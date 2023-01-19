Nobara and Gojo's appearance in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 210 stuns everyone

With spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 210 available online, fans of the series were elated as they finally caught a glimpse of Satoru Gojo and Kugisaki Nobara after a long time in the manga. While Gojo has been sealed away by Kenjaku, Nobara is considered dead right now, although the same is yet to be confirmed by Mangaka Gege Akutami.

Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen is set to finish its story this year, as revealed by the Mangaka through the author's comments in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump #8. With that said, there might only be one or two arcs before this story ends, leaving fans paranoid about Gojo and Nobara's statuses.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Jujutsu Kaisen fans go crazy over Gojo and Nobara's appearance in chapter 210 spoilers

🤍 oli 🤍 @def_not_oli #JJKleaks

crying rn I want Nobara and Gojo back please Gege give me something to be happy for this series got me in a chokehold bro crying rn I want Nobara and Gojo back please Gege give me something to be happy forthis series got me in a chokehold bro #JJKleaks crying rn I want Nobara and Gojo back please Gege give me something to be happy for 😭 this series got me in a chokehold bro https://t.co/i2V3ZsOID8

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 210 spoilers finally gave fans a glimpse of Satoru Gojo and Kugisaki Nobara after quite a long time. While Gojo appeared in a flashback, Nobara appeared as part of Itadori's conversation with Megumi.

The spoilers revealed how one of Megumi's Divine dogs had previously saved Hana from an incident. This flashback showed a young Megumi alongside a teen Gojo as it was seemingly obvious that Gojo had become his caretaker.

Meanwhile, Itadori remembered Nobara as he was worried that Hana would slowly replace her in their trio.

dyl :3 @jjkstroll jjk leaks jjk spoilers



THE MAIN EVENT!!!! we'll get dad Gojo and kid Megumi in full quality in a few days aww...... also NOBARA SOON! I told you the other day they drew her Akutami's revving up for her return jjk leaks jjk spoilersTHE MAIN EVENT!!!! we'll get dad Gojo and kid Megumi in full quality in a few days aww...... also NOBARA SOON! I told you the other day they drew her Akutami's revving up for her return https://t.co/9EPFASJeWK

Fans believe that Mangaka Gege Akutami brought back both the characters in the manga in the same chapter because he was planning their return and thus wanted to stir up his audience. Given that Jujutsu Kaisen is set to end in 2023, fans hope that they get to see a lot of both characters this year.

abril @adrisnothere #JJK210 #JJKSpoilers



ok but the fandom has been producing countless headcanons, fan arts and fanfics about teen gojo spending time with little megumi FOR YEARS and we finally get to see it in the manga? i’m a mess rn i need them to reunite already i can’t with this ok but the fandom has been producing countless headcanons, fan arts and fanfics about teen gojo spending time with little megumi FOR YEARS and we finally get to see it in the manga? i’m a mess rn i need them to reunite already i can’t with this #JJK210 #JJKSpoilersok but the fandom has been producing countless headcanons, fan arts and fanfics about teen gojo spending time with little megumi FOR YEARS and we finally get to see it in the manga? i’m a mess rn i need them to reunite already i can’t with this https://t.co/najidV4nqq

The Gojo and Megumi scene had many people reacting, as fans have been making fan art and fanfiction about the two characters in their younger selves for years now. However, with the spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 210, fans' wishes have finally been delivered, as Gege Akutami gave them a scene featuring child Megumi and teen Gojo.

Adri ⚘️ @S0ftyMegumi



That man has been SPOILING Megumi since day one. Gojo was used to being the spoilt, coodled child and now he is pampering Megumi - so much so that even as a teenager he doesn't help Yuuji with Nobara's bags (because Gojo always holds his) Gojo was holding Megumi's bag???That man has been SPOILING Megumi since day one. Gojo was used to being the spoilt, coodled child and now he is pampering Megumi - so much so that even as a teenager he doesn't help Yuuji with Nobara's bags (because Gojo always holds his) Gojo was holding Megumi's bag??? 😭That man has been SPOILING Megumi since day one. Gojo was used to being the spoilt, coodled child and now he is pampering Megumi - so much so that even as a teenager he doesn't help Yuuji with Nobara's bags (because Gojo always holds his)

One fan even noticed a small detail about how Gojo would treat Megumi by holding his bag for him whenever they walked together. This meant that he was the one who pampered Megumi to the point that he would choose not to hold other people's bags, as seen in the anime when he chose not to help Itadori hold Nolbara's bags.

shanny 🤍 READ KAIJU NO 8 @lvrhayakawa nobara and gojo in the gege akutami purgatory while they wait for who’s gonna be brought back first nobara and gojo in the gege akutami purgatory while they wait for who’s gonna be brought back first https://t.co/wMkNLZRlQa

The reactions to the two characters' return to the manga were also fun, as fans were adamant that both Gojo and Nobara were stuck somewhere wanting to get out, and Mangaka Gege Akutami was the only person capable of deciding their fate.

However, given that Jujutsu Kaisen is set to end this year, Gege Akutami might stretch the return of the characters so that he can build the hype for the final arc. However, given that they have made an appearance in the recent manga spoilers, their return could be close.

Their appearance in the chapter itself prompted many fans on Twitter to urge the Mangaka to bring the two characters back to the story, as they had been craving their return for quite a long time.

Poll : 0 votes