Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 209 spoilers: Yuji and Megumi fight as the invasion of the foreign soldiers begin

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 208 ended with Kenjaku winning the battle in the Tombs of the Star Corridor by defeating Yuki and Choso. Tengen confronted the villain, prompting him to remark upon the similarities between the immortal sorcerer’s and Sukuna’s appearance.

Fans anticipated that with the chapter marking the end of the current arc, chapter 209 will provide updates on the situation in the colonies and might reveal the events in the two-day gap which separates the influx of new players in the Culling Game and Kenjaku’s arrival at the Star Corridor. The leaked spoilers prove fans’ prediction to be true and shed light upon Yuji and Megumi’s situation.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

What leaked spoilers reveal about the Culling Game in the upcoming Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 209

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 209 leaked spoilers begin with the title page which shows several trucks and aircrafts carrying soldiers to the colonies and reveal the title of the chapter to be An Offering to the Unknown. As soon as the vehicles enter the barriers, several Kogane appear and introduce themselves, establishing the soldiers as Culling Game players.

Raw scans show Kenjaku and Uraume joining forces once more as they climb up a flight of stairs and out of a room that looks suspiciously similar to the cellar where Ogi Zenin had thrown in Maki and Mai to have them killed by cursed spirits. The scans also show Culling Game players Iori Hazenoki, Hiromi Higuruma, and Rin Amai, all of whom are undoubtedly aware of the new players on the hunt.

The first sorcerer to be captured is Remi, who is ambushed by the soldiers while hiding in a hotel room. Before she can retaliate, the soldiers electrocute her and inject her with an unknown weapon. Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 209 spoilers show the military capturing several sorcerers by neutralizing them before loading them onto trucks to be transported, with special emphasis on one soldier.

The raw scans show Hazenoki fighting the military and include a throwback to chapter 167, as the sorcerer remembers Reggie’s warning that Kenjaku will drop some sort of bomb when only the strongest sorcerers remain standing.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 209 leaked spoilers show Kenjaku and Uraume plotting and reveal that the former has released more cursed spirits in every barrier, similar to what he had done in Shibuya.

In Tokyo No. 1 Colony, Hana Kurusu and Angel seem to be flabbergasted by the influx of new players, while Takaba jokes that his popularity must have guided these people here. The military comes after the fleeing sorcerers and throws a stun grenade in their direction, but Yuji kicks it away towards the ceiling. The chapter ends with Takaba deflecting a bullet fired by the soldiers while Megumi prepares to attack.

The goated duo is back, it's Yuji and Megumi's return to shine

Final thoughts

First of all put respect on reggie's name , he literally figured out everything that was wrong with the structure of CG. Basically, if the culling game's objective was to collect ce generated through the fights taking place inside the barriers (colonies)-

Kenny baited these countries lol and it makes sense looking at the structure of CG

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 209 leaked spoilers prove that the upcoming chapter will provide updates on how the sorcerers are dealing with the military entering the colonies on November 14. The upcoming chapter seems to be focusing specifically on the Tokyo No. 1 Colony, suggesting that the later chapters will focus on the other colonies, one at a time.

The spoilers also suggest that Kenjaku and Uraume captured the cursed spirits remaining in the Zenin storehouse, which they then released in the colonies. It is evident that the body-hopping sorcerer had fooled the countries and brought in the soldiers as fodder to jumpstart the Culling Game after it reached a deadlock.

