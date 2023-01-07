Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 209: Sorcerer-hunting begins in Tokyo No. 1 colony, Yuji and Megumi face the military

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 208 ended with Kenjaku’s victory in the battle at the Tombs of the Star Corridor on November 16 and Tengen’s surrender. After defeating Yuki and Choso, the villain revealed the true nature of his gravity technique, providing readers with vital information about Yuji's ancestry.

Fans of the series predicted that the upcoming chapters would return to the colonies, describing the mayhem caused by the incoming military forces in the two days preceding Kenjaku’s attack. The leaked spoilers for chapter 209 not only fulfilled these expectations but further shed light on the body-hopping sorcerer’s real motives. With the official English translation now available, this article breaks down and highlights the major events of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 209.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 209 reveals the true nature of the “bomb” Reggie feared Kenjaku would drop

The military enter the colonies

Kenjaku explains the secret rule (Image via Gege Akutami/Shueisha)

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 209, titled Offering to the Unknown, began with foreign military personnel entering the colonies late at night on November 14, 2018. As soon as the soldiers entered the Culling Game, several kogane appeared and introduced themselves, registering the soldiers as players.

Meanwhile, Kenjaku and Uraume were seen at the Zenin clan’s warehouse, where the body-hopping sorcerer explained that one could not teleport into the colonies outside the Culling Game’s usual procedures unless they answered the kogane’s call, stating that it was a secret rule.

Uraume seemed unimpressed and was more preoccupied with the warehouse, suggesting that the space would make a bath suitable for Sukuna. The next panel shifted abruptly to profile shots of Amai, Higuruma, and Hazenoki as they noticed the arrival of the soldiers. The panel established the focus of chapter 209 to be on the Tokyo No. 1 colony.

The soldiers begin capturing sorcerers

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 209 then showed Remi in a hotel room, hiding with a blanket over her head when a stun grenade landed on the floor. The soldiers electrocuted her to render her immobile before injecting her with a drug, causing Remi to realize that the people attacking her were not sorcerers. Groups of soldiers returned with captured sorcerers, remarking that the sorcerers were nothing special as they wondered why their lieutenant was so worried about the operation.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 209 places a special emphasis on a female soldier, implying that she will play a larger role in the story in the near future. The soldier in-charge rebuked her, noticing that she had killed the target instead of bringing them back alive, but the latter flippantly said that it didn’t matter since the brain was unharmed.

The soldier estimates various sorcerers' threat levels (Image via Gege Akutami/Shueisha)

She further complained that neither the grenade nor the taser worked against the sorcerer, and even a 0.5 caliber bullet didn’t pierce the target’s skin. Her description made it evident that the sorcerer she and her team had killed was Haba, one of the sorcerers who attacked Yuji when he first entered the colony. The soldiers were hesitant to believe her until they saw the damage suffered by their comrades, concluding that there were sorcerers of various power levels.

Kenjaku double-crosses the foreign countries

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 209 then showed Hazenoki fighting and killing off the soldiers attacking him. Noticing that the enemy was a foreigner, the sorcerer remembered Reggie’s words and wondered if this was the “bomb” he suspected Kenjaku would drop. The chapter then showed the villain himself, returning to his conversation with Uraume.

The latter guessed that the cursed energy of every colony could be increased by pitting sorcerers against non-sorcerers, ending the custom before the merger with Tengen. Kenjaku admitted that what Uraume guessed was only 60 percent of his plan, elaborating that the cursed energy levels in every colony except Tokyo and Sendai were still insufficient.

Kenjaku disposes of Ogi Zenin's corpse (Image via Gege Akutami/Shueisha)

The body-hopping sorcerer had sent in the foreign military as insurance, although he was convinced that the fighting would not be very intense. Kenjaku casually manifested a curse and ordered it to “clean up” by devouring the rotting corpse of Ogi Zenin, left behind by Maki.

He claimed that, unlike the reincarnated players, those who had only recently awakened their cursed techniques would be reluctant to fight and would not follow the non-sorcerers if the military decided to retreat. Uraume asked if the military had not been sent in at night to give them an advantage, since non-Japanese individuals would not release cursed energy.

But Kenjaku stated that the moment of death was an exception, adding that it was a natural law that non-sorcerers could not win against jujutsu. He revealed that he had released multiple cursed spirits in the colonies, which are active at night to kill the soldiers and force out higher levels of cursed energy.

Yuji, Megumi, Hana and Takaba become targets

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 209 finally gave readers an update on how Yuji and Megumi were faring against the attacking military. Angel clearly guessed that Kenjaku had sent in non-sorcerers to be killed by cursed spirits as a failsafe if the Culling Game players could not produce enough cursed energy.

They wondered why over a thousand normal people would willingly enter the colonies, and Takaba joked that these were his rabid fans, apologizing when he was chastised for his timing. The group ran into an empty cafeteria right as a stun grenade landed in front of them, and Yuji kicked the grenade away before it could explode, making them realize that the new players were all military.

The military attack Yuji, Megumi, Hana amd Takaba (Image via Gege Akutami/Shueisha)

Megumi initially assumed that the soldiers were trying to protect people inside the colonies, but discarded the possibility when the non-sorcerers began shooting at them. Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 209 ended with Takaba dodging the bullets as Megumi geared up to attack with his cursed technique, intending to directly ask the soldiers why they had joined the Culling Game.

Final thoughts

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 209 signaled the start of the military attack on the sorcerers in the various colonies, beginning with Tokyo No. 1 colony. The chapter also provided insight into Kenjaku and Uraume’s conspiracy, connecting directly to Sukuna’s conviction during the Shibuya Incident that he would soon be free.

The chapter also proved that the body-hopping sorcerer’s explanation to Choso about his plan being driven by his curiosity was a lie or just a very small part of his motivation. In the upcoming chapter, readers will see the plot explore Yuji and Megumi’s fight against the soldiers, but with the series on break next week, fans will have to wait until January 22, 2023, to read Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 210.

