After Gojo suffered a crushing defeat at the hands of Ryomen Sukuna in a battle where he ended up losing his life as well, all the remaining Jujutsu sorcerers jumped onto the battlefield to try and take the King of Curses out.

However, Sukuna has managed to dominate most of the characters, despite being in a weakened state. He is currently in possession of Megumi's body, who, at the moment, barely has any will to live or to fight back.

Yuta, who started off pretty strong against Sukuna, was hit by the same World Splitting Slash that killed Gojo and was taken out of the battle. While he certainly is not dead as of yet, it is to be expected that he won't be getting back into the fight anytime soon.

Gojo's death created an unfillable void in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga (Image via MAPPA)

On the other hand, Yuji is still in the battle despite suffering some life-threatening injuries, whereas Hakari is locked in a battle against Uraume, which is mostly taking place off-screen.

Thereby, one can clearly see that it is impossible for anyone to fill the massive void left by Gojo's death. None of his students will get the opportunity or time to hone their abilities and catch up to their sensei's power, especially since all of their fates are in serious doubt as of now.

Some can even argue that the mangaka, Gege Akutami, failed to properly set up Yuji or Yuta to fill the power vacuum left by Gojo's death. With that said, fans can only wait and see how the battle against the King of Curses plays out, as the future of the Jujutsu world currently looks bleak.

Related Links:

Jujutsu Kaisen: Miguel is "physically built different" for Sukuna to handle (and chapter 255 proves it)

Jujutsu Kaisen finally reveals Miguel's Cursed Technique

Gege's love for Sukuna in Jujutsu Kaisen is also his biggest headache

Gojo's birth might have been a curse rather than a blessing