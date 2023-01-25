Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 211: Maki meets up with Yuji and Megumi, a shocking reunion with Tsumiki

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 211 spoilers are finally out, and fans are beyond hyped as the plot seems to be moving along much faster after Kenjaku’s victory against Yuki and Choso. Chapter 210 showed the situation in Tokyo No. 1 colony, with Yuji, Megumi, Hana, and Takaba figuring out the body-hopping sorcerer’s motives behind luring the foreign military into the colonies.

The chapter also revealed Hana’s past and explained why she seemed obsessed with the Ten Shadows sorcerer. Fans were especially delighted after getting glimpses of a younger Gojo taking care of Megumi as a child, and Yuji’s protective stance towards Nobara, despite the hammer-wielding sorcerer’s current status being unknown.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 211 spoilers reveal some shocking reunions and formally introduces Tsumiki into the story

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 211 spoilers began with huge beams of light pouring out of all 10 colonies and attracting the attention of civilians, suggesting that Tengen’s merger with Japanese non-sorcerers will begin soon. The spoilers return to the Tokyo No. 1 colony on November 16, where Maki meets up with Yuji and Megumi.

She informs them that Tengen was captured by Kenjaku but adds that they were able to secure the back gate to the Prison Realm, which had been in the immortal sorcerer’s possession.

The raw scans reveal Choso, who seems to have joined up with Kirara outside the colonies, mourning that “Noritoshi Kamo” had survived and the ground had been decimated. But there still seems to be hope as the Death Painting does not confirm Yuki’s death.

As they wonder why the merger has not yet begun, Maki discusses which of the four rules they should add first. They decide to implement the fourth rule first, allowing players to be transferred between colonies. Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 211 also reveals Ui Ui speaking on the phone, suggesting that the siblings have been providing support to those within the colonies.

The implementation of the rule is finalized, but a set condition mandates that a participant must invite a new player from outside the barriers as a substitute, after which the participant may leave the barrier by spending 100 points. Higuruma, Amai, Kashimo, Hazenoki, Noritoshi, Hakari, and Panda find out about the new rule.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 211 shows Megumi requesting Maki to bring Tsumiki to them so that she might exit the barrier. Maki meets Ijichi while escorting the older Fushiguro sibling. The manager tells them how Gojo had persuaded him not to become a magician in the past and suggested he become a staff member at Jujutsu High.

Raw scans show Tsumiki arriving at the Tokyo No. 1 colony on a rooftop where Megumi, Yuji, and Hana are gathered. Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 211 spoilers end as Tsumiki refuses to exit the barrier with the points transferred to her. Instead, she asks the kogane to add another rule, allowing her to freely enter and exit the barriers. A horrified Megumi asks a smiling Tsumiki who she is.

Final thoughts

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 211 spoilers suggest that Tsumiki’s body has been chosen as a vessel for a past sorcerer to be reincarnated into. With the older Fushiguro upsetting the group’s plan and demanding unrestricted access through the barriers, the chaos contained within the Culling Game might spill beyond the colonies and into areas that still house civilian non-sorcerers.

If Tsumiki has indeed been taken over by a past sorcerer with ties to Kenjaku, Megumi might be forced to fight his older sister to prevent her from taking innocent lives. Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 211 also suggests that with the merger with Tengen beginning, Hana and the Angel may be forced to unseal Gojo from the Prison Realm before the disgraced player is eliminated, once more postponing Yuji’s execution.

