Jujutsu Kaisen MC has always been Sukuna, not Yuji (& Chapter 1 proves it)

Despite being the Jujutsu Kaisen MC, Yuji Itadori has constantly been overshadowed throughout the series by other characters, who always manage to steal the spotlight with their charm, power, or charisma.

This has been a common complaint among the fans as well, who have been pointing out for quite some time that Yuji never truly gets his moment to shine and is often overlooked due to the existence of more prominent and influential characters who sway the audience's attention.

However, as pointed out by a recent fan theory on social media, the main character of Gege Akutami's magnum opus might have been Ryomen Sukuna all along, which was something that was foreshadowed from the very first chapter of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen manga and explores fan theories. Reader's discretion is advised.

Recent fan theory proves that Gege Akutami might have intended Sukuna to be the Jujutsu Kaisen MC all along

Expand Tweet

According to u/altrustic_lemur on Reddit, the reason behind Sukuna's overwhelming dominance over other characters and plot armor may have one straightforward explanation - he is the main character of the Jujutsu Kaisen series.

While this theory may seem a bit far-fetched at first, the user explained that it is a common trope with shonen manga to have their main character either referenced or have their name directly stated in the first chapter's title.

They reinforced their point by referring to popular shonen series like My Hero Academia, Naruto, One Punch Man, Chainsaw Man, and Sakamoto Days, where the main character of each of the respective series is either referenced or has their name stated in the title of the first chapter.

Sukuna as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 (image via MAPPA)

However, the first chapter of the main Jujutsu Kaisen series is titled "Ryomen Sukuna," the name of the series' primary antagonist. As such, the user concluded their theory by stating that the Jujutsu Kaisen MC is none other than the King of Curses.

One may argue that this might not be enough to cement Sukuna as the main character of the series or that the mangaka Gege Akutami might have been trying to steer away from the common practice of naming the first chapter of his manga after the main character.

Most fans are convinced that Akutami favors Sukuna's character after considering his current dominance over the series' protagonists.

Expand Tweet

Ever since Ryomen Sukuna successfully disposed of Satoru Gojo during the epic "Battle of the Strongest" showdown in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, he has been on an unstoppable rampage against the Jujutsu sorcerers, who are seemingly on the verge of losing, despite banding together to stop the King of Curses.

The fact that Sukuna has managed to trample on almost every opponent after Gojo's death has fans concerned that the mangaka might be planning to have the King of Curses win the battle against the protagonists.

Sukuna, as seen in the anime (image via MAPPA)

There have also been some fans who pointed out that Sukuna's character was drawn in a near picture-perfect manner in the two-volume covers that he has appeared in so far, which might be indicative of the fact that he is, indeed, Akutami's favorite character.

There is also the fact that Yuji's character has gone through a pretty horrific treatment in the manga, as he has not only suffered the most out of almost all the characters, but he also gets overshadowed by a lot of other powerful side characters, namely Satoru Gojo, Yuta Okkotsu, Kinji Hakari, and many others.

Expand Tweet

Additionally, Yuji was absent from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga for an extended time during the Culling Game arc, leading some fans to question the legitimacy of his status as the series' main character.

As such, one can see why some fans may think that Akutami had intended Sukuna to be the main character of the series, especially since he seems to be nigh unstoppable right now. He has dominated and ravaged almost the entirety of the roster of Jujutsu Kaisen characters. He is facing off against Miguel, a minor character with sporadic appearances in the series.

At this point, fans aren't holding out much hope for the latter's victory against the King of Curses after considering his recent fights.

Related Links:

Sukuna's next opponent hints that Akutami has run out of characters to kill

Why Yorozu's obsession with Sukuna caused her downfall, explained

Sukuna gets compared to Dio from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure in a way nobody expected

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 254 spoilers: Sukuna vs. Kusakabe ends with a familiar character’s return

Can Miguel finally give Sukuna a long fight?