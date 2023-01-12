Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 210: Release date, where to read and more

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 210 will be released on Sunday, January 22, 2023, worldwide at 12 AM (JST). Readers can access the chapter for free on the official Viz and Manga Plus websites for the series as well as on the official Shonen Jump app. Chapter 209 took readers two days into the past to November 14, when military forces entered the colonies.

The chapter focused predominantly on the situation in Tokyo No. 1 colony, while also shedding light on Kenjaku and Uraume’s plans regarding the completion of the Culling Game ritual and the merger with Tengen.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Everything to know about the upcoming Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 210

Global release date and time

The Jujutsu Kaisen manga updates chapters on a weekly basis, with spoilers and raw scans appearing earlier in the week. But with the manga on break this week, no spoilers have been leaked yet. The official English translation of chapter 210 is scheduled to be released worldwide at the following times:

Pacific Time: 8 AM PST (January 22, 2023)

Eastern Time: 11 AM EST (January 22, 2023)

Greenwich Mean Time: 3 PM GMT (January 22, 2023)

Central European Time: 5 PM CET (January 22, 2023)

Indian time: 8:30 PM IST (January 22, 2023)

Philippine Time: 11 PM PHT (January 22, 2023)

Japanese Standard Time: 12AM JST (January 23, 2023)

Australia Time: 12:30 AM ACT (January 23, 2023)

Where to read?

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 210 will be available on the official Viz and Manga Plus websites for the series. Both websites allow readers to access the three latest chapters of the series for free. A paid subscription is required to access earlier chapters.

Chapter 210 will be available on the Shonen Jump+ mobile app as well, where readers will need to sign up for a paid subscription to access all chapters of the series at once.

What to expect in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 210?

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 210 will likely pick up right where chapter 209 left off, with Yuji, Megumi, Takaba, and Hana fighting against the foreign military forces attacking them. Megumi seemed to be aiming to capture the military rather than killing them, so chapter 210 might show them interrogating the soldiers to find out why so many of them had willingly joined the Culling Game.

The chapter might also show sorcerers like Higuruma easily overpowering the soldiers targeting them, grabbing the attention of the soldier who decapitated Hanyu, the sorcerer with helicopter blades and a propeller on his head. Kenjaku and Uraume’s discussion revealed that the body-hopping sorcerer had released countless cursed spirits in the colonies since only Tokyo and Sendai had produced a sufficient amount of cursed energy.

Kenjaku explains his plan for the military (Image via Gege Akutami/Shueisha)

The upcoming chapter will likely show the soldiers being devoured by the curses, elevating the cursed energy levels in the colony. With Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 209 focusing specifically on the Tokyo No. 1 colony, the next chapter might also shift its focus to the other colonies after summarizing the incidents in Tokyo.

A brief summary of chapter 209

The new Culling Game players (Image via Gege Akutami/Shueisha)

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 209, titled Offering to the Unknown, began with the military entering the colonies late at night on November 14, 2018. As soon as the soldiers crossed the barriers, several kogane began appearing and registering the soldiers as new Culling Game players.

Meanwhile, Kenjaku stated the true purpose of the kogane’s ability to allow people to teleport into the colony, while Uraume remarked that the Zenin clan’s warehouse would make a bath suitable for Sukuna. The chapter then moved on to show Remi being captured and sedated by the soldiers, who had come to the conclusion that the sorcerers were not as dangerous as the lieutenant had feared.

But a female soldier, who arrived carrying the brain of a target her team had failed to capture alive, declared that there were likely various kinds of sorcerers. Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 209 showed Hazenoki remembering Reggie’s warning as he noticed that the soldier he had killed was a foreigner, wondering if this was the “bomb” Kenjaku had dropped.

At the Zenin warehouse, Uraume asked if the body-hopping sorcerer’s plan was to pit sorcerers against non-sorcerers to increase the cursed energy levels in the colonies. Kenjaku confirmed the former’s assumption and explained that even non-Japanese people released cursed energy at the moment of their death, adding that he had released cursed spirits in the colonies to further increase the amount of cursed energy released by the soldiers while being killed by the curses.

Megumi tries to figure out if the soldiers are friend or foe (Image via Gege Akutami/Shueisha)

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 209 finally showed Yuji, Megumi, Takaba, and Hana trying to get away from the military, who were following them. The soldiers opened fire after Yuji kicked away the stun grenade launched in their direction and Takaba acted as a diversion, giving Megumi time to use his cursed technique.

