Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 200: What the influx of new players means for the Culling Game, explained

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 200 spoilers have revealed some startling information regarding Kenjaku’s plan and the terms set by Angel in exchange for unsealing Gojo from the Prison Realm. But a more imminent threat that the series's main characters must deal with involves the huge number of new players who have entered the Culling Game.

This article analyzes the current situation in the colonies and predicts how the Culling Game and its participants will be affected by the entrance of these players.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen manga. All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners.

How the Culling Game in Jujutsu Kaisen will be affected by so many new players entering the colonies

The current situation in the colonies

Three-way domain deadlock between Ishigori, Okkotsu, and Uro (Image via Gege Akutami/Shueisha)

While the Jujutsu Kaisen manga has never confirmed the number of players in the Culling Game in the past, several major characters in Jujutsu Kaisen are known to have entered the colonies. Kenjaku also released countless powerful cursed spirits into the colonies and awakened cursed individuals like Tsumiki Fushiguro, who were either turned into vessels for reincarnated sorcerers from the Heian era or had their brains rewired to make them capable of using jujutsu.

According to Reggie Star, the situation in Tokyo No. 2 Colony has already come to a deadlock, with weaker players being culled. The Sendai Colony faced a similar situation with Ishigori, Uro, Kurourushi, and Dhruv Lakdawala, which was finally broken apart by Yuta, who killed Dhruv and Kurourushi, and later defeated Ishigori and Uro.

In the Sakurajima Colony, Maki established herself as an anomaly and a formidable enemy, proving herself to be on the same level as Toji Fushiguro, who was hailed as the “Sorcerer-Killer.”

alvin @alvinlaurentt I need your info box..

If it comes to this.. Then im gonna try to breakdown and guess the points by the information provided alone



TOTAL POINTS = 359pt!

Lets count:



#呪術本誌 #呪術廻戦 #JujutsuKaisen199 #JJK199 Gege-sensei.. why you didn't reveal all the current player pointsI need your info box..If it comes to this.. Then im gonna try to breakdown and guess the points by the information provided aloneTOTAL POINTS = 359pt!Lets count: Gege-sensei.. why you didn't reveal all the current player points😭 I need your info box..If it comes to this.. Then im gonna try to breakdown and guess the points by the information provided aloneTOTAL POINTS = 359pt!Lets count:#呪術本誌 #呪術廻戦 #JujutsuKaisen199 #JJK199 https://t.co/etoCXghrZt

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 199 revealed that Yuji, Megumi, Yuta, and Hakari, along with Takaba and Hana, have together accumulated 359 points as of yet. Adding Hajime Kashimo’s 200 points and Hiromi Higuruma’s 101 points, which he used to implement the rule to freely exchange points between players, brings the total number of points to 450.

Even if only sorcerers were killed to secure these points, the tally would bring the total number of players up to just below a hundred. Counting the points that deceased players had scored and inevitable civilian casualties raises the total number of people within the colonies much higher.

Kenjaku’s plan

Tengen explains the Culling Game ritual (Image via Gege Akutami/Shueisha)

During the Perfect Preparation arc of Jujutsu Kaisen, Tengen explained that Kenjaku lacked the enormous amount of cursed energy required to use Idle Transfiguration on all of Japan, turning non-sorcerers into jujutsu users. So he aimed to force the evolution of humans by merging them with Tengen himself, using the Culling Game as a ritual for this merger.

The Culling Game used the cursed energy of the players and the barriers to prepare the souls of the people of the country for merging with Tengen and moving on to “the other side.”

Reggie voices his suspicions in chapter 167 (Image via Gege Akutami/Shueisha)

However, Reggie Star revealed that this ritual was likely just a secondary or tertiary plan, with the true significance of the Culling Game being something completely different. He warned that Kenjaku would probably set his actual plan into motion when only the strongest players in every colony were left standing.

Reggie’s suspicion proved true in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 200, with Kenjaku urging officials and the President at the White House to use his influence and manpower to capture and use sorcerers for experimentation with cursed energy. It is still unclear how this move will benefit Kenjaku. However, considering his conversation with Yuki Tsukumo in Shibuya, it is connected to his obsession with optimizing cursed energy and triggering a return to the golden era of jujutsu.

How major players in the colonies will be affected

IF_Semangka12 🇮🇩 @ISemangka12 #JJK200 #JujustuKaisen

Kenjaku will betray the superpower nations. Their entrance on the 14th night of the culling game by Sending normal troops with the power relative to the grade 4 sorcerer when all other opponents left was grade 1 and above sorcerer. This will be a massacre. Kenjaku will betray the superpower nations. Their entrance on the 14th night of the culling game by Sending normal troops with the power relative to the grade 4 sorcerer when all other opponents left was grade 1 and above sorcerer. This will be a massacre. #JJK200 #JujustuKaisenKenjaku will betray the superpower nations. Their entrance on the 14th night of the culling game by Sending normal troops with the power relative to the grade 4 sorcerer when all other opponents left was grade 1 and above sorcerer. This will be a massacre. https://t.co/BCkFLcuqyj

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 200 has revealed that 807 new players have been added to the Culling Game, with several more still entering the colonies. The flashback detailing Kenjaku’s visit to the USA suggests that he had planned this well in advance, and the Culling Game is now entering its second phase.

If the countries allied with Kenjaku send in military personnel, they will make for dangerous enemies, especially if they have had their cursed techniques awakened using Idle Transfiguration. This new obstacle will effectively postpone Megumi's faceoff against Sukuna and, consequently, Gojo’s return. It might also lead to many reincarnated sorcerers fighting alongside modern-era players.

The influx of these new players will also be the perfect stage for skilled fighters like Yuta and Maki to exhibit their lethality. Moreover, it might become the impetus Megumi needs to learn to create a barrier and finally complete his Domain Expansion. This turn of events might also show Sukuna making a comeback and taking over Yuji’s body.

Tsumiki awakens (Image via Gege Akutami/Shueisha)

Finally, this surge in the number of players increases Tsumiki’s chances of getting killed, which will undoubtedly spur Fushiguro into action. In the worst case scenario, it might cause him to go rogue.

Since the incoming players will likely attack with the intent to capture rather than kill the existing participants, the Jujutsu Kaisen manga will also get an opportunity to give updates on supporting characters like Kirara, Nishimiya, and Miwa. The ensuing battle might even become the perfect setting to reintroduce Nobara back into the picture, assuming she survived Mahito’s attack in Shibuya.

