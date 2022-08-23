7 mind-boggling Domain Expansions in Jujutsu Kaisen, ranked

Jujutsu Kaisen is known for its complicated Cursed Techniques and their detailed explanations. Domain Expansions are rooted in a user’s Cursed Technique, becoming a physical manifestation of the most potent form of the technique.
It’s safe to say that some of the Domain Expansions described in the series are hard to wrap our heads around, despite mangaka Gege Akutami’s extensive info dumps in the middle of chapters and sometimes even in the author’s notes. But this article will attempt to explain some of the most puzzling domains in Jujutsu Kaisen and rank them from least to most complicated.
Disclaimer: This article contains the author’s interpretations and spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen manga. All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners, and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.
Unlimited Void and 6 other fascinating domains described in the Jujutsu Kaisen series
7) Horizon of the Captivating Skandha
The Horizon of the Captivating Skandha is the first incomplete domain showcased in Jujutsu Kaisen. An incomplete Domain Expansion is one that does not have a barrier of its own, which can make the domain unstable unless contained within a prepared physical boundary.
Dagon could cast his domain even while he was a Cursed Womb, but it was contained within the walls of an apartment. He was able to trap Nanami, Maki, and Naobito Zenin in a complete domain during the Shibuya Incident arc after evolving from his Cursed Womb stage, which led to the sure-hit condition of his Domain Expansion being activated.
The true nature of Horizon of the Captivating Skandha was a vast mass of water, with an unlimited swarm of fish-like shikigami which do not exist until they’re close enough to attack, resulting in a guaranteed hit.
6) Malevolent Shrine
Sukuna’s existence within Yuuji Itadori’s body is itself a complicated concept since the Jujutsu Kaisen manga explains that he usually resides within an Innate Domain cast inside Yuuji’s mind. But barring the very first time, the King of Curses has used Domain Expansion every time he has taken over Yuuji’s body, giving readers clues to understand how his domain works.
Malevolent Shrine is the only complete domain in the series which does not require boundaries since Sukuna can precisely control the range of his attack, with the known maximum in the manga being 200 yards. The two main attacks that Sukuna uses within his domain are Cleave and Dismantle, where the former cuts through anything with cursed energy, while the latter attacks all inanimate objects in its path.
5) Self-Embodiment of Perfection
Self-Embodiment of Perfection is Mahito’s Domain Expansion, rooted in his innate Cursed Technique, Idle Transformation. Mahito’s Cursed Technique allows him to manipulate and warp the souls of those he touches. The interior of his domain manifests as a space, every inch of which is lined with his hands, symbolizing the sure-hit condition of his technique.
Inside his domain, Mahito can warp a person’s soul even without touching them. This is a double-edged sword against someone like Sukuna since when Yuuji broke the barrier and jumped into the domain, the sure-hit technique automatically affected Sukuna, who punished Mahito’s insolence by using Cleave on him.
4) Chimera Shadow Garden
Season 1 of the Jujutsu Kaisen anime ended with Megumi Fushiguro casting his domain for the first time, even if in an incomplete form. The Chimera Shadow Garden stems from the Zenin clan’s Ten Shadows technique, which allows Megumi to summon shikigami using shadows as intermediaries and even store weapons in his shadows.
Chimera Shadow Garden allows him to manipulate shadows like a fluid, tangible substance and create clones of himself out of those shadows to fight alongside him. Megumi cannot weave a Barrier Technique to contain his domain yet, which is why it lacks the sure-hit condition. Still, Chimera Shadow Garden increases the potential of his innate Ten Shadows Technique to 120%.
3) Unlimited Void
Infinity is a very dodgy concept, and Satoru Gojo’s Unlimited Void domain is the pinnacle of its physical manifestation. Anyone caught inside Gojo’s Domain Expansion is subjected to boundless raw information, so the overload of senses and information immobilizes them completely. When caught inside the domain, Jogo described it as seeing and feeling everything at once so that he saw and felt nothing.
The effects of Unlimited Void are not felt by Gojo or anyone he is touching. During the Shibuya Incident in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, Gojo activated his domain for just 0.2 seconds to prevent the civilians from suffering permanent damage after being exposed to Unlimited Void. Even then, the civilians experienced half a year’s worth of information in that time, falling unconscious where they stood.
2) Idle Death Gamble
The Culling Game introduced some interesting characters, armed with equally intriguing Cursed Techniques and Domain Expansions. Third-year Tokyo Jujutsu High student, Kinji Hakari’s Idle Death Gamble is one of the most complex Domain Expansion techniques readers have encountered in Jujutsu Kaisen.
A Barrier Technique enforced upon his innate Cursed Technique, Pure Private Love Train, Hakari’s pachinko-themed domain enforces the sure-hit condition to manipulate the probability of winning a jackpot.
Though Hakari cannot consciously use Reverse Cursed Technique, he goes into an unkillable mode for 4 minutes and 11 seconds. During this time, he has unlimited cursed energy and can heal even fatal injuries automatically.
1) Deadly Sentencing
Hiromi Higoruma’s Deadly Sentencing is one of the most complex Domain Expansions featured in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga. Deadly Sentencing is a court-based domain lacking a sure-hit clause and is presided over by the shikigami related to Higuruma’s innate Cursed Technique, Judgeman.
Judgeman acts as an omnipotent judge who has all information regarding the target, who is the defendant in the domain, as well as the caster, who is the prosecutor. The defendant is charged with a crime and can either remain silent, deny the charges or plead guilty.
If the defendant is found guilty, Judgeman imposes upon them one of seven sentences, ranging from Confiscation, which prevents the defendant from using any Cursed Techniques, all the way to a Death Penalty. The Death Penalty changes Higuruma’s weapon, a judge’s hammer, into an Executioner’s Sword, which can kill the target in a single strike.
Final thoughts
Domain Expansions are considered the most powerful technique in a jujutsu user’s arsenal, but complexity does not necessarily denote power. There are a lot of powerful Domain Expansions in Jujutsu Kaisen, including Jogo’s Coffin of the Iron Mountain and the Smallpox Deity’s Graveyard Domain.
For comprehensive coverage of Narutoverse, check out SK Naruto Wiki