Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 210 spoilers: Hana and Megumi’s connection revealed along with a subtle nod to Nobara

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 210, which is scheduled to be released on January 22, 2023, has fans on edge in anticipation of getting more updates on Yuji and Megumi’s situation in the Tokyo No. 1 colony.

Chapter 209 gave readers a rundown of the military invasion on November 14. It confirmed Kenjaku’s intent to double-cross the foreign countries and use the soldiers as fodder for curses he had released in the colonies.

The chapter ended with the soldiers attacking Yuji, Megumi, Hana, and Takaba, who planned to capture the enemies and demand an explanation. Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 210 spoilers show them going through with the plan and reveal more information about Hana Kurusu’s backstory, explaining the sorcerer’s interest in Megumi.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 210 spoilers reveal Hana Kurusu’s backstory while Yuji frets over her taking Nobara’s place

Jujutsu Kaisen Spoilers 🇧🇷 @SpoilersJKaisen #JJk210 #JJKSpoilers



Capítulo começa com um breve flashback de 3 crianças abandonadas sendo criadas por uma maldição



(Fonte: King_Jin_Woo3) Capítulo começa com um breve flashback de 3 crianças abandonadas sendo criadas por uma maldição(Fonte: King_Jin_Woo3) #JJk210 #JJKSpoilersCapítulo começa com um breve flashback de 3 crianças abandonadas sendo criadas por uma maldição(Fonte: King_Jin_Woo3) https://t.co/whqL2OPIeS

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 210 spoilers reveal the title of the upcoming chapter to be Offering to the Unknown, Part 2, and show three young children being raised by a cursed spirit inside an abandoned building. The spoilers then return to the present, showing Yuji and Megumi questioning a soldier and discovering their motives for willingly entering the Culling Game.

One of the panels shows Megumi thinking back to Reggie’s theory. The conversation confirmed his suspicions that Kenjaku had lured the military to the colonies, using them to raise cursed energy levels and facilitate the process of merging Japanese non-sorcerers with Tengen.

Angel objects when Yuji decides to help the soldiers, asking him not to involve Hana and the others in meaningless fights, but ultimately fails to convince Sukuna’s vessel.

Jujutsu Kaisen Spoilers 🇧🇷 @SpoilersJKaisen #JJK210 #JJKSpoilers



Logo depois, vemos como Yuji e os outros encontraram o Soldado de quem eles estavam apenas obtendo informações.



Uma enorme maldição é vista usando um soldado como isca para pescar maldições menores e Hana a encontrou . Logo depois, vemos como Yuji e os outros encontraram o Soldado de quem eles estavam apenas obtendo informações.Uma enorme maldição é vista usando um soldado como isca para pescar maldições menores e Hana a encontrou . #JJK210 #JJKSpoilersLogo depois, vemos como Yuji e os outros encontraram o Soldado de quem eles estavam apenas obtendo informações.Uma enorme maldição é vista usando um soldado como isca para pescar maldições menores e Hana a encontrou . https://t.co/ld02PLto8S

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 210 raw scans then reveal how they had found the soldier who agreed to divulge information regarding his mission, showing them rescuing the non-sorcerer from a curse. The spoilers reveal several panels from the chapter depicting a curse using humans as bait to attract weaker curses.

The spoilers show the curse picking up another soldier after finishing the first one, trying to stick its fishing hook into the terrified man’s torso. The soldier muses that he thought that he was ready for death but never imagined that he might die in this manner someday.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 210 then returns to the flashback shown at the beginning of the chapter, showing one of the abandoned children who realizes that the curse raising them is not her real mother.

c @suguruhrs jjk 210 leaks //



are you kidding me . tears in my eyes THIS IS FATHER AND SON jjk 210 leaks //are you kidding me . tears in my eyes THIS IS FATHER AND SON https://t.co/lJxSPWMs4t

The child is shown following a fluffy white dog away from the cursed spirit. The dog turns out to be one of Megumi’s Divine Dogs, and the child is revealed to be Hana, who Megumi had unintentionally saved while on a walk with Gojo. In the present, a white light appears just as the curse is about to kill the soldier, with Hana emerging out of the light to save the man.

Hana states that she believed that she would come across Megumi again someday and save people together so that she could be worthy of standing beside the Ten Shadows sorcerer. Megumi states that Yuji was more concerned for Hana than him, but the pink-haired boy admits that he was concerned that Hana would replace Nobara’s place in their trio.

jjk imagines @jujufalse 🫶🏼 dont worry best boy !! itafushikugi is irreplaceable <3



#jjk210 #jjkleaks #jjkspoilers YUJI WAS WORRIED HANA MIGHT REPLACE NOBARA IM CRYING HE VALUES HER SO MUCH🫶🏼 dont worry best boy !! itafushikugi is irreplaceable <3 YUJI WAS WORRIED HANA MIGHT REPLACE NOBARA IM CRYING HE VALUES HER SO MUCH 😭🫶🏼 dont worry best boy !! itafushikugi is irreplaceable <3#jjk210 #jjkleaks #jjkspoilers https://t.co/nGeQifr4gq

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 210 spoilers end with Megumi scolding Yuji and asking him to apologize to Hana, after which they all regroup. The final panel shows a carefree Takaba adding in an unexpected meta-commentary, declaring that the final frame will feature him.

Final thoughts

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 210 spoilers suggest that several soldiers might change sides and cooperate with sorcerers who save them from being killed by cursed spirits.

Hana Kurusu’s backstory clarified her cryptic comment in chapter 199 when she referred to Megumi as her “fated one.” Mangaka Gege Akutami’s comment at the end of the chapter also reveals the author’s intent to end the story within the year, suggesting that the series will soon reach the climax of the story.

Poll : 0 votes