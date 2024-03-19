Why Yorozu's obsession with Sukuna caused her downfall in Jujutsu Kaisen, explained

Yorozu's obsession with Sukuna in the Culling Game arc of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga was certainly one of the most controversial aspects of the entire series. Her initial appearance saw her cruelly manipulate Megumi Fushiguro's feelings, while she took immense joy in his suffering. She had but one goal in the story: to fight and teach the King of Curses, Ryomen Sukuna, about the beauty of love.

However, this goal certainly did not end well for her, seeing as how her character was reduced to a mere stepping stone for Sukuna in the grand scheme of things. As such, fans of the series cannot help but feel that her sole obsession with the King of Curses was one of the main reasons for her character's downfall.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinions and contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen manga. Reader's discretion is advised.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Exploring why Yorozu's obsession with Sukuna completely wasted her character's potential

Chapter 211 of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga featured one of the most brutal yet heartbreaking twists in the entirety of the series. After Megumi finally reunited with his sister, Tsumiki Fushiguro, who had recently awakened from a coma, he was met with another cruel twist of fate, as his sister was found to have been possessed by an ancient sorcerer from the Heian Era, Yorozu.

Yorozu was revealed to be one of the many ancient sorcerers who had formed an agreement with Kenjaku to participate in the Culling Game. Although fans were reasonably surprised by this development in the story, they certainly had high expectations for Yorozu's character, given the circumstances of her reincarnation.

However, Yorozu's fate ended up disappointing a lot of people, seeing as how she was reduced to a one-dimensional character who cared for nothing except Sukuna. Her obsession with Sukuna stemmed from the Heian Era itself, seeing as to how it was described as a 'love at first sight'.

Her one goal after being reincarnated was to fight and kill Sukuna so that she could teach him about love. Given that Sukuna was hailed as the strongest and undisputed King of Curses in the Heian Era itself, Yorozu understood his struggle with loneliness due to being so strong that no other person could ever reach him. As such, she made it her primary motive to relieve him of his loneliness by taking his life, thereby taking over his life of solitude as well.

Shortly after Yorozu revealed her true self, Sukuna took advantage of Megumi's distraught state and took over his body. He eventually came across Yorozu, who declared that she would be the one to teach him what true love is and kill him.

She also proposed that if she ended up emerging as the victor of their fight, Sukuna would have to marry her. When the latter agreed to the condition, Yorozu was overwhelmed with joy and began to list out all of her fantasies regarding their marriage.

While the prospect of any intimacy between the two certainly did not appeal to a lot of readers, it was also problematic in more ways than one, since both the ancient sorcerers were in possession of Megumi and Tsumiki's bodies, who were step-siblings.

However, Yorozu's obsession with Sukuna gravely undermined the complexity of her character. Many people were upset at the fact that her character was only introduced for a one-time fight.

Although the outcome of the fight, which saw Yorozu meet her end in a decisive defeat, completely shattered Megumi's will to fight back against Sukuna, fans wished that Yorozu's character played a much bigger part in the story rather than simply being a Sukuna fanatic.

The one-dimensional nature of her character didn't exactly create a good impression among the readers. Furthermore, her death had little to no impact on the fans, despite its greater significance in the story.

To this day, many fans wish that her character was handled in a better way by the mangaka, Gege Akutami, who perhaps only intended her to be a minor character despite having a major impact on the story.

As such, Yorozu is certainly not a character looked upon fondly by the fanbase, who only remember her for being another character obsessed with the King of Curses, which is a shame considering that she had the potential to be one of the highlights of the Culling Game arc in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

