Jujutsu Kaisen: Every new rule added in the Culling Game, explained

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 211 spoilers proved to be a game-changer quite literally, with Tsumiki’s arrival to Tokyo No. 1 colony. The leaks show all the colonies reached the cursed energy level required to complete the ritual preceding Tengen’s merger, thanks to Kenjaku’s scheme involving the foreign military forces.

Yuji, Megumi, Yuta, Maki, and Hakari all collected enough points needed to save Tsumiki, who was one of the many cursed people inducted into the Culling Game as players. However, the spoilers for chapter 211 show the older Fushiguro sibling making an unexpected move using the accumulated, upsetting the sorcerers’ plans and setting up the players to a much bigger threat.

This article discusses every rule added by players to determine why Tsumiki’s addition will drastically affect the course of the Culling Game in Jujutsu Kaisen.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Understanding the rules of the Culling Game in Jujutsu Kaisen

Original rules defining the game

Original rules of the Culling Game (Image via Gege Akutami/Shueisha)

The Culling Game in Jujutsu Kaisen featured a list of nine original rules, announced by the Kogane at the beginning of the game. The rules mandated that players who Kenjaku had awakened at the start of the game have 19 days to declare their participation in a colony of their choice, failing which they would be subjected to Cursed Technique Removal.

While it is unclear what the technique entailed, Shoko Ieri theorized that the process would kill the player. While civilians will be given at least one chance to exit safely, non-players who willingly enter a colony will be automatically regarded as players.

The soldiers become Culling Game players (Image via Gege Akutami/Shueisha)

This was the case for foreign soldiers entering the colonies. However, it is unknown if they can also exit freely since people without cursed techniques cannot be subjected to Cursed Technique Removal. Points can only be scored by killing other players, with the lives of sorcerers and cursed spirits being valued at five points each.

The lives of the non-sorcerers are worth one point each, and any player whose points remain unchanged for 19 days would have their cursed technique removed. Moreover, new rules can be added by players upon spending 100 points, but no rules can be subtracted.

New rules added by players

Kashimo adds a new rule (Image via Gege Akutami/Shueisha)

Jujutsu Kaisen revealed the addition of several new rules by players, the first of which was implemented by Hajime Kashimo. Kashimo, who initially had 200 points, used 100 points to add a rule allowing players to access information on other players, including their names, current colony, the total number of rules, and new rules added by them.

The next rule added to the Culling Game allowed players to transfer points between each other. This was done by Hiromi Higuruma after his faith in humanity was restored by witnessing Yuji’s sincerity and unjustified guilt in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 165. After implementing the new rule, Higuruma transferred a single point to Yuji to ensure that the latter would not be forced to slaughter people or risk being killed after 19 days.

Yuta gets 200 points (Image via Gege Akutami/Shueisha)

In addition, the same rule allowed Reggie to transfer his points to Megumi in the Tokyo No. 1 colony and for Yuta to take all of Ishigori and Takako’s points in Sendai. Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 211 spoilers show Tsumiki adding the newest rule to the Culling Game, asking the Kogane to grant players unrestricted entry and exit from colonies.

How is Tsumiki’s new rule a threat to players

Tsumiki’s decision to add a new rule in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 211 might seem to be the answer to ending the Culling Game, as it would allow players to leave the game freely. However, the rule does not guarantee an end to their participation. This might lead to the bloodshed spilling beyond the colonies if players begin killing non-sorcerers indiscriminately, unable to separate players from civilians.

The rule would also ensure that the culling of players continues since they would be able to move out of colonies that have reached a deadlock, traveling to other regions where they can continue to hunt.

Megumi suspects Tsumiki's identity (Image via Gege Akutami/Shueisha)

Finally, the possibility of Tsumiki being the vessel for a reincarnated sorcerer increases the danger since the unexpected move suggests that the player might be Kenjaku’s co-conspirator. The implementation of the new rule would allow “Tsumiki” to move across colonies unchecked, wreaking havoc and helping fulfill Kenjaku’s plans.

