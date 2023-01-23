Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 211: Release date, where to read and more

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 211 will be released on Sunday, January 29, 2023, worldwide at 12 am JST. Readers can access the chapter for free on the official Viz and Manga Plus websites for the series, as well as on the official Shonen Jump app. Chapter 210 continued to focus on the situation in Tokyo No. 1 colony, where Yuji and Megumi were shown to have teamed up with Hana and Takaba.

The group saved a soldier from being killed by a curse and interrogated him to find out why the military had invaded the colonies. However, Yuji and Hana argued after the pink-haired sorcerer declared that he wanted to help the soldiers and told the Angel not to order them around.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 211 might bring focus on Yuta Okkotsu's situation in Sendai colony

Release date and time, where to read

The Jujutsu Kaisen manga updates chapters on a weekly basis, with spoilers and raw scans appearing earlier in the week. Although no spoilers have been leaked yet, the official English translation of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 211 is scheduled to be released worldwide at the following times:

Pacific Time: 8 am PST (January 29, 2023)

Eastern Time: 11 am EST (January 29, 2023)

Greenwich Mean Time: 3 pm GMT (January 29, 2023)

Central European Time: 5 pm CET (January 29, 2023)

Indian time: 8.30 pm IST (January 29, 2023)

Philippine Time: 11 pm PHT (January 29, 2023)

Japanese Standard Time: 12 am JST (January 30, 2023)

Australia Time: 12.30 am ACT (January 30, 2023)

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 211 will be available on the official Viz and Manga Plus websites. Both websites allow readers to access the three latest chapters of a series for free. However, to access the older chapters, readers require a paid subscription.

In addition, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 211 will be available on the Shonen Jump+ mobile app, where readers need to sign up for a paid subscription to access all chapters of the series at once.

What to expect in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 211

Miwa in the Sendai colony (Image via Gege Akutami/Shueisha)

With the disagreement between Hana and Yuji resolved and the group reunited at the end of chapter 210, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 211 might move on to depict the situation in the other colonies. With powerful sorcerers such as Yuta Okkotsu dominating the game in Sendai, the upcoming chapter might provide updates on his current status. Moreover, it might also shed light on Kasumi Miwa, who was revealed to be in the same colony in chapter 181.

The theory is also supported by Kenjaku's confirmation in chapter 209 that it was only in the Tokyo No. 1 and Sendai colonies that the cursed energy levels had reached the required amount. Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 211 might also show how Maki’s ability to travel between colonies would affect the Culling Game since she would be able to easily decimate the soldiers attacking sorcerers in her current form.

A brief summary of chapter 210

Megumi realizes Kenjaku's real plan (Image via Gege Akutami/Shueisha)

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 210 began with a flashback showing a cursed spirit raising three young children in an abandoned building. The chapter swung back and forth between the past and present as the sorcerers interrogated a Japanese soldier they had rescued to find out that the foreign military wanted to capture them for research purposes.

The soldier mentioned that the concept of the “noblesse oblige,” coupled with the pride of the Jujutsu HQ, was why the Japanese had not tried to become self-sufficient using cursed energy from sorcerers. Yuji and Megumi decided to save the foreign non-sorcerers, prompting the Angel to object since their colony had already fulfilled the required quota of cursed energy needed to complete the ritual preceding Tengen’s merger.

Yuji harshly told the Angel not to get in their way and added that he didn’t trust any of them, which angered Hana. The chapter moved on to a description of the Japanese soldier’s reflection on the concept of death. Although was on the verge of being killed by a cursed spirit, he was saved in the nick of time by Hana.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 210 revealed how Hana had escaped from the clutches of the curse, who was pretending to be their mother, by following Megumi’s Divine Dog. She then hoped to meet the sorcerer again someday. The chapter ended as Yuji admitted that he was afraid Hana would replace Nobara and promised to apologize later, appeasing the winged sorcerer.

